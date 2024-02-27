March Madness Long Shots: Underdogs & Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness is right around the corner and the college basketball world is buzzing with excitement. Many tournaments, series and big games in sports draw attention, but it is difficult to beat the NCAA Tournament, as the term "March Madness" is not an understatement by any means.

In fact, college basketball fans almost expect there to be upsets at this point. However, right when you start believing an upset will occur, is the exact moment that the favored team can take care of business.

The underdog stories are always remembered, however.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most notable underdog stories of March Madness' past. After our trip back in time we will list potential underdog stories in 2024.

Underdog Stories of the Past

Villanova, 1985

Villanova's 1985 championship run was thrilling. They entered the tournament as a No. 8 seed and went on to win the championship.

Villanova was the lowest seeded team to win an NCAA Tournament. Each one of their games during March Madness came down to the wire. You can call it luck or you can call it skill, but the Wildcats found a way to continue winning throughout the tournament.

They narrowly edged out Georgetown in the championship to earn a truly remarkable title.



Kansas, 1988

Kansas was a six-seed in 1988. Danny Manning stepped up and led the Jayhawks during the 1988 tournament.

Kansas' standing as a six-seed led to a Cinderella story. Their 11 regular season losses were also the highest by a national champion.

It was clear that Kansas simply caught fire at the perfect time. They pulled off multiple upsets and shocked the college basketball world en route to the championship.



George Mason, 2006

George Mason had an incredible run in 2006 after just sneaking into March Madness. The roster featured stars such as Jai Lewis and Tony Skinn.

Nevertheless, George Mason wasn't taken all that seriously at first in the NCAA Tournament. They ultimately upset a number of top teams and fans began to wonder if George Mason could go all the way to the championship.

In the end, George Mason reached the Final Foul. They ended up losing to a talented Florida team, though, which ended their magical run. Still, George Mason's 2006 journey was incredible.

Davidson, 2008

Stephen Curry and Davidson were not expected by many to make much noise in the NCAA Tournament in 2008. Davidson entered March Madness as a No. 10 seed.

They went on to pull off multiple upsets before falling to Kansas in the Elite Eight. Regardless, Curry emerged as a star and made a name for himself. The same can be said for Davidson, as the school earned much more respect around the college basketball world.

They would have obviously preferred to have made a deeper run in the tournament, but their performance was impressive nonetheless.

Butler, 2011

Butler had an amazing 2011 March Madness run. They were a No. 8 seed in the tournament but still had plenty of confidence.

Butler was an interesting underdog pick at the time, and they proved their believers right for most of the tournament. They took down some of the best teams in college basketball and punched their ticket to the national championship.

They were unable to finish the improbable run on a high note though, falling to Connecticut in the championship.



Connecticut, 2014

UConn was unable to participate in the prior season's tournament due to poor academic ratings. These kinds of punishments often set programs back for a while, but UConn quickly rebounded.

The Huskies ultimately made the Final Four, but they had a difficult matchup against Florida. UConn earned the victory and went on to defeat a talented Kansas team in the championship.

UConn's national championship win wasn't quite as shocking as some others on this list, but their ability to bounce back from the difficult season before made this quite the story.



Loyola-Chicago, 2018

Loyola wasn't expected to make a run in 2018, but they certainly upset expectations. The program booked their ticket to the tournament and made their first Final Four appearance since 1963.

Fans were pulling for Loyola as they were a Cinderella story, but their momentum cooled down in the Final Four. Loyola was defeated by Michigan and their season came to an end, but it was still a memorable March Madness performance.



Potential New Underdog Stories Heading into 2024 NCAA Tournament

So what programs can potentially have the next legendary March Madness runs? It's always difficult, if not nearly impossible to predict. Here are four teams who could shock the NCAA basketball world in 2024.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M is currently 15-11. A recent loss to Arkansas hurt their chances of making the tournament. Their hopes are still alive, though.

Texas A&M features some question marks on their roster but they have displayed flashes of being a competitive team this season. If they can sneak into the tournament, it wouldn't be surprising to see them pull off a few upsets.



Nevada

Nevada isn't known for their dominance in basketball. Yet, they are 21-6 as of this story's writing.

They most recently earned a big victory over UNLV. Nevada should have a decent chance of making the tournament, but they will need to end the season strong.



Wake Forest

Wake Forest has produced some superstar NBA players over the years. The Wake Forest basketball program is typically among the best, but they are just 17-9 in 2023-24. It's a respectable record for most programs, but Wake Forest expects more.

They have a huge game coming up against Duke on Saturday, and an upset in that affair will catch the college basketball world's attention.

For now, there's a realistic chance that Wake Forest will miss the NCAA Tournament.



Villanova

Villanova is another strong basketball school that has endured a down year. They are just 15-11 in 2023-24, and if they continue to be inconsistent they may end up missing March Madness.

Speaking of big games on Saturday, Villanova will take on No. 1 UConn. That game will be an important test for Villanova.

If they can finish the season on a high note and just get into the tournament, perhaps they will make a run.