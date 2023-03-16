CBB DFS
March Madness Day 1
Follow along for the best March Madness betting trends, promos, betting apps, and the latest on all the action.
DraftKings CBB DFS Strategies for Thursday, March 16: Tourney Tip-Off

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Adam Zdroik 
March 16, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings College Basketball series.

Adam Zdroik and Jake Letarski break down Thursday's 16-game CBB slate at DraftKings. They go over initial strategies on how to attack a slate with 32 teams. Are there matchups to completely avoid? Does it matter if a player is chalk? They try to start with a base for lineups with hopes of taking down the $50,000 in the tourney tip-off.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy College Basketball: Thursday Advanced Lineups

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
