Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

We are entering into the grind of conference play and while some teams are comfortable with their lineups, others are looking to change things up and find a spark. This week's waiver wire column features a handful of players who have recently found themselves in expanded roles and are making the most of it.

Power Conferences

Ibrahima Diallo, F/C, UCF

Omar Payne may have began the season as the Knights starting center, but it looks like Diallo is going to close the season with that title considering his play of late. Diallo has now started back-to-back games, logging 13 points, five boards and three assists in an upset victory over Kansas and then going for 11 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks in a narrow loss to BYU. The Big 12's leader in blocks (2.1 BPG) should continue to see his scoring and rebounding numbers go on the rise in this new role.

Brice Williams, G/F, Nebraska

Williams is establishing himself as an all-around player. His 9/11/9/2/2 line in a big upset win over Purdue last week showed that he can give fantasy managers production across the board when he's on and he's been on for some time now. Over the last nine games Williams is putting up 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks per contest. The Cornhuskers starting power forward is seeing more time at point guard on the offensive end.

Maliq Brown, F/C, Syracuse

Brown has entered the starting lineup for the Orange after a strong stretch of games. The sophomore is an undersized option at center, but it has helped Syracuse become more versatile on both sides of the ball. Over the last six games Brown is putting up 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. The 6-8 forward is also shooting nearly 70 percent from the field during that stretch.

Devin McGlockton, F/C, Boston College

McGlockton has made big strides in his sophomore season and mades for a strong option in the BC frontcourt alongside 7-footer Quinten Post. McGlockton went off for a career-high 30 points against Georgia Tech on Jan. 6 and then a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double on Jan. 10 against Syracuse. He is averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers over the last seven games and there doesn't seem to be any signs of slowing down.

Milos Uzan, G, Oklahoma

Uzan showed flashes last season as a freshman and many were expecting a big leap as a sophomore. He got off to a slow start this season, but as conference play gets into full swing Uzan is looking like a player you might want to roster. Over the last four games he is putting up 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers per contest. Javian McCollum might be the better scorer in the backcourt, but Uzan seems to be doing more of the distributing.

Mawot Mag, F/C, Rutgers

A knee injury cost Mag the first eight games of the season. Now back to 100 percent, the 6-7 senior is showing that he warrants a roster spot. Over the last three games Mag is putting up 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.7 steals per contest. Rutgers has really struggled offensively this season and Mag is going to get the green light given the team's lack of weapons on the perimeter.

Trevin Knell, G, BYU

Knell is getting hot at the right time as BYU is hoping to prove they can be a contender Year 1 in the Big 12. Over the last six games the fourth-year player is averaging 17.0 points, 4.2 three-pointers and 4.0 rebounds. Knell is shooting an eye-popping 58.1 percent from downtown during that stretch. BYU is a team that wants to share the ball and shoot a ton of three's and that will continue to allow Knell to thrive.

Nimari Burnett, G, Michigan

With leading scorer Dug McDaniel serving a six-road-game suspension, Michigan will need to turn to other options to help carry them in what has been a disappointing season for the Wolverines. Burnett very well might be that guy now on his third school and hoping to finally show why he was one of the most coveted recruits in the country back in 2020. The 6-4 guard is contributing across the board of late averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks over the last seven games.

Other Conferences

Enoch Boakye, F/C, Fresno State

After a rollercoaster start to the season, Boakye has found his groove and putting up numbers that warrant roster consideration for leagues that feature the Mountain West. Over the last seven games the Arizona State transfer is averaging 8.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. Boakye has also been efficient shooting 69.4 percent from the field over that recent hot stretch. He has some fun matchups this week against SJSU's Adrame Diongue and Utah State's Great Osobor.

Max Brooks, F/C, UMass-Lowell

After a rough two games in mid-December, Brooks has been playing like a monster on the interior. The 6-7 senior is putting up 18.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks over the last four games. Brooks should continue to crush America East competition, especially this week against two of the weaker defensive teams in the conference in Albany and Binghampton.

JaCobi Wood, G, Murray State

Wood got off to a hot start to the season, but struggled with his shot throughout much of December. The fourth-year player seems to be turning that around in January as he has averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over the last five games. Murray State is going to be involved in a lot of shootouts given their issues defensively and Wood will continue to be called on to keep the Racers in games in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Miles Brewster, G, Boston University

Brewster has been a solid contributor throughout his career at BU, but never a real featured player. That has changed as a senior and Brewster has found his groove as we get into the meat of Patriot League play. The 6-3 guard is putting up 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over the last seven games.