This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 20

We're back to only three games for the penultimate slate of the regular season, and as customary, we'll focus on the Saturday twin bill for our best bets. All playoff spots are now spoken for, but there is still some final positioning to be determined and teams looking to head into the postseason with some momentum.

Read on for a look at which Week 20 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts Best Bets (Saturday, Oct. 19, 3:00 p.m. ET)

There are arguably a couple of ways to look at this 2024 Redblacks team. On the one hand, an argument could be made that Ottawa may be the shakiest member of the six-team postseason field, considering its -43 point differential and the fact two of the three non-contenders, Edmonton and Hamilton, have outscored the Redblacks this season.

On the other hand, with Dru Brown back from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, Justin Hardy and Kalil Pimpleton now both healthy at the same time, and Khalan Laborn looking promising as the team's new lead back, Ottawa may be ready to peak at a particularly timely juncture. This matchup against an Argonauts team the Redblacks already thumped once before this season may be a viable launchpad for some pre-postseason momentum for Bob Dyce's squad.

Toronto has been very good at limiting opposing ground attacks, but the Argos have faced plenty of pass attempts as a result. They haven't always held up well, giving up 288.2 passing yards per game and a 71.2 percent completion rate, along with the second-most completions of 30+ yards (29). Brown has already proven capable of exploiting those vulnerabilities once, completing 30 of 40 passes for 349 yards with a touchdown in the Redblacks' 41-27 win at TD Place in Week 14.

Meanwhile, Toronto's Chad Kelly was picked off four times and sacked on six occasions by this Redblacks defense in that aforementioned initial meeting. The Argos do have plenty of weapons and are in relatively good health. However, key veteran receiver DaVaris Daniels could be an exception to that rule this week, as he's listed as questionable due to an illness that cost him Thursday's practice.

With the Redblacks getting 4.5 points to work with here and their air attack at full strength, I like their chances of keeping any loss to four points or less and won't dismiss the possibility of an upset. As somewhat of a hedge, I don't mind a same-game parlay as a secondary bet that gives them two more points to work with and backs the idea of Brown enjoying another productive day against Toronto's secondary.

CFL Picks for Redblacks at Argonauts

Redblacks +4.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Redblacks Alt. Spread +6.5 and Dru Brown 250+ passing yards (-106 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions (Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Alouettes have their postseason picture solidified, so they will play this penultimate game with an atypical approach to some of their front-line personnel. Head coach Jason Maas has already indicated that Cody Fajardo will see playing time despite not having practiced in two weeks due to the birth of his child, but he also confirmed Davis Alexander will log snaps under center as well.

Meanwhile, key veteran pass catcher Austin Mack, who's dealing with an ankle injury, will be rested, as will versatile running back Walter Fletcher. Veteran Nate Behar is slated to step in for Mack and a capable running back duo of Sean Thomas Erlington and CFL rookie Stevie Scott, the latter who's enjoyed success in the USFL, will fill in for Fletcher. Nevertheless, the absences of that collection of players and the part-time status of Fajardo will naturally serve to dim the offensive outlook for the Als.

The Lions also have some developments at quarterback, as Vernon Adams Jr. is returning to the starting role in place of Nathan Rourke. After a solid delayed start to his season, Rourke had hit some bumps along the way in recent games. Adams threw for at least 331 yards in five of the first six games of the season and could well prove to be an upgrade over Rourke. However, he'll face an Als defense that's been one of the most effective in the league against the pass, surrendering just 255.2 passing yards per game and a league-low 84.9 passer efficiency rating.

While both of these teams certainly have offensive weapons, the fact the Alouettes will be operating with some reserves at key spots helps push me toward the Under on a fairly elevated total. Then, as with the first game, I like a same-game parlay as a secondary bet. The Lions' William Stanback already put up 128 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Alouettes in the first meeting between the teams, and Montreal checks in allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (117.9) at 5.6 yards per carry.

CFL Picks for Alouettes at Lions

Under 49.5 points (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Under 49.5 points and William Stanback 50+ rushing yards (+150 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 20 Best Bets Recap

Redblacks +4.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Redblacks Alt. Spread +6.5 and Dru Brown 250+ passing yards (-106 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Alouettes-Lions Under 49.5 points (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Under 49.5 points and William Stanback 50+ rushing yards (+150 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.