#16 BYU vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

Even though all seems well on the Midwestern front for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, those two losses (2-2) have already tied for the most in the last four seasons in South Bend. ND has bounced back from an 0-2 start with wins over Cal (24-17) and North Carolina (45-32) but squaring off against the #16 BYU Cougars presents a whole different challenge for Marcus Freeman's team on Saturday night.

BYU vs Notre DameOdds for Week 6

Spread: Notre Dame -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 51.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: BYU +155; Notre Dame -175 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

This is a 'Shamrock Series' game so throw homefield advantage out the window with the contest being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is a tough spot for Fighting Irish coach Freeman in just his fifth game at the helm in South Bend, and he's aged about a decade since the 21-10 loss to #2 Ohio State in the season opener. That being said, the Fighting Irish are 10-0 so far in these Shamrock Series games, traveling contests designed to reach a wider base of Notre Dame alumni across the country.

BYU vs Notre Dame Betting Picks This Week

It's not the most conventional meeting or location this week, with the Mormon-based BYU Cougars visiting the Catholic Notre Dame Fighting Irish in "Sin City", Las Vegas of all places. The Cougars are getting +3.5 points, which seems like a lot for a battle-tested team that has already beaten #9 Baylor (26-20), struggled against #25 Oregon (41-20), and also beat Wyoming by two TDs (38-24)

BYU vs. Notre Dame Best Bet: BYU +4 at PointsBet Sportsbook

BYU at Notre Dame Prediction

If this game was in South Bend -3.5 points would be a gift, but Provo to Vegas isn't a bad commute (roughly 5 hours) and BYU might actually have the crowd advantage. The Cougars are getting points despite being ranked #16 in the country and on a neutral field. Notre Dame has rattled off back-to-back wins, but against Cal and North Carolina - two teams with atrocious defenses while BYU is a top 20 team vs. the pass (175.6) and is a top 50 team in yards allowed (336.8).

It's quite possible that BYU QB Jaren Hall is the best player in Saturday's game, throwing for 12 TDs against one INT this season while completing 70.2% of his passes. He had 20 TDs to 5 INTs last year and just doesn't make the mistakes that kill a team. The wrong team looks favored in this one, as BYU is battle tested and ready to claim legitimacy.

