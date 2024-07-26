This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 8

We have a pair of interesting Week 8 weekend games to consider for betting purposes as the CFL rapidly approaches the midpoint of its 2024 campaign. The underachieving Blue Bombers are facing an Argonauts squad with a bit of a quarterback controversy brewing, while the Tiger-Cats and Elks close out the ledger in a battle of two teams with plenty of offensive talent but somehow only have one win between them in 11 games.

As customary, we break down potentially profitable betting opportunities on FanDuel Sportsbook for each contest.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Toronto Argonauts Best Bets (Saturday, July 27, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Blue Bombers appeared to be on the way to perhaps righting their ship after a shocking 0-4 start when they recently put together consecutive wins, but they saw that momentum screech to a halt with an ugly 19-9 Week 7 loss to the Roughriders. A short-handed pass-catching corps continues to haunt veteran signal-caller Zach Collaros, who's completing a career-low 65.3 percent of his passes and just two touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Argonauts fell to 3-3 in Week 7 with a 27-24 loss to the then-winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a game that wasn't as close as the final score implies and saw starting quarterback Cameron Dukes swapped out for Nick Arbuckle in the fourth quarter due to ineffectiveness. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has gone on record as stating he's not announcing a starter for this contest until some point Friday and has remarked both players will likely see time under center.

Dukes had his moments early in the season, but he's been pulled out of all three of Toronto's losses. Like many quarterbacks still short on experience, he's experiencing more difficulty the more teams gather film on him, and he's yet to fully adjust. The Bombers have the ability to make life difficult on him and Arbuckle, who's mostly been a backup himself, as Winnipeg has allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game (261.7) and a league-low 64.8 percent completion rate.

On the other side, the Argos are facing a Bombers offense that's still missing Kenny Lawler (arm), has already lost Dalton Schoen (knee) for the season and will be working with a limited Brady Oliveira (shoulder) if he does play. What's more, Winnipeg is averaging a league-low 21.3 points per game and has the second-lowest figures in both net offensive yards per game (332.9) and offensive touchdowns (11).

Given the potential offensive shortcomings of both squads, I'm in favor of pairing the Under on 48.5 points with a productive night for Argonauts RB Ka'Deem Carey, who has been a bright spot in his first Toronto season with 5.2 yards per carry through six games. With the Bombers defense allowing a league-high 119.9 rushing yards per game at 5.1 yards per carry and Carey recording over 60 rush yards in five of his first six contests, I like his chances of exceeding a very manageable figure.

CFL Picks for Blue Bombers vs Argonauts

SGP: Under 48.5 points and Ka'Deem Carey Over 69.5 Rushing Yards (+234 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Edmonton Elks Best Bets (Sunday, July 28, 7:00 p.m. ET)

As alluded to earlier, the Tiger-Cats were able to break through and get their elusive first win of the season against the Argos in Week 7, with the team's stockpile of playmakers putting together an impressively balanced effort. Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell continues to enjoy a resurgent season, as he's currently completing a co-career-high 67.9 percent of his passes and boasts a 12:6 TD:INT through six games. Three of Hamilton's five losses on the campaign have come by a combined 13 points, so this is a team that typically plays very competitively even in defeat.





The Elks have been an even more hard-luck squad despite having their own accomplished field general in McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The one-time Grey Cup champion with the Argonauts has completed a career-high 71.2 percent of his passes, and Edmonton has a modest -26-point differential despite an 0-6 record. As that number implies, all six of the Elks' defeats have come by single-digit margins.

Given the similar talent level on each team, I definitely expect a close game. However, there are a couple of factors that specifically point me in the direction of a Tiger-Cats cover of just over a field goal. To begin with, Hamilton has the potential for the more balanced offense when factoring in ultra-versatile running back James Butler and adding him to an array of weapons that includes explosive pass catchers like Tim White, Steven Dunbar and Kiondre Smith.

The experience of Mitchell and those weapons makes the Ti-Cats a particularly dangerous matchup for an Elks defense that's allowed the second-most passing yards per game (309.3), a 70.3 percent completion rate and 10 touchdown passes and completions of 30+ yards apiece. Mitchell has thrown for 295 yards or more in five of the first six games, and the one contest he fell short of that mark in, the aforementioned Week 7 win, he was at a robust 270 yards.

Consequently, I like the idea of a straight bet on the Ti-Cats cover, but combining it with an alternate yardage total for Mitchell makes for a solid same-game parlay as well.

CFL Picks for Tiger-Cats vs Elks

Tiger-Cats +3.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tiger-Cats +3.5 and Bo Levi Mitchell 275+ Passing Yards (+123 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 8 Best Bets Recap

Blue Bombers-Argonauts SGP: Under 48.5 points and Ka'Deem Carey Over 69.5 Rushing Yards (+234 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tiger-Cats +3.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tiger-Cats +3.5 and Bo Levi Mitchell 275+ Passing Yards (+123 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.