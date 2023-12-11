Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Couisnard is starting to find his groove after a bit of a slow start to his second season with the Ducks. Over his last three games, the 6-4 guard is putting up 18.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers per contest. Oregon continues to deal with a number of injuries,

East has been cooking as of late, going for 20+ points in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest. East dribbles the ball more than about anyone in the country as he looks for creases to the rim or open teammates. He needs to be rostered in a lot more leagues than he currently is.

Kennedy missed the first seven games of the season with an upper-body injury, but returned last week and has already made a big impact. He went for 10 points, nine boards and four assists against Santa Clara then followed that up with a 20-point game against Butler. Cal has been working in a number of transfers this year, but Kennedy will clearly be one of their go-to players, especially with no timeline said for Devin Askew 's return from a foot injury.

This week's top pickups look at a variety of players from key incoming transfers to talented freshman to veterans having their best seasons yet...

Power Conferences

Keonte Kennedy, G, California

Kennedy missed the first seven games of the season with an upper-body injury, but returned last week and has already made a big impact. He went for 10 points, nine boards and four assists against Santa Clara then followed that up with a 20-point game against Butler. Cal has been working in a number of transfers this year, but Kennedy will clearly be one of their go-to players, especially with no timeline said for Devin Askew's return from a foot injury.

Sean East, G, Missouri

East has been cooking as of late, going for 20+ points in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest. East dribbles the ball more than about anyone in the country as he looks for creases to the rim or open teammates. He needs to be rostered in a lot more leagues than he currently is.

Jermaine Couisnard, G, Oregon

Couisnard is starting to find his groove after a bit of a slow start to his second season with the Ducks. Over his last three games, the 6-4 guard is putting up 18.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers per contest. Oregon continues to deal with a number of injuries, so it's nice to have a veteran piece like Couisnard who can help the team, and your fantasy lineup, in so many different areas.

Jayden Taylor, G, North Carolina State

Taylor was one of the top offseason additions for the Wolfpack, and he is averaging career highs across the board in his third season. Out of eight games so far, Taylor has scored 17+ five times, had at least two steals six times and drained at least one three in all eight. N.C. State is a guard-oriented team that likes to get up and down the court and will continue to bode well for Taylor's fantasy production.

Jordan Wright, G/F, LSU

Wright was a four-year contributor at Vanderbilt who started 74 games. He has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Tigers this season averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.7 three-pointers per game. The 6-6 230-pound forward has never really be known as a shooter, but he has put up at least six three-pointers in his last four games. LSU plays Alabama State, Lamar and Northwestern State in three of its next four games.

Cameron Matthews, F/C, Mississippi State

This senior is putting production in across the board for the Bulldogs this season. Scoring is not his speciality, although the 6-7 forward has hit 12 points in four of the last six games. Matthews excels on defense where his 2.3 SPG this season rank second in the SEC. He is also second on the team in both rebounding (6.3 RPG) and assists (3.0 APG). Matthews should be able to put up some numbers this week against Murray State and North Texas.

Jose Perez, G, Arizona State

It's been a wild ride for Perez, who began his career with two years at Gardner Webb, then a brief stint at Marquette, then an incredible season at Manhattan in which he averaged 18.9 PPG and 4.5 APG, then a stop at West Virginia where he was deemed ineligible and finally to Bobby Hurley and ASU. Perez got off to a slow start with the Sun Devils, but has averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games. There is a lot of talent to jump on here, and ASU really needs Perez to handle a lot of the offensive load.

Jonas Aidoo, F/C, Tennessee

Aidoo came into Tennessee as a raw player, and now as a junior, he is finally starting to figure things out. The 6-11 center ranks fifth in the SEC at 7.1 RPG and third in blocks at 1.8 BPG. The offensive side of the game is also starting to click, as Aidoo is averaging 14.7 PPG over the last three contests on 60 percent shooting. Tennessee has played a brutal schedule to this point, but will get Georgia Southern, Tarleton State and Norfolk State in three of its next four.

Other Conferences

Cameron Manyawu, F/C, Wyoming

Manyawu has had a couple dud games, but that's what you tend to get at times from a freshman. The upside, however, is extremely high, as the 6-9 forward out of Kansas City already has five double-double's and is averaging 2.2 blocks+steals per game this season. Manyawu is the team's starting power forward, but the Cowboys are most effective when they play him as the five and let him be a mismatch for opposing centers. Weber State and South Dakota State are on deck this week.

JT Toppin, F/C, New Mexico

Another freshman who has a very similar game to Manyawu, Toppin is averaging 12.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season with a pair of double-double's. Toppin is also excellent on defense averaging 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest. He is a big reason for New Mexico's 9-1 record this season and the Lobos' up-tempo style of play bodes well for Toppin to continue to rack up numbers.

Gabe McGlothan, F/C, Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon has been one of the surprise teams of the year posting an 8-1 record, including a win over San Diego State. Tyon Grant-Foster and Rayshon Harrison have led the way on the offensive end, but McGlothan has led the charge on the interior averaging 8.3 RPG, the fourth-best mark in the WAC. The fifth-year senior had a few poor showings to start the year, but is now putting up 15.2 points, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over the last six games. McGlothan is shooting 61.2 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from deep during that stretch.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F/C, UAB

This JUCO transfer has breakout potential all over him. Lendeborg is a skilled and athletic big who competes hard on the interior. He is capable of big performances, such as against Furman, when he put up a 19/10/3/2/5. Three games later and last time out for UAB against Arkansas State, he ended up dropping 17 points, 10 boards, five assists and five blocks. Lendeborg and Javian Davis make quite a pair on the inside for this Blazers team.