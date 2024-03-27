DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Thursday, March 28

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The Field of 64 has been pared down to 16 teams -- a Sweet 16 if you will -- in the NCAA Tournament. After a three-day hiatus, play gets back underway with East Region action in Boston at TD Garden and West Region play in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. We still have some tremendous options to target at PrizePicks as we get ready to chop the field down to 12 teams after Thursday. Let's make some money together!

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Caleb Love, G, Arizona

Love has helped the No. 2 seed Wildcats get to the Sweet 16, but there is still plenty of work to do. The former University of North Carolina Tar Heel will see a familiar face against the Clemson Tigers on Thursday night.

Love has been consistent in the NCAA Tournament so far, putting up 18.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 5.0 APG with 1.5 SPG and 1.0 BPG in two games. He hit 6-of-15 from the field against Dayton in Round 2 while knocking down three triples in each of the two NCAA Tournament games.

Last season he faced Clemson as a member of UNC, going for 23 points, four assists, one rebound and six 3-pointers in 34 minutes. He should be able to exceed his target score in points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Caleb Love, Over 18.5 Points

Rylan Griffen, G, Alabama

The Crimson Tide have been putting up some big offensive numbers in the NCAA Tournament and postseason overall, and Griffen is one of the team's designated sharpshooters.

Griffen connected for nine points with a triple against Charleston in the first round, while going for 13 points and a pair of 3-pointers against Grand Canyon on Sunday in the Round of 32. While this game is expected to be a track meet, and Griffen will take his fair share of threes, he has made one or no triples in four of the past five games. UNC allows teams to hit just 31.3 percent from behind the arc, so it might be a slow go for Griffen.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Rylan Griffen, Under 1.5 3-Pointers

Marcus Domask, G-F, Illinois

The Fighting Illini of Illinois square off with the Cyclones of Iowa State, as the No. 3 seed and No. 2 seeds battle in Beantown.

Domask picked up a triple-double in the first round against Morehead State, becoming just the 10th player to accomplish the feat. He followed that up with 22 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes against Duquesne in the second round, hitting 9-of-16 from the field. Domask is locked in, but it remains to be seen what he can do against a team that is not a double-digit seed. Domask is averaging 17.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 8.5 APG in two games in the NCAA Tournament.

However, facing Iowa State might be a problem, as the Cyclones are allowing just 62.1 PPG to rank 5th in the nation, while opposing teams are shooting just just 40.5 percent from the field. Take Domask to go Under his target score given arguably his most difficult defensive matchup to date.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Marcus Domask, Under 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

