College Football Betting: Finding The Edge, Week 6

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 6 CFB Best Bets

Week 5 was an excellent week for us, save one category. Our featured bets section took its biggest hit yet, but all other categories were well in the black, and we almost got our overall record to 50%. Our Top 25 record is still going strong.

Week 5 Results (35-23-1) 57.6 59.3%

Week 5 Featured Bets (2-4-0) 33.3%

Week 4 Top 25 Results (10-6-0) 62.5%

Overall Top 25 Results (56-42-2) 56.0%

Overall Featured Bet Results (15-13-0) 53.5%

OVERALL RESULTS (173-175-3) 49.2%

SIMULATED BETS

Wednesday results (1-0) UCF -3

NEB -3, HOU +2.5, SJSU -6.5, NEV -3.5, PUR +3, MICH -22.5, LOU -3, TCU -6.5, ARK +9, FLA -10.5, TENN -3, BUFF -2, WMU -5, OKLA +9, GASO +2.5, AKR +11, USF +27.5, TUL -3.5, PITT -14.5, OKST -9, TLSA -6, UCLA +3.5, NW +10.5, LIV -24, AUB +29.5, YOL -5.5, KNT -5, UAB -9, CMCH -7.5, OSU -27, WASH -13.5, DUKE -3.5, UNC +3.5, MISS -17, UTSA -6.5, AFA -10.5, USM +6.5, APP -18.5, JMU -11, WYO -3.5, LT -3, FIU +5, ILL -3.5, BC +20.5, USC -13, WF -16.5, KSO -1, UK -6, ND -3.5, NCST -3, CC -13, BAMA -23.5, ORE -13, BSU -7.5, HAW +21.5, ORST -6.5

FEATURED BETS

KENTUCKY -6 @ SC

The oddsmakers are giving the Gamecocks way too much credit. Spencer Rattler has the goods to make this team hum and the Wildcats have had some hiccups -- not to mention Will Levis' questionable status as of this writing-- but I think -6 is just too low.

OVER 58.5 Michigan vs. Indiana

My only question is how liberal Michigan's defense will be, especially if the game gets out of hand. I think it's more likely that the Hoosiers put up a fight and get three touchdowns on the board. Something like 38-21 seems like a reasonable final score.

USC -13 vs. Washington State

USC's defense should continue to improve, but it's their defense that needs a bit of a tune-up. Containing Cameron Ward will be their top priority as they are banged up in the secondary. The Trojans are more likely to just outscore them at home.

Oregon State -6.5 @ Stanford

This line is a bit confusing, but maybe they are seeing something in Stanford that I'm not picking up on. The more likely reason for the narrower spread is Chance Nolan's condition. If he ends up sitting out, I'd be more inclined to take this off my ticket.

