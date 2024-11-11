Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

We'll start the year off with this column looking at players, both in power and non-power conferences, who went largely overlooked during the draft process and have the opportunity to provide production for the long haul.

That being said, it's also important not to overreact too early either. While there are some high profile non-conference matchups early in the season, there's also a bunch of cupcake games for power conference teams in which coaches are usually trying to get more players minutes and take some away from the top fantasy players on the team.

Power Conferences

Devin McGlockton, F/C, Vanderbilt

McGlockton has just been an absolute monster through his first two games. How about 24 points and 13 boards in Game 1, and then 14 points, 19 boards and four blocks in Game 2. New Vandy coach Mark Byington comes over after a great season at James Madison, and he added 10 players via the transfer portal. There's a lot of guys he wants to work in, but one thing is clear, McGlockton is going to be a focal point in the attack.

Nick Martinelli, F/C, Northwestern

Martinelli plays that small-ball power forward position primarily just like McGlockton. Northwestern really struggled to get anything going offensively in the loss to Dayton on Saturday, but Martinelli was the one piece coach Chris Collins could rely on. He scored nearly half of the team's 66 points against Dayton, and added 14 boards. That came after his 26-point, 10-rebound effort in the opener. Martinelli is also a perfect 5-for-5 from the three-point line. While Brooks Barnhizer (foot) will be back at some point, it seems very unlikely Martinelli would be taken off the floor.

Chuck Harris and B.J. Edwards, G, SMU

Coach Andy Enfield has SMU flying up and down the court early in the season. Boopie Miller was the big get for the Mustangs in the offseason, but both Harris and Edwards are looking like solid adds given the pace that SMU is playing at. Harris has scored at least 15 points in both games this season, knocked down six three-pointers and averaging north of three rebounds and assists, something he did last year for the Mustangs as well. Edwards on the other hand has scored 13 points in each game, grabbed at least six rebounds in each game and already has seven steals.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, F/C, Penn State

Niederhauser has been a very nice surprise through the first week for coach Mike Rhoades. He had averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in only 19.6 minutes per game last season at Northern Illinois, but has put up at least 16 points, seven boards and two blocks in both games this season while playing at least 22 minutes. Penn State has a very soft non-conference schedule and the 7-footer should continue to dominate in the paint.

Donald Hand, G, Boston College

Hand has been carrying the Boston College offense early in the season. Chad Venning (11.5 PPG) is the only other player averaging in double figures with Hand at just under 20 PPG. Hand has also grabbed at least eight boards in both contests so far. After being a role player last year for BC, it appears the door is wide open for Hand to have a big season .

Will Riley and Tomislav Ivisic, F/C, Illinois

It's a completely different look this season for Illinois and it appears they are going to be led by these two freshman of Riley and Ivisic down low along with 6-6 point guard Kasparas Jakucionis (11.5 PPG, 10 APG, 6.5 RPG), who deserves an add as well if he's still available in your league. The turnover coach Brad Underwood has had from last season to this season has been wild, and he once again has been disappointed with his team defense, which means the Illini should be involved in a lot of high scoring games this season. Riley was a five-star recruit who already looks NBA ready after dropping 31 points in the opener. Meanwhile Ivisic has outplayed the rest of the Illini bigs and should be the clear starter at center this season. The 7-1 center is highly skilled going for 14 points and 14 boards in the opener and then 18 points and seven boards in the second game.

Other Conferences

Kaleb Banks, F/C, Tulane

It didn't work out for Banks after two years at Indiana, but he's is out to prove himself in the American Athletic Conference with Tulane. Coach Ron Hunter loves to play fast, which has meant the Green Wave have been a sneaky good fantasy team the last few years. Banks went for 14 points and 13 boards in the opener and then followed that up going for 19 points and 12 boards in the second game. Banks might only be 6-8, but coach Hunter is playing him primarily at center and it allows Tulane to play fast and be tough to defend offensively. Banks has gone 6-for11 from three as well.

Jaylen Curry, G, UMass

Curry was a solid contributor off the bench as a freshman, but now he is being given the keys to the UMass offense. He has already piled up 19 assists in the first two games, lining up Rahsool Diggins with a bunch of open perimeter shots. On top of that, Curry has played excellent defense with at least three steals and five rebounds in each of the first two contests. The Minutemen nearly pulled off the win against West Virginia last time out and the play on both ends by Curry was a big reason why.

Stefan Todorovic, F/C, Pepperdine

After stops at SMU and San Francisco, Todorovic seems to have finally found his home. Pepperdine has a lot of production to replace with Michael Ajayi (17.2 PPG), Jevon Porter (16.2 PPG) and Houston Mallette (14.7 PPG) all moving on. Todorovic has taken it upon himself to be the go-to-guy through the first week of the season. He went for 25 points and five boards in the first game and then dropped 33 points and six three-pointers in the second contest. Pepperdine should be involved in a lot of higher scoring games this season.

Paulius Murauskas, F/C, Saint Mary's

The Lithuanian duo of Murauskas and Augustas Marciulionis look like they are going to be a problem in the WCC. The later was named WCC Player of the Year last season, and Murauskas is coming off back-to-back double-doubles to open this season. It's a bit of a loaded frontcourt, but Harry Wessels and Mitchell Saxen are effectively splitting time at center, while Murauskas is able to roam free at power forward and scored a a career-high 23 points against Chattanooga last time out. Things didn't work out for Murauskas at Arizona as a freshman, but he seems to be in the right place and system now.