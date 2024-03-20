DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings has a nine-game contest Wednesday evening to keep us active before the Big Dance really gets going tomorrow. No player comes in with a price tag north of $8,800, so we don't have super high-end options to consider.

Scoring should be available throughout the slate. While SMU - Indiana State is the only game with a total north of 150 (it sits at 157.5), three additional games sit at 145.0 or greater and we don't have a bottom out spot like UVA - Colorado State last night.

Top Targets

Robbie Avila, F, Indiana State ($8,100)

We play to win money, but it's also supposed to add fun and watchability to games, right? Especially when it's a Wednesday night NIT matchup while everyone is sorting through their strategies for Thursday and beyond. Avila is amongst the more enjoyable watches in the country, so why not target him here? We mentioned the high expected scoring, which makes the attraction obvious. Avila plays 30+ minutes, gives us front courtstability and has a 26.8 percent usage rate over the last five, averaging a diverse 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Erik Reynolds, G, St. Joseph's ($7,900)

Despite not having massive price tags, this slate does appear to have a plethora of solid top options, which I believe will make Reynolds overlooked. He's been a volume shooter all season, averaging 14.5 attempts, and over his last eight outings, Reynolds has averaged 19.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals with a 25.1 percent usage. He's taken nearly 10 3-pointers nightly in that stretch and should find success against a Pirates defense that ranks 172nd at defending the perimeter.

Middle Tier

Miles Rubin, F, Loyola-Chicago ($5,300)

This mid and upper-tier forwards all present as more ceiling plays than safe floor options. If we're accepting that fate, I prefer to go lower into the mid-range to chase that upside. Rubin has upped his game over the last three outings, averaging 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and a massive 4.7 blocks, each time topping a 4x return. Over his prior four games, Rubin saw just 10.3 minutes, posting 2.5 points, 2.3 boards and 1.3 blocks. He's a risk/reward option.

Xaivian Lee, G, Princeton ($5,200)

This looks like a mispriced player that should be heavily rostered Wednesday. Lee is off a down performance in Princeton's Ivy League exit, but in his previous eight games, he averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and nearly a steal, playing 34.0 minutes with a 28.9 percent usage rate. He went for 30 fantasy points or better, even showing a whopping 10x ceiling at this price. This isn't your slow, backdoor cutting Princeton, but a team that's averaged 87.25 points over its last four. UNLV does play at a slower tempo, but the Tigers will get into the 70s here.

Bargain Options

Xavion Brown, G, Appalachian State ($4,500)

Short of stacking Montana State, this slate doesn't present with great value options. Brown has minimal at best upside, but he's seen an uptick in minutes over the last four, averaging 25.5 minutes (against 20.9 on the season). It's come with a minimal 10.5 percent usage rate, and averages of 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. We expect Wake Forest will push tempo and score nearly 80, which means the Mountaineers will need to follow. Brown should work his way into a 3x return.

Brandon Walker, F, Montana State ($3,700)

We were able to successfully target the unknown 16 seeds last night for value, and we'll go to that well again Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday where the play was strictly based on minutes, Walker's appeal is on massive usage while playing sparingly. He's started every game but one this season and has a monster 34.0 usage rate. He isn't likely to see more than 20 minutes here, but has failed reach double-digit fantasy points only three times all season. Surprisingly, Grambling has bulk to match Walker's 250 pound frame, so it's not a smash spot for a player that has eight times gone for 27.5 or more fantasy points. At this price, however, we're happy with 15 or more.

