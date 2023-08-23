This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 12 on DraftKings

We're set for another four-game slate in Week 12, one that's unusual in that it features three spreads of nine points or higher and one Pick 'Em as of Wednesday night. Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances of three oversized lines, we still have plenty of appealing fantasy options across the salary cap, so let's jump right in:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 12

Vernon Adams, B.C. vs. HAM ($11,600): Adams' Lions suffered a surprising upset loss at the hands of the Roughriders in Week 11, but the veteran quarterback was actually a beneficiary of the lopsided game script. Adams threw for a season-high 455 yards and also tossed three touchdowns on his way to 33.6 DK points versus Saskatchewan, and he now faces a Tiger-Cats squad that's allowed 272.1 passing yards per game, along with a 67.9 percent completion rate and a co-CFL-high 10.1 yards per completion. Hamilton has also yielded the second-highest opposing passer efficiency rating (103.4), furthering Adams' already formidable case.

Chad Kelly, TOR vs. CGY ($11,200): Kelly has been excellent throughout most of the campaign, and he's coming off his best game of the season back in Week 10. Kelly racked up 417 yards and four touchdowns against the Redblacks, netting 36.4 DK points. He now faces a Stampeders defense that's done a good job keeping plays in front of them, but one that's also allowing a 67.0 percent completion rate and the third-highest passer efficiency rating (97.3). Calgary is also tied for the second-most passing touchdowns surrendered in the league (14), while Kelly leads the CFL in touchdown percentage (7.1), average yards per attempt (11.2) and passer efficiency rating (120.2).

Tre Ford, EDM vs. OTT ($9,500): Ford has quietly put together two solid efforts as he gets his turn under center for the hapless Elks, and his most recent effort led to Edmonton's first victory of the season. Ford netted 21 DK points in the upset victory over Hamilton in Week 11, and he'd thrown for 189 yards, rushed for 50 and tallied two total touchdowns the week prior versus the Blue Bombers. Now he's teed up for what could be his most productive game yet, as the Redblacks have allowed a CFL-high 326.7 passing yards per game, 10.1 yards per completion, 17 touchdown passes and 27 completions of 30+ yards. Ottawa has also been a pass-funnel defense – the Redblacks are allowing a CFL-low 69.4 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry – which should up Ford's involvement through the air.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dustin Crum, OTT at EDM ($10,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 12

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. MTL ($10,200): Oliveira extended his streak of double-digit DK-point tallies to six games with his Week 11 performance versus the Stampeders, and he's now averaging 15 DK points per contest on the campaign. Oliveira is clocking 5.6 yards per carry for the season overall, and he draws a rematch against an Alouettes team he collected a season-high 120 rushing yards against back in Week 4. Montreal is allowing 105.3 rushing yards per game at 5.5 yards per carry, with the latter figure the third highest in the league. Oliveira is also highly capable of contributing through the air, increasing his appeal despite the elevated salary.

A.J. Ouellette, TOR vs. CGY ($9,200): Ouellette bounced back from a couple of rare single-digit DK-point tallies by posting a season-high 17.2 DK points against Redblacks in Week 10. It was Ouellette's fourth double-digit DK-point total of the season, and he could be set for another productive night in a game the Argonauts are nearly double-digit favorites for. Calgary has been adept at preventing big plays through the air as already noted, but the Stamps are conceding the third-most rushing yards per game (106.9) at 5.2 yards per carry. Moreover, Calgary's tendency to allow plenty of short completions could certainly work to Ouellette's benefit as an occasional safety valve out of the backfield.

Taquan Mizzell, B.C. vs. HAM ($9,000): Mizzell has a couple of performances of greater than 15 DK points this season, and he just saw game script rob him of a chance to extend a streak of double-digit DK-point efforts to four when the Lions unexpectedly fell behind by a large margin to the Roughriders in Week 11. However, B.C. is the biggest favorite of the week on DK Sportsbook at 10 points as of late Wednesday, and the Ti-Cats are surrendering the second-most rushing yards per game (126.4) at 5.4 yards per carry. Mizzell could see a heavy workload in the second half if the game plays out as oddsmakers are projecting, which could lead to a rewarding night.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, MTL at WPG ($8,200); Devonte Williams, OTT at EDM ($6,300)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 12

Keon Hatcher, B.C. vs. HAM ($10,800): Hatcher was outshined by teammate Alexander Hollins in Week 11, but the veteran wideout still found his way to a strong showing by tallying 21.4 DK points on the strength of a 6-94-1 line. That was preceded by a season-high 35 DK points at the expense of the Stampeders in Week 10, and he comes into this matchup with a streak of seven straight double-digit DK-point totals. The Ti-Cats' deficiencies against the pass were already detailed in Adams' entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's also worth Hamilton has allowed the second-most completions of 30+ yards (21). Hatcher is set up well to take advantage of that vulnerability, as he's sporting a 16.1-yard average depth of target.

DaVaris Daniels, TOR vs. CGY ($8,100): Daniels is coming off his best effort of the season, having produced 45 DK points via a 6-180-3 line at the expense of the Redblacks in Week 10. It was Daniels' third double-digit DK-point tally in a five-game span, and yet his salary remains very reasonable despite the $1K bump. The Stamps' defenses' weaknesses against the pass were already enumerated in Kelly's entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's worth adding Calgary is tied for the third-most completions surrendered (203).

Tyler Snead, MTL at WPG ($6,800): Snead generated a season-high 28.8 DK points in Week 11 against the Redblacks courtesy of a 7-98-2 line, his second tally of greater than 25 DK points this season. Snead has three double-digit DK-point efforts overall across six contests, and he should be a key figure once again in Week 12 with Kaion Julien-Grant (hand) projected to remain out. The Blue Bombers have been very tough against the pass overall, but Winnipeg is tied for fourth-most touchdown passes allowed (14) while Snead is tied for the league lead with five touchdown receptions.

Marken Michel, CGY at TOR ($5,100): The Roughriders' Jerreth Sterns came through nicely as a value play in Week 11, and I envision Michel having the potential to do the same this week. As alluded to earlier, Calgary is a sizable underdog to the defending Grey Cup champs, which have been one of the most generous pass defenses in the league all season. Toronto has given up the second-most passing yards per game (296.4) at a CFL-high 73.6 percent completion rate while also tying for second-most touchdown passes allowed (14). Meanwhile, Michel is averaging a robust 16.1 yards per reception and already has three catches of 30+ yards, which has already helped lead to one spike game (32.4 DK points).

ALSO CONSIDER: Justin Hardy, OTT at EDM ($8,500); Tre Odoms-Dukes, CGY at TOR ($6,900); Steven Dunbar Jr., EDM vs. OTT ($6,100)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 12

Toronto Argonauts ($4,900) vs. Calgary Stampeders: Having just talked up the possibility of Michel overdelivering on his salary, I still like the prospects of the Argonauts defense generating some turnovers and potentially recording at least one touchdown. Toronto is already averaging a CFL-high 15.4 DK points per game – 18.8 per home contest – on the strength of 27 sacks, 13 interceptions, four defensive fumble recoveries and six defensive touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Stamps have scored the second-fewest touchdowns (17) and average the second-lowest yards per play (5.8), including the lowest yards per completion (7.2). The Argos also have a league-best +12 turnover ratio and have allowed the fewest opponent big plays (nine), rounding out their case despite being the highest-salaried defensive unit of the week.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 12

Chad Kelly, QB

Taquan Mizzell, RB

DaVaris Daniels, WR

Total salary expenditure: $28.3 K

Kelly should have an excellent chance of compiling some strong production as already detailed in his entry, while Mizzell offers 20-plus-DK-point upside at a reasonable salary in his highly favorable matchup, which should tilt toward the run game in the second half. Finally, Daniels is a proven veteran who could make for a great pairing in tournaments with Kelly given the chemistry between the two.

