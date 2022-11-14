This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under around the 70 point mark which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First though, here are the players who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues;

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch and hopefully you clinched a spot in the fantasy playoffs! As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 12

Georgia State QB Darren Grainger (31.0 points)

Missouri QB Brady Cook (30.3 points)

Duke QB Riley Leonard (28.3 points)

Oregon RB Mar'Keise Irving (26.4 points)

USF WR Xavier Weaver (16.1 points)

Utah D/ST (13.5 points)

Air Force D/ST (12.5 points)

67.5 - Tennessee at South Carolina

66.5 - SMU at Tulane

66.5 - Houston at East Carolina

64.5 - Texas at Kansas

64.5 - Ohio State at Maryland

64.5 - Louisiana Tech at Charlotte

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (28 percent rostered)

Pratt put together four total touchdowns in a losing effort to UCF this past week. This netted him 27.0 fantasy points which is right around where he's at per game (23.9) on the season. He has at least one rushing score in four of his last five games. With an extremely soft SMU defense on the schedule this week, Pratt should be started in all leagues as the fantasy playoffs begin.

Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa (31 percent rostered)

Playing the match-up on this one as South Florida ranks 130th in the nation against the run. SMU just recently had two 100-yard rushers against the Bulls, so I like Prince to run wild this week. When Tulsa and USF met last year in Week 7, Prince had 20.0 fantasy points on 19 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.



Week 11 Rewind; USF WR Xavier Weaver (16.1 points - 4/10 TAR, 60 YDS, 1 TD, 1 ATT, 1 YDS) & SMU TE RJ Maryland (1.5 points - 1/2 TAR, 5 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville (20 percent rostered)

Hudson has been fire since Week 6 at 21.1 fantasy points per game with 7.0 catches (on 10.6 targets) for 110.8 yards per game. It's kind of crazy that he's had just one touchdown over those five games as that's elite-level volume. He showed his great speed at Clemson this past week when he had a season-high 15 targets and 30.3 fantasy points. He'll be a popular target for fantasy squads going in to premier games with NC State and Kentucky.

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (43 percent rostered)

Benson has a streak of three straight 100-yard rushing performances and is averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the season. With Louisiana-Lafayette and Florida to round out the schedule, Benson has a realistic chance at eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in the season as he currently sits at 774 yards through 10 games. The Seminoles have three starters at the position, but Benson is currently the best one.

Week 11 Rewind; Duke QB Riley Leonard (28.3 points - 19/31, 262 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 9 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD) & Wake Forest WR Jahmal Banks (4.2 points - 2/3 TAR, 22 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jason Bean, QB, Kansas (11 percent rostered)

Bean has been the highest scoring fantasy player in the entire Big 12 Conference over the last four weeks. Until Jalon Daniels (67 percent rostered) shows he can be back on the field, you owe it to your fantasy team to have Bean in your line-up. Even if Daniels comes back against Texas, there's a great chance both quarterbacks play which makes it a risk worth taking. Daniels may not come back which makes Bean an excellent play as this game has the highest over/under in the conference this week.

Jalil Farooq, WR, Oklahoma (34 percent rostered)

Farooq recently saw a season-high eight targets in the Sooners' surprising loss at West Virginia. I think the loss to the Mountaineers was wake-up call to the coaching staff that they're going to need to open up the offense when playing these other middling conference teams. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is always a ton of fun, so look for both teams to be slinging the ball around. With that in mind, I think Farooq is verging on a breakout week.

Week 11 Rewind; Iowa State RB Cartevious Norton (7.8 points - 17 ATT, 49 YDS, 1/3 TAR, 9 YDS) & Kansas WR Luke Grimm (11.1 points - 3/5 TAR, 21 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (26 percent rostered)

Stover is heating up for the Buckeyes with 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 135 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. Ohio State has their final tune-up at Maryland before their huge game against Michigan at home. With an over/under at 64.5 points, it appears that Vegas expects there to be a ton of points which makes Stover plenty viable for the fantasy playoffs.

Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State (32 percent rostered)

After being left for dead, the Spartans have won three of their last four games. Thorne hasn't been great, but he does have two passing scores in each of those three wins. He had his best conference outing this past week with 21.5 fantasy points against Rutgers. He'll be able to have similar success against Indiana who rank 112th in the nation against the pass.

Week 11 Rewind; Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (18.4 points - 8/17, 129 YDS, 2 TD, 1 RUSHING TD) & Penn State RB Kaytron Allen (8.4 points - 16 ATT, 73 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 1 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Smoke Harris, WR, Louisiana Tech (20 percent rostered)

Because Tre Harris (68 percent rostered) no longer qualifies for this list, go with the next best thing with Smoke. The latter Harris is averaging 6.4 catches (on 9.8 targets) for 67.4 yards per game in his last five contests. He even had a touchdown in the blowout loss at UTSA this past week. That's plenty of production and it's likely those averages will only go up after playing at Charlotte who rank 131st nationally against the pass.

TJ McMahon, QB, Rice (6 percent rostered)

Don't mind the three turnover debacle at Western Kentucky because in the three games prior to that, he was averaging 29.6 fantasy points per game. He should have an easier time throwing the ball against UTSA as their style is to run up and down with you opposed to stalling you on the defensive side. McMahon also gives you some value with his legs with three rushing scores on the season.

Week 11 Rewind; Middle Tennessee QB Chase Cunningham (0.0 points - *Did Not Play w/ Injury) & Rice WR Bradley Rozner (3.2 points - 2/4 TAR, 12 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Corey Crooms, WR, Western Michigan (36 percent rostered)

Crooms is having his best year with the Broncos and just recently joined the 100-target club with a 11-target performance against Northern Illinois. He's had seven games with double-digit targets and is averaging 18.2 fantasy points during conference play. Western Michigan should be bombs away to their star receiver in their final two games against Central Michigan and Toledo.

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio (44 percent rostered)

Over the last four weeks, Rourke ranks fifth nationally in fantasy scoring for quarterbacks. After being featured in this article numerous times, it's a surprise to see him still under 50 percent rostered, but here we are. Even better, he has potential shootouts with Ball State and Bowling Green to end the year. He could be a difference maker in the playoffs of many leagues.

Week 11 Rewind; Ball State WR Jayshon Jackson (5.9 points -2/7 TAR, 20 YDS, 2 ATT, 19 YDS) & Akron QB DJ Irons (9.8 points - 10/16, 1 TD, 1 INT, 9 ATT, 32 YDS *Left w/ Injury)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Dedrick Parson, RB, Hawaii (47 percent rostered)

Parson has been a favorite in this column this year as he's pretty much flew under the radar all year long. I guess that's what happens in a weird down year for the Mountain West and when you quietly average 16.2 fantasy points per game with most of your games going unwatched outside of the little island that you play on. Nonetheless, Parson is coming off his second 100-yard rushing game of the year and continues to rack up targets in the passing game as well. Hawaii and UNLV should be the highest scoring game in the conference this week.

Doug Brumfield, QB, UNLV (22 percent rostered)

Sticking with that game with a conference-high over/under at 59.5 points, I'll also take UNLV's quarterback Brumfield who appears back and healthy. He had 10 rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground against Fresno State this past week. It was his first rushing score since Week 5. If he logs a nice output against Hawaii, he's likely viable against Nevada in the final week of the regular season as well.

Week 11 Rewind; San Jose State TE Dominick Mazotti (0.0 points - *Did Not Play) & Colorado State RB Avery Morrow (14.7 points - 22 ATT, 104 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 3 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jalin Conyers, TE, Arizona State (12 percent rostered)

Over the last four weeks, Conyers has been the third highest performing tight end behind only Purdue's Payne Durham (72 percent rostered) and Georgia's Brock Bowers (100 percent rostered). In that stretch, Conyers has racked up 14 catches (on 17 targets) for 221 yards and four touchdowns. The Sun Devils are going to need to throw the ball against Oregon State and Arizona down the stretch, so this is a good place to invest for your fantasy team. Teammate WR Elijhah Badger (25 percent rostered) is also worth a look.

Nakia Watson, RB, Washington State (15 percent rostered)

Watson has done some serious damage in his last two games with a combined 36 carries for 282 yards and four touchdowns to go along with three catches (on four targets) for another 71 yards. On the season, the Cougars top back is averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game and is set up perfectly with Arizona and Washington down the final stretch. If you need a running back, this should be your priority add this week.

Week 11 Rewind; Oregon RB Mar'Keise Irving (26.4 points - 20 ATT, 149 YDS, 5/11 TAR, 35 YDS) & Arizona WR Dorian Singer (13.3 points - 5/6 TAR, 83 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Evan Stewart, WR, Texas A&M (33 percent rostered)

While it's been a disappointing season for the Aggies overall, it's been an opportunistic season for their true freshman receiver. Stewart is averaging 11.0 targets and 14.1 fantasy points per game. He's been even busier through their recent struggles with double-digit targets in four of his last five contests. With Massachusetts and LSU to end the year, I'm thinking there's a great chance he has more than two touchdowns to end the year because the volume suggests so.

Robby Ashford, QB, Auburn (7 percent rostered)

I'm super intrigued by this game involving Western Kentucky and dual-threat quarterback Ashford. On the one hand, WKU's defense has been really good this year, but they don't typically play teams loaded with up-front talent like Auburn. Ashford has at least 15 carries in each of his last four games, so I expect the opportunity to be pretty ample this upcoming week. Going in to the fantasy playoffs, there's not a ton of quarterbacks available, so this could be a crucial pick-up.

Week 11 Rewind; Arkansas WR Matt Landers (14.9 points - 2/4 TAR, 69 YDS, 1 TD) & Missouri QB Brady Cook (30.3 points - 19/32, 217 YDS, 2 TD, 16 ATT, 106 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State (25 percent rostered)

Grainger has exceeded 30 fantasy points in three straight games, so why get off him for the fantasy playoffs? Yes, James Madison and Marshall on the road are tougher defensive assignments, but Grainger is running the ball at such high volume, I'm not sure it matters how good the defense is against the pass. He's going to continue to command double-digit carries which makes him playable against anyone on the schedule.

Khaleb Hood, WR, Georgia Southern (8 percent rostered)

Georgia Southern and Marshall will be an interesting contrast of styles this week, but there's no way the Herd can get the Eagles off their high-volume passing game. Hood is averaging 6.6 catches on 10.2 targets per game. The reason his roster percentage is so low is because he has just two touchdowns on the season despite having over 100 targets. The volume suggests that he has a score coming this week or the next.

Week 11 Rewind; UL-Monroe WR Tyrone Howell (11.0 points - 4/8 TAR, 70 YDS) & Georgia State QB Darren Grainger (31.0 points - 25/40, 349 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 17 ATT, 50 YDS, 1 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Drew Pyne, QB, Notre Dame (5 percent rostered)

Going back to Pyne who had a career-high five touchdowns at Navy. The Fighting Irish are rolling and are receiving strong play from their quarterback who has accumulated 20 total touchdowns compared to just five interceptions through nine games. Remaining games against Boston College and USC means Notre Dame will have the opportunity for a bunch more touchdowns.

Week 11 Rewind; Notre Dame RB Audric Estime (14.9 points - 8 ATT, 49 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 30 YDS, 1 TD)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Air Force (vs. Colorado State) - Rostered in just 32 percent of leagues. Colorado State ranks 130th in the nation in scoring, so this is a perfect spot.

Missouri (vs. New Mexico State) - Surprisingly average 7.75 fantasy points per game and rostered in just nine percent of leagues. SEC teams against lower conferences this week will be very popular.

Mississippi State (vs. ETSU) - Another example of SEC vs. who? ETSU is 3-7 in the FCS, so this should be an easy one. Rostered in just 12 percent of leagues.

Week 11 Rewind; Utah vs. Stanford (13.5 points - 7 PA, 7 SK), Air Force vs. New Mexico (12.5 points - 3 PA, 5 SK) & Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (2.5 points - 24 PA, 1 SK, 2 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Ohio Kurtis Rourke, Georgia State Darren Grainger, Auburn Robby Ashford

RB: Washington State Nakia Watson, Florida State Trey Benson, Hawaii Dedrick Parson

WR: Louisville Tyler Hudson, Texas A&M Evan Stewart, Western Michigan Corey Crooms

TE: Ohio State Cade Stover, Arizona State Jalin Conyers

D/ST: Missouri (vs. NMST), Mississippi State (vs. ETSU), Air Force (vs. Colorado State)