CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 2 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

After an exciting opening week, the CFL jumps into Week 2 with another four-game slate. The Argonauts will be making their season debut in what should be a very competitive matchup against the Alouettes, while the Blue Bombers and Redblacks engage in the second game of a home-and-home set following Ottawa's near-upset in Week 1.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for the opening week of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 2

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 2

Cody Fajardo, SSK at EDM ($10,400): Fajardo got his season off to a fantastic start, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown while adding 42 rushing yards and another score in what turned into a big win against the Tiger-Cats. The mobile veteran is set up for an even better matchup on paper against an Elks team that completely collapsed on defense in Week 1 against the Lions. Edmonton allowed 464 total yards of offense, 59 points and a whopping 89.7 percent completion rate to BC's Nathan Rourke. Fajardo also enjoyed success against Edmonton in two encounters last season, throwing for 486 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 20.02 DK points.

Vernon Adams, MTL at TOR (10,100): Adams got off to a bit of a bumpy start against the Stampeders in Week 1 before righting the ship, offsetting his pair of interceptions with 272 total yards and two total scores. The elusive signal-caller now gets a crack at an Argos team making its season debut, one he lit up for 28.1 DK points last season on the strength of a 382-yard passing day during which he completed just under 77.0 percent of his attempts. Toronto made plenty of additions this offseason, but considering the Argos finished 2021 ranked in the bottom half of the CFL in rushing yards (111.6) and passing yards (259.5) per game allowed, I like Adams' chances of delivering in what should be a highly competitive matchup.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR vs. MTL ($9,800): Bethel-Thompson has solid upside for his salary, and he'll be out for some atonement after getting victimized by the Als for four interceptions in last season's encounter with Montreal. The Alouettes allowed 256 total passing yards to Bo Levi Mitchell and Jake Maier in Week 1, and although their previous body of work certainly suggests they won't make things easy, Bethel-Thompson averaged a solid 14.6 DK points per game last season and can also take off when necessary and supplement his fantasy production with some rushing yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jeremiah Masoli, OTT vs. WPG ($9,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 2

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at HAM ($9,700): Carey picked right up where he left off last season in the Week 1 win over the Alouettes, compiling 90 total yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on 16 touches. The veteran running back should continue enjoying a solid, consistent role through the air while serving as the clear-cut leader of the ground game in Week 2. The Tiger-Cats did a good job against the Riders' talented but unproven Jamal Morrow on the ground in Week 1, but the speedy back did damage against them through the air with a 3-61 line. Carey doesn't have Morrow's wheels, but the amount of volume he should be locked in for makes him very worthy of consideration.

James Wilder, EDM vs. SSK ($9,000): Wilder shapes up as another dual-threat option to consider at running back in Week 2, with the talented veteran having generated a respectable 87 total yards on 12 touches against the Lions despite a highly unfavorable game script. With a bit better luck, Wilder should benefit from a boost in the eight rush attempts he logged in the Elks' lopsided Week 1 loss, and although the Riders allowed next to no rushing production to Hamilton in Week 1, Wilder has the ability to pile up his production through multiple means.

Jamal Morrow, SSK at EDM ($6,700): As already alluded to, Morrow fell flat in his first game as Saskatchewan's lead back in Week 1, gaining only 14 yards on nine carries. However, his aforementioned strong work in the passing game plus his ongoing role as the team's primary returner give him no shortage of upside at his salary. Morrow's elite speed also allows him to pay off his salary with one play, and he'll face an Elks team that saw BC's James Butler eviscerate them for 141 total yards and four total touchdowns in Week 1.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Harris, TOR vs. MTL ($9,600)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 2

Eugene Lewis, MTL at TOR ($10,600): The chemistry between Adams and Lewis is undeniable, and the dynamic duo offered a reminder of such in Week 1 with a 4-112 line. The speedy veteran is right back in play in Week 2 against an Argonauts team he punished last season for a 7-156-2 line in Week 12 that netted 37.6 DK points. Toronto also notably tied with the Roughriders last season with 24 pass plays of 30 yards or longer allowed, and they also were tied for third-most touchdown passes conceded (19).

Kenny Lawler, EDM vs. SSK ($9,900): Despite the Elks' aforementioned ugly Week 1 loss, Lawler found his way to a decent team/season debut with a 5-72 line on six targets. The chemistry between quarterback Nick Arbuckle and Lawler should only continue to grow by the week, and the Riders already allowed 270 passing yards, a co-CFL-high 24 completions and a 68.6 percent completion rate in Week 1 to the Tiger-Cats. With Edmonton likely to be playing from behind as well, Lawler should be a prime beneficiary in the form of plenty of targets.

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs. WPG ($9,000): Acklin and Jeremiah Masoli were a hit in their first game in Redblacks uniforms in Week 1, with the former Ti-Cats wideout exploding for a 6-143 line on eight targets. The Blue Bombers secondary was surprisingly penetrable overall during that game, and Acklin shapes up as a very appealing target once again in the rematch. The pre-established chemistry with Masoli is an invaluable commodity early in the veteran quarterback's tenure with his new team, and Winnipeg already allowed four completions of over 30 yards in Week 1, including a game-high 51-yarder to Acklin.

DaVaris Daniels, TOR vs. MTL ($8,100): Fellow slotback Eric Rogers is on the six-game injured list with a hamstring issue to open the season, while Juwan Brescacin carries the same status due to a hip injury. That should only open up opportunities for Daniels, who already has plenty of rapport with Bethel-Thompson. Daniels exceeded 15 DK points on four occasions last season, and given he should be a primary target in the opener, he makes for a viable mid-salary consideration.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shaq Evans, SSK at EDM ($8,700); Greg Ellingson, WPG at OTT ($8,500)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 2

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($5,200) at Edmonton Elks: The Roughriders defense is the highest-salaried unit in Week 2, but it's warranted when considering the matchup against an Elks offense that didn't do much in Week 1 while allowing four sacks and committing four turnovers. Meanwhile, the Riders racked up a whopping eight sacks and forced five turnovers against the Tiger-Cats, making their aggressive unit a nightmare of a matchup for an Edmonton offense that will likely take time to gel under Arbuckle in his first stint as a full-time starter.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 2

My Week 2 core would be focused on this trio, which will account for $30.1K of your $50K salary cap. Fajardo doesn't necessarily have to be paired with one of his receivers to pay off, as he brings outstanding dual-threat ability. Carey has a locked-in role through both the ground and air and should be involved in a competitive matchup, while Acklin already put up excellent numbers against the Bombers in Week 1 and has great rapport with his quarterback and former Ti-Cats teammate Masoli.

