CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 9 on DraftKings

We have another exciting four-game slate on tap in Week 9, one that features the Argonauts' latest attempt to extend their undefeated season-opening streak in a game that has a projected total in excess of 50 points. There are plenty of attractive options across the salary cap and player pool, setting up what should be an especially fun week of lineup building for both cash games and tournaments.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 9

Chad Kelly, TOR at CGY ($11,300): Kelly admittedly disappointed in Week 8, posting just 10.3 DK points after scoring over 16 DK points in four straight, including a pair of games with tallies of 29.3 and 35.3. Nevertheless, his salary remains very elevated, and consequently, his rostering rate could be at least a bit lower than it would normally be. The Argonauts-Stampeders game carries the week's highest projected total at 51 points, and Calgary checks in allowing the league's second-most completions (50) and second-highest completion percentage (67.9), along with the third-most touchdown passes (nine). Kelly has plenty of rushing upside as well, and there are therefore no shortage of signs that point to a bounce-back effort in Week 9.

Cody Fajardo, MTL at HAM ($9,900): Fajardo was another quarterback that faltered in Week 8, posting just 9.0 DK points against Stampeders. However, the matchup lines up much better for him in Week 9, even with the Tiger-Cats having shown some improvement on pass defense against the Redblacks in their most recent game. Hamilton is still surrendering the third-most passing yards per game (273.1) while also giving up the second-most yards per completion (9.6) and third-most touchdown passes (nine), setting Fajardo up with plenty of paths to fantasy production. The veteran has already eclipsed 22 DK points on three occasions, giving him plenty of upside at his current salary.

Jake Maier, CGY vs. TOR ($9,300): Maier is our third straight candidate that is trying to bounce back from a lackluster Week 8, as he produced just 8.4 DK points against the Alouettes. Yet, as with our other two suggestions, the conditions could be ripe for a resurgence in Week 9. To begin with, as already mentioned in Kelly's entry, no game has a higher projected total than the Stamps-Argos battle. Then, no team has been more generous against the pass than Toronto, which has conceded a CFL-high 321.7 passing yards per game and 70.8 percent completion rate, along with a league-high 11 touchdown passes. Maier has already eclipsed 20 DK points on four occasions, so the upside at this salary is certainly there.

ALSO CONSIDER: Mason Fine, SSK vs. OTT ($9,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 9

A.J. Ouellette, TOR at CGY ($9,600): We're going to keep our streak of putting some faith in Week 8 disappointments going with Ouellette, who can make ample contributions through the ground and air and should play an integral part in the game with the highest projected total of the week. Ouellette actually enjoyed a season-best day through the air in Week 8 with a 3-33 line, which helped make up for a season-low rushing yardage tally. Ouellete's chances of improving in that regard are solid in Week 9, however, as the Stampeders are surrendering the second-most rushing yards per game (120.3) at 5.3 yards per carry. Ouellette should also see a boost from the nine carries he logged in Week 8, as that was a season-low figure.

William Stanback, MTL at HAM ($8,400): Stanback came through nicely as a mid-salary play in Week 8, posting 13.4 DK points on the strength of a 104-total-yard tally. The versatile back has posted double-digit DK-point tallies in four of the first six games overall, and he now gets a crack at a Ti-Cats squad that's allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (119.7) and 5.3 yards per carry. Stanback can also certainly contribute through the air – he's already posted 17 receptions for 165 yards on 23 targets – keeping him firmly in play at his salary in Week 9.

Tyreik McAllister, HAM vs. MTL ($6,600): McAllister is much more of a tournament option due to the fact a large chunk of his production relies on his return yardage, but as perhaps the league's most dangerous player in that regard, he could certainly overdeliver on his modest salary. McAllister hasn't carried the ball more than three times in any game, but he's still averaging 11.4 DK points per contest thanks in large part to his 577 total return yards thus far. McAllister could also be in line for a bit more action from scrimmage given his ability in space, as well as the fact primary back James Butler has struggled to the tune of 26 yards on 14 carries in his last two games. Montreal is also surrendering the fourth-highest kickoff return average (21.1), furthering McAllister's case.

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, HAM vs. MTL ($9,400)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 9

Reggie Begelton, CGY vs. TOR ($8,700): Begelton's salary continues to remain fairly static despite his above-average production, as he's averaging 15.6 DK points per game. He's posted 15 and 21.2 DK points in the last two contests, and he also produced 25.1 DK points back in Week 2, offering a glimpse at his significant upside. The veteran wideout has excellent chemistry with Maier, and he should be more than capable of capitalizing on the many weaknesses of Toronto's defense versus the pass that were already outlined in the quarterback's entry. Begelton is also tied with several receivers for most receptions of 30 yards or more (five), buttressing his already strong case.

Tevin Jones, SSK vs. OTT ($8,600): Jones is one of those receivers Begelton is tied with for most receptions of 30 yards or more, and he's averaging 18.3 DK points per contest overall. The one-time NFL wideout has scored double-digit DK points in each game, logging 18.5 or more in three contests overall. Jones will be facing a Redblacks defense allowing the second-most passing yards per game (317.3), the most average yards per completion (10.0), the second-most completions of 30 yards or more (18) and the second-most touchdown passes (10). Given those multiple weaknesses, Jones, who has a solid downfield role, should be in position to thrive.

Shawn Bane, SSK vs. OTT ($7,100): Bane is a recommended play for all the reasons cited in his teammate Jones' entry, and the best part is he checks in at a $1.5K discount. Bane's salary is an eye-opener considering he's posted a massive 20-218-1 line in his last two games alone on 22 targets. The Redblacks' defense has given up plenty of downfield plays and Bane has speed to burn, making him one of the best potential fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the week.

Tyler Snead, MTL at HAM ($5,800): Speaking of rewarding value plays, Snead is an excellent candidate in that regard, especially with teammate Keion Julien-Grant trending toward not playing in Week 9 with a hand injury. Snead has already flashed some significant upside this season with a three-touchdown effort agaisnt Toronto. The sure-handed East Carolina product should be in for more targets than usual if Julien-Grant sits out, and those would come against a Ti-Cats defense whose struggles against the pass were already detailed in Fajardo's entry. Plus, in addition to the metrics outlined there, it's also worth pointing out Hamilton is tied for second-most completions of 30 or more yards allowed (15), while Fajardo has 13 completions, including three touchdowns of 20 yards or more.

ALSO CONSIDER: Austin Mack, MTL at HAM ($11,000); Nic Demski, WPG vs. BC ($10,400); Kenny Lawler, WPG vs. BC ($6,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 9

Ottawa Redblacks ($4,300) at Saskatchewan Roughriders: The Redblacks do struggle against the pass as has already pointed out, and accordingly, we have two Riders receivers in our suggestions this week. Yet, despite their struggles slowing down opposing air attacks, Ottawa's defense has still found ways to offer strong fantasy production. The Redblacks have averaged 11.1 DK points per game thanks to a well-rounded defensive portfolio that includes 21 sacks, 13 interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns. The Riders have struggled to put up points in Fine's first two games at quarterback, and Saskatchewan has committed the third-most turnovers (19) while yielding a league-high 28 sacks. The combination of all those numbers lend credence to the notion the Redblacks could provide some sneaky value at a $400 savings from the highest-priced unit of the week, the Argonauts.

