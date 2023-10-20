This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 20 on DraftKings

We're set for the penultimate slate of the CFL season and the first of two three-game ledgers that will close out the 2023 campaign. Playoff spots or positioning remains in flux for several teams, so even with the reduced player pool, we have plenty of players and game scenarios that have incentive attached.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 20

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. EDM ($12,000): Collaros and his Blue Bombers are one of those teams that is essentially in a must-win spot in Week 20, even though they're already guaranteed to be playing past Week 21. Winnipeg is trying to lock in the West Division crown, which would give it a guaranteed home date for the Western Division Final. Collaros eclipsed 300 yards yet again in Week 19, leading to a tally of 24.1 DK points. It was his ninth tally of more than 20 DK points in what has been a prolific season, and the veteran will now get a shot at an Elks team that he posted 22.3 DK points against back in Week 7. Edmonton is also allowing the league's third-highest completion percentage (68.6) and passer efficiency rating (101.4), making the Elks a solid target.

Jake Dolegala, SSK vs. TOR ($8,800): Dolegala has somewhat quietly turned in a very solid starting stint from a fantasy perspective, as he's scored over 17 DK points on five occasions and in double digits in six games overall. The one-time NFL draft pick draws a Toronto team that long ago wrapped up its postseason positioning and has been rotating starters in and out over the last couple of weeks as it tries to balance health and rust prevention for key players. The Argos are conceding 291.3 passing yards per game, which is actually an improvement over their metrics from earlier in the season. However, Toronto remains vulnerable to an extent through the air and has allowed a CFL-high 71.3 percent completion rate, along with the third-most touchdown passes (27).

ALSO CONSIDER: Vernon Adams, BC vs. CGY ($13,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 20

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. EDM ($12,000): Oliveira is one of the top plays at any position on this slate, both for his own career-best body of work and his matchup. The fourth-year pro has compiled a career-high 1,432 rushing yards at an elite 6.0 yards per carry while also scoring a career-high seven touchdowns, and he's complemented those numbers with a 37-465-4 line through the air. The Elks have allowed 220 rushing yards and four receptions to Oliveira in two previous games, and Edmonton is also surrendering a CFL-high 135.5 rushing yards per game at a co-CFL-high 5.8 yards per carry. Oliveira's salary is certainly elevated, but he's proven capable of being a must-have piece on multiple occasions this season by scoring 23 to 34.1 DK points in six games.

Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. TOR ($9,300): Morrow has looked rested and explosive since returning from injury, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns while adding six receptions for 58 yards over his first two games back. The matchup on the ground against Toronto hasn't really been an appealing one this season, but as was noted in Dolegala's entry, the Argos defense is likely to feature some backups throughout the game. Additionally, Morrow has speed that can make him a threat any time he touches the ball, including as a receiver, which would give him an advantage over Toronto's generous secondary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Brown, EDM at WPG ($8,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 20

Kenny Lawler, WPG vs. EDM ($10,500): Lawler makes for a good pairing with Collaros if you're stacking, considering his extensive downfield role, the Elks' aforementioned vulnerabilities on pass defense and the fact Winnipeg's other top speed threat, Dalton Schoen, has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Lawler is sporting a career-high average of 18.2 yards per reception and has tied a career best with six touchdown grabs this season as well. The 29-year-old posted a 7-93 line that yielded 16.3 DK points in his initial meeting with Edmonton this season, and in addition to the metrics cited in Collaros' entry, it's worth noting the Elks have also surrendered the fourth-most completions of 30 or more yards (26). Meanwhile, seven of Lawler's 41 receptions have gone for 30 or more yards, and he has a league-high 18.3-yard average depth of target.

Shawn Bane, SSK vs.TOR ($9,100): Bane has been a reliable target for Dolegala and whoever else has been under center for the Riders, posting a career-best 85-968-4 line heading into Week 20. Bane is averaging a solid 12.9 DK points per contest, and that figures somewhat belies his ceiling, considering he's exceeded 20 DK points on five occasions, including 30 DK points once. Moreover, that latter accomplishment actually came against this same Argos squad, who surrendered 33.4 DK points to Bane on the strength of a 10-144-1 line back in Week 8.

David Ungerer III, TOR at SSK ($4,800): Ungerer makes for an interesting value play given his upside, which he's flashed with totals of 15.3, 16.5 and 23.2 DK points this season despite playing a complementary/part-time role. Ungerer produced the first score in that range in Week 19 against the Redblacks on the strength of a 7-83 line, and he could certainly be in store for another solid target total in the 8-10 range if Toronto continues to reduce the snaps of some of its other pass catchers. The Roughriders are also very good targets, as Saskatchewan is allowing 267.1 passing yards per game, the second-highest average yards per pass (9.7), the most touchdown passes (30) and the second-most completions of 30+ yards (37).

ALSO CONSIDER: Keon Hatcher, BC vs. CGY ($12,700); Alexander Hollins, BC vs. CGY ($9,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 20

BC Lions ($4,500) vs. Calgary Stampeders: As already mentioned, the Lions will be going all out to secure a win Friday night and then hope the Elks come through for them Saturday night versus the Blue Bombers. The Lions defense is averaging an impressive 9.3 DK points per contest on the season, a figure that climbs to 10.3 at home. BC also has tallies of 8.0 and 9.0 DK points in two prior meetings with Calgary this season, and the Lions well-rounded defensive resume includes 15 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, four defensive TDs and the second-most sacks (54). Meanwhile, the Stamps have been above average at ball security and sack prevention, but Calgary has a CFL-low 27 offensive touchdowns and 30 touchdowns overall. The Stampeders have also recorded the fewest first downs (294) and are averaging the second-fewest yards per play (5.9), underscoring that they're a mild offensive threat, especially against a talented defense that will be particularly motivated.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 20

Jake Dolegala, QB

Brady Oliveira, RB

Shawn Bane, WR

Total salary expenditure: $29.9k

This trio has a pretty elevated price due to the presence of Oliveira, but the star back is worth the investment given Winnipeg's postseason-related motivation and the elite matchup the Elks present. Then, the Dolegala-Bane QB-WR stack is a relatively cost-effective yet solid-upside duo that could pay off nicely as well in a matchup against a generous Argonauts secondary that could be playing some reserves.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.