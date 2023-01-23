Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Davis just continues to produce for the Razorbacks with Nick Smith (knee) out of the lineup. Over the last seven games Davis is putting up 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals per contest. There have not been many updates in the last few weeks on when Smith could return, and many think he may just rest for the remainder of the season to make sure he is ready for the NBA Draft. Either way, Davis needs to be rostered across all formats.

This week's top pickups features a handful of players that have overcome early season injuries, and a handful of players that have taken advantage of injuries within their own team. With just a little over a month left in the fantasy season, one of these players below may very well make the difference in your late-season push.

Guards

Davonte Davis (Arkansas):

Isiaih Mosley (Missouri):

There was a case to be made that Mosley could have been the biggest impact transfer in the SEC coming into the season. Mosley dealt with some personal issues, which resulted in very inconsistent practices and playing time. The Missouri State transfer told coach Dennis Gates "I'm ready" last week, and it resulted in a 19-point effort in 33 minutes off the bench against Alabama on Saturday. Mosley averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 three-pointers, and 1.2 steals per game last season. While that's a lot to expect down the stretch for a Missouri team trying to get back the NCAA Tournament, Mosley is an extremely talented player who is going to start playing big minutes.

Adam Kunkel (Xavier):

The fifth-year senior is starting to play his best ball of the season, as Xavier has taken sole possession of first in the Big East. Over the last five games, Kunkel is putting up 12.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 three-pointers per contest on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent from behind the arc. Xavier plays at one of the highest paces in the country, which further adds to Kunkel's upside.

Johnell Davis (Florida Atlantic):

FAU is on an 18-game winning streak and is well on its way to getting back to the NCAA Tournament. If there was a sixth-man of the year award, Davis would certainly have to be in the conversation with how he's played lately. The junior is averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes per contest since the calendar switched to 2023. FAU features a very balanced attack, but Davis is definitely the man the Owls want with the ball when they need to make a play.

Rollie Worster (Utah):

Worster is a stat sheet stuffer. He is coming off his best fantasy game of the season in which he ended up just one rebound shy of a triple-double. The junior has scored in double figures in four-straight games and currently ranks third in the Pac-12 at 5.0 assists per contest. Utah has a tasty stretch of games coming up that features Oregon State, Stanford, and Cal in three of its next four.

Forwards

Sion James (Tulane):

Speaking of guys that know how to stuff the stat sheet, you'd be hard pressed that find one that still might be sitting on the waiver wire better. Since 2023 began, the James is putting up 11.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 three-pointers per contest. The 6-6 forward should continue to see a lot of chances to put up numbers playing on a team that has one of the highest tempos in the country.

Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee):

There was an argument to be made that James was the Volunteers best player coming into the season. The 6-6 senior is an incredibly versatile player who averaged at least 0.9 steals, blocks, and three-pointers over his first three seasons with the team. James was not himself for the first couple months of the season due to a lingering knee injury, but he looks like he is about ready to take off, which is scary for the rest of the country considering how good Tennessee already was without him 100 percent. James has started the last two games and is averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.2 three-pointers over the last five.

Moses Wood (Portland):

Wood missed three games with a foot injury, but since returning has looked even better than he was before. He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 three-pointers, and 2.0 assists over the last four games. Wood is also shooting an eye-popping 58.6 percent from three-point range during that stretch. Portland has one of the worst defenses in the WCC, which ends up resulting in a lot of shootouts.

Simas Lukosius (Butler):

Butler has been trying to find its footing offensively all season, but Lukosius' recent play has definitely given them something to work with. Over the last four games Lukosius is putting up 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals per contest. This recent hot stretch has also coincided with a Manny Bates knee injury, and it's unclear when the star big man will return for the Bulldogs. Lukosius makes a great play in all formats until that time comes.

Jordan Wright (Vanderbilt):

Wright averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game last season for Vandy, but just could not find his footing early this season. Once the calendar flipped to 2023, Wright has seem to find his groove averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, and 1.0 steals per contest. Wright started last Saturday's game against Georgia and may continue to hold onto a starting spot with Liam Robbins set to miss some time with a sprained ankle.

Centers

Quinten Post (Boston College):

Center is the toughest position to find quality options on the waiver wire as the season moves along, but this man certainly has seen his value skyrocket. Post is coming of a game against Notre Dame where he went for 29 points, 14 rebounds, four three-pointers, and two blocks. The 7-footer is now averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 three-pointers in seven games since returning from a preseason foot injury.

Trey Jemison (UAB):

What a roll that UAB's big man has been on. He was just a rebound shy against Louisiana Tech of recording five straight double-doubles. Over that stretch, Jemison is averaging 14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per contest. Jemison has been a solid rebounder and shot-blocker the last two seasons, but he appears to have stepped his offensive game up as a fifth-year senior.