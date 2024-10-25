This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 21

We've arrived at the final week of the regular season, where betting scenarios can be somewhat tricky to navigate due to uncertainty about which playoff contenders will play their top players. However, we're fortunate that the first game of the day Saturday features a Blue Bombers team that does have incentive for a win, and that the second includes a Stampeders squad that seems to perhaps have checked out based on its play in recent weeks.

Read on for a look at which Week 21 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes Best Bets (Saturday, Oct. 26, 3:00 p.m. ET)

As alluded to above, the Blue Bombers are the only playoff team that has something to play for this week. That's a fortunate development for us as bettors, as it makes Winnipeg one of the only teams that offers us a semblance of certainty this week. The Bombers need a win to ensure they take the West Division title, as a loss on their part and a win by the Roughriders in the Saturday night matchup against the Stampeders gives Saskatchewan the crown.

On the other side, the defending Grey Cup champs have reversed course somewhat of what appeared to be an early-week plan to rest most starters outright. It's subsequently been announced that both Walter Fletcher and Austin Mack will not be inactive as was rumored previously, although how much playing time the duo and veteran signal-caller Cody Fajardo will actually see is still uncertain.

It's almost a certainty that Montreal will play the second half with reserves for the most part, and that should be more than enough for Winnipeg to win going away. The Bombers should have a full array of weapons available and are out to avenge a Week 1 loss against Montreal as well that got Winnipeg's season off on the wrong foot, fueling their case in his game even further.

A same-game parlay that also banks on Brady Oliveira, who's facing an Als team that's surrendered the second-most rushing yards per game (119.4) and second-highest yards per carry (5.7), recording at least 80 rushing yards is a good secondary bet at a nice price.

CFL Picks for Blue Bombers at Alouettes

Blue Bombers -6.5 (-118 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Blue Bombers moneyline and Brady Oliveira 80+ rushing yards (+104 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Irrespective of a very likely Blue Bombers win in the first game, the Roughriders are still a strong candidate for a victory in this spot against what essentially has been the CFL's worst team. Calgary heads into the regular-season finale with a 4-12-1 record and has given up a West Division-high 515 points. The Riders are playoff-bound at 9-7-1 and have an impressive +61 point differential at home this season.

In contrast, the Stampeders haven't won on the road in eight tries and sport a -118 point differential in that split. Calgary also took a 37-29 loss to Saskatchewan at home in Week 16, a game in which they famously gave up a 200-yard performance on the ground to the Roughriders' Ryquell Armstead.

The Stamps continue to be the CFL's worst defensive team heading into the final regular-season slate, surrendering a league-high 391.2 yards per game of net offense and league-high 7.3 yards per play. The Roughriders are a formidable opponent even if they don't play their starters for a full game, and Saskatchewan's defense has been a terror while forcing a league-high 47 turnovers.

Considering the Stampeders are going back to Jake Maier at quarterback for the finale and he's had a big hand in Calgary's 42 turnovers and league-worst -22 turnover ratio, there's not much to think about here for me. Going with the Riders to cover a very reasonable spread and enter the postseason with some momentum is the betting angle I think makes the most sense here.

CFL Picks for Stampeders at Roughriders

Roughriders -3.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

