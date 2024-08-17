This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 11

We're teed up for two potentially high-scoring weekend battles in Week 11, including one featuring the return of a player who was the CFL's most prodigious passer a couple of seasons ago before injury and then a detour to the NFL led to his prolonged absence.

As customary, we'll break down potentially profitable betting opportunities for each game using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Edmonton Elks vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Best Bets (Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Two teams with well-established defensive vulnerabilities clash in this matchup, as the Elks and Tiger-Cats check in allowing the second-most (29.2) and most (31.9) points per game, respectively, thus far this season.

Edmonton and Hamilton are also tied for most offensive touchdowns surrendered (27), and no team is surrendering more offensive yards per play than the Elks (6.86). The biggest vulnerabilities for each squad have been against the pass, as both have proven about league average versus the run in terms of yards per attempt surrendered.

Edmonton is the slightly more generous of the two by the numbers against opposing air attacks, giving up 296.1 passing yards per game along with a 68.1 percent completion rate and 17 passing touchdowns, the latter figure the second highest in the CFL. Hamilton counters with a slightly better passing-yards-per-game-allowed metric (284.4) and a CFL-high 19 touchdown passes conceded.

Both squads have the offensive firepower to take advantage of those vulnerabilities, even with Tre Ford (ribs) set to miss the game for Edmonton and Taylor Powell taking over under center for the struggling Bo Levi Mitchell on the Tiger-Cats' end of things. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Ford's replacement, and Powell are both starting-caliber players with experience, and both displayed plenty of chemistry with their pass catchers when pressed into duty in Week 10.

It's also worth mentioning that despite the weakness of each defense being against the pass, they're far from dominant against the run and each team's lead back could therefore do plenty to contribute to a high-scoring game.

The Elks have particularly found something with explosive third-year runner Javon Leake, who's taken the starting role and quickly made it his by rushing for 266 yards and four touchdowns while adding seven catches for 63 yards in his first two full games at that spot. Meanwhile, the Ti-Cats' James Butler is one of the most versatile players at his position in the league and can do plenty of damage as a receiver in addition to his exploits on the ground.

Given the offensive talent on either side and the defenses at play here, I'm in the camp of the Over hitting, perhaps with plenty to spare.

CFL Picks for Elks vs. Tiger-Cats

Over 52.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. B.C. Lions (Sunday, Aug. 18, 7:00 p.m. ET)

It's been an odd journey for the Blue Bombers this season to say the least, considering the standard the team had set over the last several seasons. Winnipeg shockingly started the season 0-4, with a trio of very close losses following a 27-12 drubbing at the hands of the defending champion Alouettes in Week 1.

One of those defeats was a narrow 26-24 loss to these same Lions back in Week 2, but circumstances are different all the way around for both teams in this third meeting. The Bombers have managed to pick themselves off the turf to an extent, going 3-2 over their subsequent five games and come in off their best showing of the season, a 25-0 win over B.C. in Week 9 in a game that saw Vernon Adams exit early due to a knee injury.

That development set off an extraordinary chain of events that culminated in the return of Nathan Rourke to the CFL after a year-plus away in the NFL. Rourke was re-signed by the Lions at the beginning of the week after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons and will go from playing in an NFL preseason game one weekend to starting a CFL regular-season contest this week.

As talented as Rourke has proven to be north of the border, there will undoubtedly be at least some rust and a reacclimation period to the three-down game, however, and he'll also be facing a refreshed team coming off a Week 10 bye. The Bombers could also be getting Kenny Lawler (forearm) back from the injured list after he turned in full practices all week, and his presence would serve as a boon for the prospects of an air attack that's seen Ontaria Wilson take a big step forward in Lawler's absence.

The Lions are the favorites in this spot, although not by much. To give myself a bit of breathing room, I'm taking the alternate spread of +4.5 and pairing it with a solid game for Collaros, who's bounced back from an inconsistent start to the season to throw for 266 yards or more in four straight games.

CFL Picks for Blue Bombers vs Lions

SGP: Blue Bombers Alt. Spread +4.5 and Zach Collaros 250+ passing yards (+101 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

