DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, March 19

Here we go! We have reached the postseason of the college basketball season, with the First Four of the NCAA Tournament tipping off Tuesday night, as well as the NIT and the CIT tournaments. There are plenty of good options to choose from on the appetizer portion of the PrizePicks postseason slate before the Madness really begins in full force on Thursday.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Marcus Dockery, G, Howard

The Bison of Howard won the MEAC Tournament against Delaware State, and Dockery had a pretty decent run in the tourney. He averaged 13.7 PPG on the season, and went for 15.7 PPG with 4.0 RPG and 1.3 APG in three games at the Norfolk Scope Arena in the league's tourney.

Dockery and his Howard teammates will be running into a difficult Wagner defense at UD Arena in Dayton in the First Four game of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday. The Seahawks ranked 10th in the nation with just 63.0 PPG allowed, while holding teams to only 30.1 percent from behind the 3-point line. Wagner will want to slow this game down to a snail's pace, so Howard's best scorers, Dockery and Bryce Harris, will have a difficult time find any rhythm.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Marcus Dockery, Under 12.5 Points

Jahmyl Telfort, F, Butler

Telfort and his Bulldogs teammates will take on Minnesota in the first round of the NIT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. He averaged 13.9 PPG in 20 home games, while hitting 32.8% from behind the 3-point line, and he was good for 86.7% of his free-throw attempts, playing much better at home than on the road.

Minnesota has a very giving defense, allowing 71.6 PPG, which was middle of the road, but they're not very good guarding against the 3-pointer. Teams hit 35.9% from behind the arc against the Golden Gophers, and that was one of the worst marks in the nation. Telfort should easily be able to reach his target in points, helped out by a 3-pointer or two along the way.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jahmyl Telfort, Over 13.5 Points

Reece Beekman, G, Virginia

In the nightcap. Virginia's leading scorer looks to help his team move past Colorado State, and into the Field of 64. Beekman led the team with 14.3 PPG during the regular season, and he was one of only two scorers on the Hoos to go for more than 8.2 PPG in the regular season. He averaged 14.0 PPG with 11.0 APG in the team's two appearances in the ACC Tournament, but keep in mind that each of the outings went to overtime, too.

Colorado State likes to try and slow it down to a crawl, which is what Virginia also likes to do. I am expecting we'll see a game played in the 50's, perhaps 60's, at UD Arena in the late play-in game. As such, Beekman's Points+Assists total is a little on the high side.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Reece Beekman, Under 22.5 Pts+Asts

