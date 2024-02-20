DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're continuing down our big week of college hoops DFS, with DraftKings offering a $35,000 prize pool and another $10,000 first-place prize Wednesday.

We've got 12 games to again sort through. Four players are priced at $9,000+, and three come from the same game with Xavier and Providence squaring off. That game has a fair 148.5 point total, but that's just the slate's seventh-highest over/under, so it seems relatively easy to fade. Alabama-Florida sits at a massive 176.0 points, so we're going to want a piece there.

Top Players

Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette ($9,000)

If we're willing to pay up, I'm of the volition we fade the Alabama-Florida top options, as well as the Kentucky options, and take a shot at Kolek. Marquette got punched in the mouth over the weekend, but this is a tremendous get-right spot against a DePaul side that ranks 304th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and 306th in assists to field goals made by opponents. The only worry I have is Marquette being favored by a massive 26 points. Can we get 30+ minutes from Kolek? He posted 37.5 DKP in an earlier matchup with the Blue Demons that was much closer than this spread, which is still a 4x return.

Joel Soriano, F, St. John's ($7,300)

There are far safer options on this slate, which we likely want at the top end in order to not miss, but I can't pass on Soriano at this price, as he's been as high as $10,100 this season. That massive decrease clearly coincides with a decrease in form. However, Soriano responded to a one-game removal from the starting lineup by posting his first double-double this month. It's anyone's guess what the lineup will look like here after Rick Pitino's postgame rant over the weekend, but the matchup looks strong. St. John's comes with an 80+ point implied total, while Georgetown ranks 307th in defensive efficiency, 268th in offensive rebound percentage allowed and 359th in two-point field goal percentage allowed. The Hoyas have no size to combat Soriano.

If you're looking for a more stable option, there are plenty to choose from. Any of Illinois' big three work, Duke offers Jared McCain ($8,200) and Kyle Filipowski ($8,200), Miami has no depth and injury concerns, making Norchad Omier ideal, and Florida doesn't have anyone priced above $7,900.

Middle Tier

Malik Reneau, F, Indiana ($6,100)

Reneau has earned 29.1 total DKP in his last two games combined, resulting in a massive $1,800 price decrease. The lack of production is largely due to fouls, as he's been disqualified in both while playing 23 and 24 minutes. It gives us a great opportunity to pounce, as he had a 31.6 percent usage rate in those outings. This game comes with a decent enough 146.0 point total, and a narrow one-point spread, but likely will be overlooked with some of the projected higher-scoring options available. Reneau posted 28.0 DKP in a previous matchup with Nebraska, which isn't slate-breaking but at this reduced number would be a fantastic return.

D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky ($5,000)

Talent outweighs the price here. Wagner has played three games since a three-game absence due to injury, has seen his minutes and usage rates increase in each outing, and is in a plus spot here. We know Kentucky plays fast (17th in tempo), and LSU is more than willing to follow suit (57th). Wagner is back as a starter, and the production should only continue to improve. At this price, the upside is through the roof with Kentucky expected to top 80 points with ease.

Bargain Options

Jamyron Keller, G, Oklahoma State ($4,400)

Keller is off of his first start of his career in which he poured in 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, all with just a 15.8 percent usage rate across 37 minutes. We're not expecting remotely the same production here, as that game was a paced-up spot against BYU, while Wednesday comes against Cincinnati, and the Bearcats rank 23rd in defensive efficiency and 201st in tempo. That said, the Cowboys are clearly looking for offensive answers sans Bryce Thompson, and Keller appears to be given an expanded role. If he can get 30+ minutes again, which they lose nothing by granting him, 20+ DKP should follow.

Paul Djobet, G, Miami ($3,300)

At this price, the risk is non-existent. We know Nijel Pack will miss Wednesday's game, and Matt Cleveland isn't certain to play. Even if we assume Cleveland is in, Miami has five healthy rotational options outside of Djobet -- the Canes' depth is just awful. Djobet played 20 minutes over the weekend with Pack out and gave us 11.75 DKP. You probably can't ask for more than a 3.6x return from a player at this number, but he's quietly been at 2.8x in three of his last four appearances, and it seems likely he'll get an opportunity against Duke, perhaps even more so if the game gets out of hand. No risk is involved, and it opens up so many other spending options.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.