This article is part of our NCAA Tournament Preview series.

Let's take a closer look at the players, coaches and matchups that will ultimately decide the fate of the South region.

The last of the four regions to be announced, one can certainly argue that the best was saved for last, as whoever ends up representing the West in the Final Four will have their work cut out for them. Led by No. 1 seed Florida, this bracket has no shortage of storied programs, with the likes of St. John's, Kansas and UConn all filling the region. Outside of the automatic qualifiers from the non-power conferences, Florida, St. John's and Memphis are the teams that come in with momentum, having won their conference tournaments. We also can't forget about teams like Texas Tech, Maryland and Missouri, which gives the West Region five teams amongst the top-15 KenPom squads.

March Madness 2025 Preview: West Region Picks & Predictions

The NCAA Tournament West Region is highlighted by legendary coaches and a surging Florida Gators team. Ryan Pohle examines the favorites, makes his picks and highlights matchups to target with upset potential.

Check out the rest of RotoWire's NCAA Tournament preview series here:

East Region NCAA Tournament Preview

West Region NCAA Tournament Preview

Midwest Region NCAA Tournament Preview

South Region NCAA Tournament Preview

The last of the four regions to be announced, one can certainly argue that the best was saved for last, as whoever ends up representing the West in the Final Four will have their work cut out for them. Led by No. 1 seed Florida, this bracket has no shortage of storied programs, with the likes of St. John's, Kansas and UConn all filling the region. Outside of the automatic qualifiers from the non-power conferences, Florida, St. John's and Memphis are the teams that come in with momentum, having won their conference tournaments. We also can't forget about teams like Texas Tech, Maryland and Missouri, which gives the West Region five teams amongst the top-15 KenPom squads.

Let's take a closer look at the players, coaches and matchups that will ultimately decide the fate of the South region.

Getting ready for March Madness? For the latest NCAA Tournament team previews for the field of 68, head to the RotoWire Bracketology page.

WEST REGION NCAA TOURNAMENT FAVORITES

No. 1 Florida - The Gators enter the NCAA Tournament red-hot, having won 12 of their last 13 games, and cruised through the SEC Tournament with decisive wins over Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee. Led by their high-powered offense that averages over 85 ppg and ranks first in KenPom's offensive efficiency metric, it's no surprise that only Duke and Auburn have better odds to win it all according to the oddsmakers.

No. 2 St. John's - It didn't take Rick Pitino long to get things turned around for St. John's, as the Red Storm won 30 games in his second year at the helm. After winning the Big East regular season, the Red Storm won all three of their conference tournament games by at least 16 points. Defense is the heart and soul of this squad, and despite not having anyone over 6-9 in their starting lineup, they still managed to lead the country in defensive efficiency.

No. 3 Texas Tech - Speaking of coaches in their second year, Grant McCasland may not have the national name recognition of other coaches but has done an excellent job in his short time in Lubbock. The Red Raiders were the only team to win at Houston this season as part of a 25-win campaign that ended with a semifinal loss in the Big 12 Tournament to Arizona. The good news is that starters Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams are expected to return after both sat out Friday's loss.

No. 4 Maryland - You can certainly make the argument that the Terrapins are the best of the 4-seeds, and with five players averaging at least 12 ppg, they aren't an easy one to prepare for. Led by Derik Queen's 16.3 points and 9.0 boards per game, Maryland won 25 games and lost on a buzzer-beater to Michigan in the conference tournament semis. The Terps don't have a lot of notable wins on their resume, but the sixth-ranked defense (per KenPom) won't be an easy out.

MARCH MADNESS CINDERELLA WATCH

No. 11 Drake - Drake will be representing the Missouri Valley for the fourth time in five years, this time under first-year coach Ben McCollum, who delivered a 30-win season. The Bulldogs are not the easiest team to dissect due to their weak schedule, but surely they aren't a team that Missouri will take lightly. Bennett Stirtz led the team with 19.1 points and 2.2 steals, and the Bulldogs are one of the best teams in the country at turning you over, with the 10th-highest opponent turnover rate.

Think your team has what it takes to win it all in March Madness? Find College Basketball National Championship Odds and other college basketball futures bets across multiple sportsbooks on RotoWire.

BIGGEST BUST

No. 2 St. John's - You'll see with my picks below that I don't have St. John's making the second week, and I'm aware they could make me look silly. However, the Big East lacked much strength at the top, with Marquette as a seven-seed being the next best team, and with St. John's losing to the likes of Baylor and Georgia in the non-conference part of its schedule. Simply put, are we sure they are that dominant? The Johnnies shoot a lowly 30.4 percent as a team from three and their guard play is a real concern. I'm not sold on them living up to their seed.

FIRST-ROUND UPSET

No. 12 Colorado St. over No. 5 Memphis

Okay, technically this isn't an upset, as the Rams are a slight favorite despite being the worst seed, but we can safely assume that more people will take Memphis to advance. Colorado State won its final 10 games of the season and Nique Clifford is an excellent player that nearly averaged a double-double (19 points, 9.7 boards). Many bracketologists had Memphis as an eight-seed, and its record makes them look better than they are, as the AAC was down this season. Point guard Tyrese Hunter also missed Sunday's game and was seen in a walking boot, which will make matters tough if he's unable to go.

PLAYER TO WATCH

PJ Haggerty, G, Memphis - Haggerty has shown to be one of the most impactful transfers in the country this season, leading the Tigers with a whopping 21.8 ppg on efficient 51/38/82 shooting splits. He really does a bit of everything, as he also leads the team in assists and steals while ranking third in boards. The junior guard posted 42 points in the conference tournament opener, and he may be tasked to take on an even larger role if Hunter is out.

WESDT REGION SWEET 16 PICKS

No. 1 Florida - UConn might be a popular second-round upset pick considering that the Huskies are the two-time defending national champions, but I don't see the Huskies being good enough this year to pull it off. They've struggled defensively, which was apparent in their conference tournament loss to Creighton. I'd be surprised if Florida slipped up early.

No. 4 Maryland - Facing off with a Grand Canyon team that upset Saint Mary's in the first round a year ago, this team isn't as good to pull off a bigger upset over Maryland. I then have the Terrapins matching up with Colorado State, a well-balanced team that will have plenty of momentum. Nevertheless, Maryland did a great job of winning just about all the games it should have all season long, and this one is no different. Maryland to the Sweet 16.

No. 3 Texas Tech - Texas Tech is a double-digit favorite over UNC Wilmington in the first round, so we can safely pencil them into the Round of 32, where it will take on the winner of Missouri and Drake. Predicting Drake to get through is a big ask (albeit possible), while Missouri is the most talented of the six seeds. Still, JT Toppin (18.1 points and 9.2 boards) was the Big 12 Player of the Year and can essentially carry this squad to the second week.

No. 7 Kansas - The preseason No. 1 team in the country didn't envision itself being a seven seed come tourney time, but here we are. It was an up-and-down year for the Jayhawks, but this is one of only three teams that beat Duke this season. I don't think the return of Boogie Fland will be enough for Arkansas to take them down, and the Jayhawks can rely on their talent and experience to get past St. John's.

WEST REGION FINAL FOUR PICK

No. 1 Florida - I know it's boring, but it's hard for me to picture Florida not getting through this region. Outside of a clunker against Tennessee six weeks ago, this group was in every game and went 17-4 in the loaded SEC. Defensively, the Gators held teams to shooting 29.6 percent from three (eighth best in the country), which doesn't bode well for opponents as you're going to have to outscore them. Walter Clayton got overshadowed by Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome but had as good of a season as anyone else in the country. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Gators win it all.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.