Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Parlays for Week 4

I'm focusing on a pair of same-game parlay opportunities for the Week 4 weekend slate, honing in on two games that could feature four backup quarterbacks.

Read on for a look at which Week 4 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on FanDuel Sportsbook.

B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, June 28, 7:00 p.m. ET)

There's an important Friday development with regards to this game, namely, the confirmation the Roughriders' Trevor Harris will sit out the contest due to a head injury suffered on a controversial hit in Week 3. The sportsbooks have yet to reflect any appreciable movement as of late Friday night, setting up a very good same-game parlay opportunity.

Jake Maier will start for Saskatchewan in Harris' place, and although he certainly brings experience to the table, ball security doesn't exactly accompany it. Maier saw plenty of action with the Stampeders since his 2021 pro debut, and while he's certainly had his moments, the California-Davis product has thrown 39 interceptions over 68 CFL appearances (45 starts).

A total of 29 of those picks have come over the last two seasons when Maier got extended run in Calgary, and he's yet to throw a pass in a Riders uniform. While he has a deep group of pass catchers to work with and a near-elite running back in A.J. Ouellette, Maier will be facing a Lions defense that went into Week 4 allowing a CFL-low 201.0 passing yards per game, in part because they've been very easy to run on.

The Lions could also be without starting quarterback Nathan Rourke (oblique) again, as he's slated to be a game-time decision. However, veteran Jeremiah Masoli proved capable of keeping B.C. on the move against a very tough Blue Bombers defense in Week 3 despite a loss, throwing for 281 yards and a touchdown, albeit with a pair of interceptions.

FD Sportsbook's Alt Spread feature is particularly generous in this instance, as we can stretch the Lions' points all the way to over two touchdowns and pair it with a very reachable prop for Ouellette, who's averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has exceeded 90 rushing yards in consecutive weeks, against a Lions defense allowing 124.7 rushing yards per game.

CFL Picks for Lions at Roughriders

SGP: Lions Alt. Spread + 14.5 and A.J. Ouellette Over 70.5 rushing yards (+120 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks (Sunday, June 29, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Redblacks shocked the league in Week 3 by dispatching what had been an undefeated Stampeders team on the road, while holding Calgary, which had been looking impressive under new QB Vernon Adams Jr. over the first two games, to only 12 points. However, inclement weather and a couple of key plays were big factors in the unexpected victory, and Ottawa still conceded 367 yards of net offense along with 6.4 yards per carry.

The impressive showing has helped render the Redblacks home favorites this week, but we'll also capitalize on the Alt. Spread figure and the perception of Ottawa's superiority to put together a solid same-game parlay with acceptable odds. The Argonauts are indeed coming in 0-3 and will continue without Chad Kelly (leg), but Nick Arbuckle has the experience and growing chemistry with his skill-position arsenal to exploit what is still a beatable defense.

Arbuckle has unsurprisingly had some trouble with turnovers over the first three games (five INTs), yet he's completed 72.0% of his throws, has tossed four TDs and is averaging a league-high 280.3 passing yards per contest. As that figure implies, he's been over 250 passing yards in all three games, and he's now facing a Redblacks defense that's surrendered 279.7 passing yards per game and is tied for the second-most completions of 30+ yards allowed (six).

Arbuckle already has five completions of 30+ yards in his first three games, showing a propensity for aggressiveness downfield. Meanwhile, the Redblacks are going to battle behind backup QB Dustin Crum again with Dru Brown (hip) still sidelined, and Crum is coming off a sub-par effort in the win over Calgary where he completed just nine of 22 passes for 111 yards, although he did add 64 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Toronto has shown some cracks on defense against both the run and pass, but Crum isn't on Ford's level as a quarterback. Therefore, it's certainly within the range of outcomes that the Argos could keep any loss to six points or fewer and Arbuckle will continue slinging the ball downfield with some success.

CFL Picks for Argonauts at Redblacks

SGP: Argonauts Atl. Spread +6.5 and Nick Arbuckle 250+ passing yards (-109 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 4 Best Bets Recap

SGP: Lions Alt. Spread +14.5 and A.J. Ouellette Over 70.5 rushing yards (+120 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Argonauts Atl. Spread +6.5 and Nick Arbuckle 250+ passing yards (-109 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.