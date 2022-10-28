CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 21 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We've reached the final week of the CFL regular season, with the quest for the Grey Cup officially beginning with next week's semi-final round of the postseason. The final slate of games of a regular season in any sport can always be challenging for DFS purposes, considering the significant uncertainty surrounding personnel usage.

The same certainly holds true for this four-game Week 21 ledger, but we'll do our best to gauge the likely motivation of contending teams to roll out their front-line players and also factor in other matters such as players returning from injury that might need the work ahead of the playoffs.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 21:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 21

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 21

Nathan Rourke, BC at WPG ($13,700): Rourke has been announced as the starter for this Friday night matchup against a Blue Bombers team with absolutely nothing to gain from a win. The star quarterback has been out since Week 11 due to a foot injury, but he's reportedly looked good in practice in recent weeks and could well be given a full game to knock rust off. The Bombers conceded 23.7 DK points to Rourke in their one prior meeting with him this season, and given Winnipeg may not exactly be playing with the highest level of motivation, this is a good spot to roll the dice on Rourke and his massive upside (34.7 DK points per game), even at his salary.

Nick Arbuckle, OTT vs. HAM ($8,900): One of the ways to try and minimize risk on a season-ending slate is by going with players from non-contending teams that should be seeing a normal workload and playing without much pressure. Our final two QB suggestions fit the bill, beginning with Arbuckle, who's coming off the most non-productive game yet of his starting tenure but who'd posted seven straight tallies of double-digit DK points prior to mustering 6.0 against these same Ti-Cats in Week 20. Arbuckle should be dealing with a very different Hamilton squad this week both personnel- and motivation-wise, considering the Cats needed a win last week to lock up a playoff spot. With that now taken care, Arbuckle could bounce back nicely against a defense allowing 267.2 passing yards per game and tied for second-most touchdown passes surrendered (26).

Mason Fine, SSK at CGY ($7,200): Fine should also be playing aggressively in his finale as he attempts to make another case for the starting job in 2023. Saskatchewan is expected to part ways with veteran Cody Fajardo, who was benched for Week 20, so Fine will be getting another long look Saturday after posting a serviceable 13.3 DK points against these same Stamps last week. Calgary has its playoff positioning locked in, so expect Fine to find some opportunities for big plays against a defense that will likely have plenty of reserves rotating in and that's already allowing 276.8 passing yards per contest, as well as the second-most completions (397).

ALSO CONSIDER: Matthew Shiltz, HAM at OTT ($6,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 21

Jamal Morrow, SSK at CGY ($10,400): Morrow makes for an interesting pairing with Fine in lineups, as the versatile running back has a big passing game role and could be in for a bump in volume after working back into action last week following an extended stint on the injured list. Morrow generated a solid 13.5 DK points with 73 total yards on 13 touches, and although his salary remains elevated, he's got the upside to deliver on it. Morrow also returned one kickoff in Week 20 in addition to his work on the offense, and he could very well exploit Calgary's aforementioned weaknesses against the pass with his elite speed.

William Stanback, MTL at TOR ($8,400): Stanback is another star running back that missed an extended period earlier in the season, with a serious ankle injury suffered in the opener the culprit. However, the versatile vet has been progressively ramping his workload back up since returning, going from eight to nine to 10 carries in his first three games back. Stanback has been getting more efficient with each game as well, topping out in Week 20 against these same Argos with 106 total yards and 13.6 DK points. While the Alouettes do have their playoff spot locked up and Montreal will also work in Walter Fletcher, the thinking here is that Stanback still needs to get more reps before the postseason and has a reasonable enough salary where he can be worth rostering even if he still doesn't play a full complement of snaps. Toronto also comes in tied for the highest average yards per carry allowed (5.3), furthering Stanback's case for efficiency.

Dedrick Mills, CGY vs. SSK ($6,600): We're rolling the dice here a bit with Mills, who filled in very capably for Peyton Logan (ankle) in Week 20 against the Roughriders and actually ended up pacing the backfield in carries. Logan is projected to return this week after practicing in full, but veteran Ka'Deem Carey could well be kept out to rest ahead of the playoffs. If that does come to pass, Mills makes for a potentially rewarding value play, considering his salary and the fact he's produced 14.5 to 24.5 DK points on the three occasions this season in which he's logged double-digit carries. Mills also has a role in the passing game and is $2.1K less to roster than Logan, while Saskatchewan has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (106.8).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jackson Bennett, OTT vs. HAM ($3,300)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 21

Lucky Whitehead, BC at WPG ($9,700): Whitehead is another member of the Lions that is returning from injury in Week 21 and could well see close to a normal amount of snaps as a result. The speedster last played Week 17 due to an ankle injury, and with the possibility some of B.C.'s other pass catchers get an early hook from the contest, Whitehead could pay off nicely while reestablishing rapport with Rourke. Winnipeg was very tough against the pass all season, but that almost becomes irrelevant considering the Bombers will likely be playing a heavy dose of reserves on defense as the game unfolds.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, SSK at CGY ($8,800): With the Roughriders having nothing but pride left to play for, Schaffer-Baker once again makes for a solid play due to his size, speed and sure hands. The 24-year-old national only needs another 65 yards for his first 1,000-yard campaign, and it would be a fairly safe bet Saskatchewan will try its best to get him there. Schaffer-Baker has produced 17.3 and 21.3 DK points in two of his last three games and Calgary has given up plenty of passing yards and completions as already noted in Fine's entry, putting the big wideout in play again.

Jalen Philpot, CGY vs. SSK ($6,100): Philpot has seen his involvement on both offense and special teams during the latter portion of the campaign, and he comes into the finale having posted 18.5 and 12.5 DK points in his last two games. He's hit double-digit DK points on four occasions overall since Week 10, and he's now recorded a pair of rush attempts in three straight games as well. Factoring in his work on kick and punt returns, and Philpot has a chance to deliver nicely on his modest salary once again.

Drew Wolitarsky, WPG vs. BC ($3,100): Nic Demski will miss Week 21 with a calf injury, which will open up a starting slotback role for Wolitarsky. The possession receiver doesn't a lot of yardage upside due to his short-area role, but he could be in for no shortage of volume Friday night and also carries a salary that opens up plenty for you elsewhere. Wolitarsky does have a couple of double-digit DK-point tallies this season as well, and with the Lions defense potentially rolling out plenty of backups, he could overdeliver on this very modest figure.

ALSO CONSIDER: Justin Hardy, OTT vs. HAM ($6,200); R.J. Harris, OTT vs. HAM ($5,000); Anthony Johnson, HAM at OTT ($2,500)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 21

Ottawa Redblacks ($3,600) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Ti-Cats will likely play a heavy dose of reserves on offense with playoff positioning in place, while the Redblacks will be fighting to put on a good send-off for the home crowd. Ottawa's defense is the least expensive on the slate, yet the Redblacks compiled 12 DK points despite giving up 30 points against what was a motivated Ti-Cats team in Week 20, as they recorded an INT, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a defensive touchdown. Ottawa's D also tallied 13 DK points versus Hamilton in an earlier meeting this season, and with the chance they get to face an offense with plenty of second- and third-teamers, they're worth a shot for the savings, especially considering how hard the team has played for interim coach Bob Dyce.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 21

Nathan Rourke, QB

Jackson Bennett, RB

Lucky Whitehead, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $26.7 K

While the Rourke-Whitehead combo will cost you plenty, it's offset by the inclusion of Bennett, who should once again serve as the lead back for Ottawa with William Powell (shoulder) sidelined. Rourke and Whitehead should hopefully see plenty of work considering their recent multi-game absences, while Bennett has double-digit DK-point tallies in two of his last three games, excellent returns at his minuscule $3.3K salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.