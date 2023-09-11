CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 3

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

Even with a backup quarterback, the Green Wave held their own against an SEC opponent. A big reason why was the play of Jackson, who posted his second consecutive game

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under around the 70-point mark which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

Miami (OH) WR Gage Larvadain (56.3 points) *TOP PERFORMER

Liberty QB Kaidon Salter (34.3 points)

UAB QB Jacob Zeno (31.5 points)

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (20.6 points)

Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei (19.4 points) *Huge Year Incoming

Syracuse D/ST (19.0 points) *Another Touchdown

Jacksonville State RB Malik Jackson (14.1 points) *25 Opportunities

68.5 - Hawaii at Oregon

67.5 - North Texas at Louisiana Tech

65.5 - Western Kentucky at Ohio State

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane (11 Percent Rostered)

Even with a backup quarterback, the Green Wave held their own against an SEC opponent. A big reason why was the play of Jackson, who posted his second consecutive game with at least 18 fantasy points. Through two games, Jackson is Tulane's top target with seven catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He shouldn't slow down at Southern Miss this upcoming week or when they get to conference play in a month.

JT Daniels, QB, Rice (10 Percent Rostered)

I'm willing to give Daniels a pass for his 7.4 fantasy points in Austin in Week 1 since the Longhorns just downed the Crimson Tide in Alabama. Daniels came to ball out in Week 2 with 29.3 fantasy points in a thrilling overtime win against Houston. That's exactly why the Owls brought in Daniels to make a splash and they could do that in the AAC Conference this year. He was prolific with 401 passing yards, something he hadn't done since being at Georgia in Week 12 of the 2020 season. I think he can keep it rolling versus a bad Texas Southern defense next week.

Week 2 Rewind: UAB QB Jacob Zeno (31.5 points - 33/43, 385 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 11 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & FAU RB Larry McCammon (6.9 points - 7 ATT, 23 YDS, 3/3 TAR, 16 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville (40 Percent Rostered)

On a touch-by-touch basis, it could be argued that Jordan has been the best running back of the 2023 season. He's averaging a ridiculous 16.5 yards per carry (just 14 carries so far) and 3.1 fantasy points per touch (just 17 total touches so far). While this is by no means sustainable with higher volume, Jordan is an explosive player, so he could have some monster performances in the future. Can you imagine getting multiple fantasy points every time the player touches the ball? Let's all hope we can see double-digit touches for Jordan at Indiana this next week and he shouldn't qualify for the waiver wire list for the rest of the season.

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (15 Percent Rostered)

Who had King being one of the top fantasy quarterbacks available in the ACC through two games on their Bingo card? I know I didn't, but King has been impressive with 29.2 fantasy points per game, including seven passing touchdowns. The Texas A&M transfer will go up against Ole Miss and it will be interesting to see what King looks like against SEC competition while with the Yellow Jackets. If he can get through that one with a positive performance, he has excellent matchups against Wake Forest and Bowling Green.

Week 2 Rewind: Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells (13.3 points - 16/33, 243 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT) & Wake Forest TE Cameron Hite (1.2 points - 1/2 TAR, 2 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Will Howard, QB, Kansas State (46 Percent Rostered)

Howard has been one of college fantasy's best players through two games at 34.8 fantasy points per game. He has eight total touchdowns and is just as dangerous with his arm as he is with his legs. The Wildcats could have one of the sneakiest rosters in the nation and I'm very interested to see how they look against Missouri on the road this week. I have a gut feeling that Howard will rise to the occasion, and he really should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues.

Isaac Rex, TE, BYU (35 Percent Rostered)

Rex was able to post his first 100-yard receiving game of his career against Southern Utah, which propelled him to 24.2 fantasy points. With Kedon Slovis (16 percent rostered) at QB, it appears that BYU will have a more viable passing attack during the 2023 season. That's exciting as we move toward the Big 12 conference season because there could be some interesting back-and-forth affairs. Rex already has 14 targets this year, which means he's on pace to crush the 38 targets per season he's looked at the last three years.

Week 2 Rewind: Cincinnati QB Emory Jones (13.7 points - 18/26, 125 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 11 ATT, 17 YDS) & Baylor TE Drake Dabney (4.5 points - 1/2 TAR, 35 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Chez Mellusi, RB, Wisconsin (30 Percent Rostered)

Receiving double-digit touches in consecutive games for the Wisconsin offense is good enough to get you on this list and that's exactly what Mellusi has done. Not only is he getting touches, he has at least one touchdown in each of their first two games as well. With the pass game still being a work in progress, there's no doubt the team will lean more on Mellusi and Braelon Allen (100 percent rostered). With a soft schedule consisting of Georgia Southern, Purdue and Rutgers, it's time for Mellusi and the Badgers to roll.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland (41 Percent Rostered)

I know that Taulia let us down with just 13.0 fantasy points against Charlotte, however, he was unlucky with a handful of receiver drops in that game and he's not likely to have a couple of bad games in a row. With another nice matchup looming against Virginia, he's still a strong play. I'll be watching on Friday Night in primetime because he's a special talent. On a positive note, it's possible he's dropped in other leagues when he shouldn't be.

Week 2 Rewind: Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13.4 points - 6/6 TAR, 74 YDS) & Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa (13.0 points - 25/36, 287 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Nicholas Vattiato, QB, Middle Tennessee (1 Percent Rostered)

Middle Tennessee opened the season on the road against Alabama and Missouri, so it's fair to say that not many people have any Blue Raiders popping on their fantasy radar right now. That would be a mistake as they are one of the better squads in the conference. The last time we saw Vattiato have some success was when he threw two touchdowns against Toledo in a 2021 bowl game win. The nice thing about Vattiato's game is that he does give you some threat in the run game. DJ England-Chisolm (3 percent rostered) is his top target and available in most leagues.

Frank Peasant, RB, Middle Tennessee (19 Percent Rostered)

I'm all in on the Blue Raiders this week because they have the softest matchup in the conference against Murray State. There's still a chance for Peasant to have a 1,000-yard season as well because they won't play anyone near the caliber of Alabama or Missouri for the rest of the year. The only limitation on Peasant's upside is Vattiato's propensity to run the ball as they both had 13 carries against Missouri, but we'll see an uptick soon enough as Peasant had 14.0 carries per game last year.

Week 2 Rewind: Jacksonville State RB Malik Jackson (14.1 points - 18 ATT, 73 YDS, 4/7 TAR, 28 YDS) & Liberty QB Kaidon Salter (34.3 points - 15/25, 276 YDS, 2 TD, 9 ATT, 43 YDS, 2 TD, 1 FL)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Gage Larvadain, WR, Miami (OH) (6 Percent Rostered)

Larvadain came through for me last week and was one of the top performers in all of college fantasy with an eye-popping 56.3 fantasy points in a weather-delayed game at UMass. He went from being zero percent rostered to just six percent, so he's still available in virtually all leagues. He should be a top waiver wire priority as he is averaging 12 targets per game. That average is likely to stay intact or even increase when the team plays at Cincinnati next week. QB Brett Gabbert (6 percent rostered) is a proven player at quarterback, so I don't think this is a fluke start to the year.

Marlyn Johnson, WR, Buffalo (0 Percent Rostered)

Johnson had a huge Week 2 with seven catches (on seven targets) for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo competed with the Badgers on the road in the first week, so this team looks like it could be one of the best in the MAC. They'll go up against Liberty this week in a game which could be sneaky good. Available in all leagues, Johnson could help you at receiver if you need it this week and beyond.

Week 2 Rewind: Ball State TE Tanner Koziol (5.4 points - 3/5 TAR, 24 YDS) & Miami (OH) WR Gage Larvadain (56.3 points - 8/12 TAR, 273 YDS, 3 TD)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State (18 Percent Rostered)

The Rams were on a Week 2 bye, so it's possible you can snag Holker right off the wire immediately. Against an aggressive Washington State defense in Week 1, he had 15.7 fantasy points including seven targets and a touchdown. They go up against Coach Prime's exciting Colorado team this next week, so you can even watch the game on the national stage. They won't be able to put all-world defender and receiver Travis Hunter on Holker, so he should have a solid game.

Brayden Schager, QB, Hawaii (45 Percent Rostered)

Schager has been the top fantasy performer in the Mountain West Conference at 24.8 fantasy points per game. His stat averages are really nice at 42.7 attempts, 324 yards and 3.3 touchdowns per game. With the Rainbows going up against Oregon this week, they're going to need all the offense they can get to keep up with that juggernaut. I don't think there's any way they do keep up with them, but Schager should be able to have a decent fantasy performance. Moreover, Hawaii has New Mexico State and UNLV in the following weeks, so he needs to be picked up everywhere.

Week 2 Rewind: Fresno State QB Mikey Keene (16.1 points - 23/39, 223 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 5 ATT, 2 YDS) & Hawaii WR Pofele Ashlock (11.4 points - 4/8 TAR, 74 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Dante Moore, QB, UCLA (30 Percent Rostered)

The Pac-12 has no shortage of great quarterbacks as the conference is absolutely loaded at the position. Moore is a true freshman who has most recently locked up a starting job at UCLA while picking apart a good San Diego State defense this past week. With not many options available at the position, Moore will be fun to watch grow in Southern California. Moreover, we all know HC Chip Kelly's system is fantastic for fantasy quarterbacks.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (33 Percent Rostered)

Washington's offense looks so explosive that it's entirely possible they can support three relevant wide receivers for fantasy. There's no doubt that Rome Odunze (100 percent rostered) and Jalen McMillan (100 percent rostered) are 1A and 1B in the offense, but Polk has carved out an efficient role at 22.0 fantasy points per game through the first two contests. He's already logged a touchdown reception and a rushing score on the year. Washington-Michigan State will be fascinating this week and I can only imagine the kind of fireworks we'll see during the conference slate.

Week 2 Rewind: Colorado RB Dylan Edwards (9.3 points - 9 ATT, 55 YDS, 3/6 TAR, 8 YDS) & Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei (19.4 points - 8/13, 107 YDS, 2 TD, 4 ATT, 11 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M (38 Percent Rostered)

We learned a couple of things in the Aggies' loss at Miami this past week. One is that the Texas A&M defense is a total work in progress and the second is that Weigman can make all the throws. While he did have a couple of interceptions, he posted a 300-yard passing game with a pair of touchdowns to go along with his first career rushing score. At 31.5 fantasy points per game, he's a must-add in all leagues. It's even possible he plays a decent amount against UL-Monroe this next week as they need to work out the kinks with new OC Bobby Petrino.

Amari Niblack, TE, Alabama (25 Percent Rostered)

Niblack has a touchdown in each of the Crimson Tide's first two games. He matched his career target total of just two in Week 1 against Middle Tennessee and followed that up with five targets in the second game. The sophomore has emerged as the team's top tight end and that could be useful in an Alabama offense still looking for its identity. I expect the Crimson Tide to take out some frustration and put up a ton of points at South Florida this upcoming weekend.

Week 2 Rewind: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (20.6 points - 14/27, 255 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 15 ATT, 44 YDS) & Ole Miss WR Tre Harris (13.5 points - 2/2 TAR, 55 YDS, 1 TD)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Ben Wooldridge, QB, Louisiana (3 Percent Rostered)

Wooldridge has been on fire for the Ragin' Cajuns in their first two games with seven total touchdowns. He's averaging 29.6 fantasy points per game and has a rushing score in each of his first two contests. Louisiana goes up against UAB and Buffalo over the next two games, which are both against decent Group of Five squads. So not only can you root on a new quarterback for your roster, but you can also watch some entertaining football.

Caullin Lacy, WR, South Alabama (16 Percent Rostered)

Lacy has opened the season with 15 catches (on 16 targets) for 199 yards and a touchdown for 43.9 total fantasy points. That's plenty of fantasy production and he absolutely should be rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues as one of the best receivers in the Sun Belt. He's a threat to break off a big play each and every week, like he did when breaking off an 84-yard touchdown against Southeastern Louisiana. Put him in the lineup and leave him in there.

Week 2 Rewind: Texas State QB TJ Finley (5.6 points - 16/30, 211 YDS) & Coastal Carolina WR Sam Pinckney (10.3 points - 4/7 TAR, 63 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, RB, Massuchusetts (13 Percent Rostered)

Adams has received double-digit carries in three straight games. In the loss to the Redhawks, he also added six targets, which shows he can be involved in both phases of the game and makes him intriguing for fantasy purposes. With an upcoming game at Eastern Michigan, Adams is a good bet for a double-digit fantasy floor.

Week 2 Rewind Connecticut RB Victor Rosa (3.2 points - 10 ATT, 17 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 5 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Auburn (vs. Samford) - Available in 88 percent of leagues, this is an easy one as the Tigers have racked up six sacks, five turnovers and a touchdown in their first two games. They just held Cal to 10 points in a low-scoring win, so maybe this is a defensive team anyway.

Duke (vs. Northwestern) - In a battle of the smart kids, I'm taking Duke as its defense has been nasty while allowing just seven points per game. They looked fast against Clemson in the opener and have already racked up four sacks and five turnovers. Available in 91 percent of leagues.

Miami (vs. Bethune-Cookman) - If you want a reason to watch the Hurricanes on Thursday Night, grabbing their defense – which is available in 70 percent of leagues - is the best reason I can think of. They also play at Temple next week, so this could be a multi-week add.

Week 2 Rewind: Syracuse vs. Western Michigan (19.0 points - 7 PA, 4 SK, 1 TA, 1 TD), Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky (8.0 points - 17 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA) & BYU vs. Southern Utah (7.0 points - 16 PA, 0 SK, 2 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Kansas State Will Howard, Texas A&M Conner Weigman, Maryland Taulia Tagovailoa

RB: Louisville Jawhar Jordan, Middle Tennessee Frank Peasant, Wisconsin Chez Mellusi

WR: Miami (OH) Gage Larvadain, South Alabama Caullin Lacy, Tulane Jha'Quan Jackson

TE: Colorado State Dallin Holker, BYU Isaac Rex, Alabama Amari Niblack

D/ST: Auburn (vs. Samford), Duke (vs. Northwestern), Miami (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.