CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 17

We're set for another pair of intriguing late-season pair of Saturday games in the CFL, and there's a trio of bets I'm focusing on.

The Redblacks and Roughriders are both in the thick of the playoff conversation in their respective divisions, while the Alouettes are the only team to have clinched a postseason berth thus far and are facing a highly motivated division rival in the Argonauts that need to improve their 7-7 mark

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders Best Bets (Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Redblacks are an impressive 8-5-1, but there's been a bit of smoke and mirrors to their season. That much is evident in Ottawa's -24 point differential, as well as its 2-4 record on the road. They're also coming off a particularly disappointing 24-12 loss to the Alouettes, one that saw Dru Brown suffer an ankle injury that will keep him out of this Week 17 matchup.

Yet, there's a couple of pieces of good news for the Redblacks' offense this week. Despite Brown's absence, Ottawa has an excellent back-up plan in the form of veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who threw for 218 yards and a touchdown in emergency duty against a tough Montreal defense in Week 16. Masoli has also been impressive in his other two appearances this season, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown against the Stampeders back in Week 11 and putting up 183 yards and another pair of scores in Week 15 versus the Tiger-Cats.

Masoli probably has had the ideal combination of rest and playing time this season, so he won't be rusty coming into Week 17. Moreover, he'll have an explosive weapon at his disposal in addition to an already potent top receiving trio of Justin Hardy, Dominique Rhymes and Jaelon Acklin, that being rookie Kalil Pimpleton. Pimpleton has been on the injured list with a hand injury, but prior to landing there, he'd posted 153- and 80-yard receiving games and made big plays as a returner as well.

Ottawa has also found itself a promising new No. 1 back in Khalan Laborn, who's rushed for 202 yards at 5.6 yards per carry and added 11 receptions across three games. While Saskatchewan has been a very tough team to run on, Laborn has proven close to matchup-proof so far and can also contribute as a pass catcher.

However, the key to what I see as a Redblacks cover as an underdog is the success Masoli should be able to enjoy against the Riders' pass defense. Saskatchewan has surrendered 289.6 passing yards per game and the third-most completions of 30+ yards (22), and I envision Masoli being able to move the ball consistently enough to keep his team close.

CFL Picks for Redblacks at Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:00 p.m. ET)

While the Alouettes have put together a fine title-defense season that sees them heading into this game with an 11-2-1 mark, the offense hasn't always been a consistent contributor. Montreal has managed to get by all season with one of the league's least productive running games (league-low 82.4 rushing yards per game). Then, Cody Fajardo has thrown for no more than 240 yards in any of the last three games and completed only 59.3 percent of his passes in the Week 16 win over the Redblacks.

Precisely because Montreal is relying on a veteran in Fajardo that perhaps is fading a bit at the end of the season, the Argos present as a particularly tough matchup. The Argos are already the league's best run defense (league-low 76.0 rushing yards per game at a co-league-low 4.6 yards per carry allowed), and they certainly won't come into this contest very preoccupied with the Als' pedestrian ground attack.

Moreover, Toronto is 1-1 against the Alouettes this season and have yet to face Montreal with Chad Kelly at quarterback. Kelly shook off a delayed season debut due to a suspension to immediately make an impact, as he's already amassed 1,630 passing yards, 131 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns (six passing, four rushing). He's made good use of Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels, who were key pass catchers before Kelly debuted, and he's also been successful at involving others such as David Ungerer and Makai Polk on occasion as well.

Montreal will be a tough matchup for Kelly, however, considering the Als entered Week 17 surrendering a league-low 19.6 offensive points per game and 5.98 yards per play, along with the second-lowest passer efficiency rating (87.5) With both offenses facing formidable challenges on paper, the Alouettes boasting a +12 turnover ratio and the Argonauts leading the CFL with 36 sacks, I can see a fair amount of disrupted drives and the Under hitting in this spot.

CFL Picks for Alouettes at Argonauts

CFL Week 17 Best Bets Recap

