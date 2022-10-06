College Football Picks: CFB Week 6 Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Capper: College Football Bets for Week 6

We're into Week 6 of the college football season and teams are starting to develop their identity as we reach the halfway point. This week provides an interesting slate that, just like we all expected, is headlined by a Kansas-TCU matchup that is big enough for College Gameday to show up in Lawrence. The Cappers give their reads on the board for this week below and line up their five best bets for College Football Week 6.

College Football Week 6 Best Bets

Chris' Picks

It took until Wednesday evening due to Hurricane Ian's rescheduling of a pick I made, but it was another winning week. I continue to doubt myself, continue to turn in 3-2 or better weeks, and continue to wait for a downfall. Just unprecedented and unsustainable success. I'm heavy in on favorites this week, so if any readers have a hunch on a dog, I'm all ears.

Florida (-10.5) vs. Missouri

Missouri took their shot last week against Georgia. Perhaps they are improving, and if they show that in The Swamp, it should create a buying opportunity later in the year. But the most likely outcome is they come up incredibly flat on the road here. You have to assume their showing against the Bulldogs has gotten the Gators' attention. Florida can't afford another conference loss either, further suggesting a valiant effort.

Tennessee (-3) at LSU

This line has moved down slightly from the (-4) I believe I saw Sunday afternoon, but I'm going against the grain and trusting the Vols. It'll be strength vs. strength, weakness vs. weakness when UT's O squares with LSU's D, and vice versa. As such, I think LSU will get their points despite uncertainty at quarterback. But I think the certainty for Tennessee with Hendon Hooker is the difference. The noon kickoff, 11:00 am EDT, will keep this crowd at least somewhat in check, further aiding the Vols' quest for a road win.

Pittsburgh (-14.5) vs. Virginia Tech

Get in early, as I could see this creeping up towards 17 before kickoff. The line seems deflated thanks to Pitt's inexplicable loss to Georgia Tech last week. On one side, you can say the Jackets were inspired by a new voice following Geoff Collins' firing. On the other side, Pitt likely took the game for granted. That allows us a buying opportunity. Pitt honestly isn't very good, especially offensively, and they could be down star RB Israel Abanikanda. But I don't think it matters. Virginia Tech has been exposed over the last two weeks by West Virginia and North Carolina, the former of which Pitt beat. Last week's loss doesn't afford Pitt the chance to be lazy here, and they are simply superior on both sides.

Kentucky (-6) vs. South Carolina

The Wildcats covered for me/us last week, but absolutely should have won outright at Ole Miss, as kicking woes and untimely mistakes did them in. They were vulnerable to the Rebels' vaunted rushing attack, but ultimately surrendered only 22 points. Plenty of their goals are ahead of them despite the defeat, which keeps them focused against an overmatched South Carolina side. The Gamecocks rank 106th against the run, with only lowly Charlotte and South Carolina State failing to get 200+ yards against them. Chris Rodriguez's return sparked Kentucky last week, and he'll smash here. The line has come down some four points too, which seems odd. Or like a gift.

North Carolina State (-3) vs. Florida State

I'm not buying Florida State is "back", or resurgence, or however you want to define their first four wins. They are the fourth-best team in this division, at a maximum, and they are about to regress to that mean. Yes, this could be a classic spot where NCST's loss to Clemson last week beats them twice, and you could argue both teams need this game, as the 'Noles have Clemson next and could be looking at a three-game losing streak. The 'Pack have the better defense by a long shot, and if FSU scored only 21 on Wake, do they get close to that here? Raleigh will be rocking, and the Wolfpack protect their turf.

Last week: 3-2; Season: 19-11

College Football Betting Tools

GREG'S PICKS

If you've followed the Capper articles over the years, you know one theme that I used quite often is that not all (enter record) weeks are created equal. This past week it was a 2-3 week and while that obviously not good on the surface, when you start the week 0-3, closing it out with two wins feels pretty good. Now, a losing week is never satisfying, but the fact that a couple of my losses were close calls leaves me with a little more confidence than one might normally have after a losing week.

Of the three losses, one was bad out of the gates as the Gophers did what all Minnesota teams do just when you start to believe – they let you down. The other two losses were close near the end, but the breaks did not go my way. Iowa was within range of the cover and had a 1st and goal with about five minutes left, but came up empty and Michigan tacked on. Texas Tech also had a chance to get within the number late, but failed to do so. The wins were pretty easy as the only thing in the way of Alabama going over the total was its QB Bryce Young leaving the game early. Duke easily covered the three points against a punchless Virginia team.

As I mentioned earlier, this losing streak has not affected my confidence as once again, I love this card.

All lines courtesy of draftkings.com

Over (68.5) TCU at Kansas

Whose bubble is going to burst this week? TCU is riding high after dismantling Oklahoma this past week and Kansas comes in as a ranked and undefeated team. The Jayhawks have given us no reason to doubt them, especially after an impressive win over Iowa State, but this test might be too much to pass, especially for the defense. TCU looked dominant this past week against Oklahoma, but this week will bring a different test as the Horned Frogs must get up two weeks in a row and unlike this past week, they'll be on the road. I'm not sure who wins this game, but I do know that neither offense should have much trouble scoring points.

Under (65) Texas vs Oklahoma

The Sooners were an absolute mess on defense this past week against TCU, but two things to remember here; one, TCU's offense is a machine right now and the Longhorns can't match its firepower. Two, while OU may have too many problems to turn into a decent defense overnight, the Sooners will undoubtedly be better this week. As for the other side of the ball, Dillon Gabriel left last week's game and it appears as though he won't be available this week. If that's the case, not only will the Sooners have trouble scoring points, but they'll likely try to slow the game down to protect their defense.



Georgia -29.5 vs Auburn

Is Georgia broke? Not likely, but the Bulldogs have not inspired much confidence over the past couple weeks. The important thing is that even though they've been sloppy for the past two weeks, they've managed to find a way to win. I thought they'd come out with more purpose this past week against Missouri, but apparently, they need more motivation. Maybe getting jumped by Alabama in the polls will do the trick. As for Auburn, the Tigers are coming off a hard-fought loss to LSU this past week and I'm guessing their tank will be near empty when this game starts. All Georgia needs here is a good start and it's curtains for Auburn.

Over 57 Washington at Arizona State

Washington will look to put last week's frustration behind it as it travels to ASU this week to face a team in complete turmoil ASU to its credit has yet to get really thumped this season, but to say they've been competitive in any of its losses isn't correct either. That works in our favor this week though as ASU manages to stay just close enough to its competition that they need to keep scoring, which Washington will have no problem doing in this spot. Washington's defense is nothing to write home about either as the Huskies are surrendering over 23 ppg this season.

Utah -4 at UCLA

The Bruins are off to a great start this season and they looked very impressive while beating Washington this past week, but I think they're about to run into something they've yet to see in Utah. The Utes lost a tough one to open their season, but they've bounced back with four consecutive wins, including a pasting of a pretty solid Oregon State team this past week. While UCLA has the flash on offense, I'm afraid they can't match the balance that Utah brings to the table. Another part of my hesitation on UCLA is that its played just one real team this season and while Washington looks like a good team, I don't think the Huskies are on Utah's level.

Last Week: 2-3-0, Last Season: 12-16-0

