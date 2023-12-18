College Football DFS: Famous Toastery Bowl Plays for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

The bowl week kicks off with the Famous Tostery Bowl in Charlotte, with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers squaring off against Old Dominion. A major injury for Western Kentucky looms large in this contest, and it will likely influence our selections as we provide recommendations for DraftKings' Showdown format, and FanDuel's Single-Game structure.

SLATE FORMATS

As a refresher, I'll briefly run down the formats for both sites. Both sites have one slot that grants a 1.5x Multiplier (CPTN, MVP), but DraftKings' added wrinkle is a 0.5 increase in salary for the player selected in the multiplier spot. DraftKings offers five UTIL spots to round out the roster, while FanDuel provides four FLEX positions. DraftKings also allows for kicker selection, while FanDuel does not include kickers in their player pool.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The line for this game has risen to -4.5 after beginning the week at -2, and the movement is likely influenced by QB Austin Reed's decision to opt out of the final game. Although the Hilltoppers' passing offense wasn't as potent as it had been in years past, Reed still finished the season with 3,317 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. Backup Turner Helton has huge shoes to fill, and he'll make his first college start Monday.



MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

QB Grant Wilson, Old Dominion (DK $16,200, FD $15,000)

QB Turner Helton, Western Kentucky (DK $15,000, FD $6,000)

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (DK $16,500, FD $14,000)

I've decided to include Helton as a multiplier candidate for FanDuel, as the site failed to account for his start in Monday's game and is placing him at a huge discount. The Hilltoppers don't have much of a running game to speak of, so we have to expect Helton to air it out, and Corley should prove to be a reliable target for him. ODU's Wilson is an obvious add, but he's slightly more palatable on FanDuel. You can get him on DraftKings for $10,800 if you use him as a utility. Corley is also a little high on DraftKings, but he's still a solid option in the 1.5 multiplier for both formats.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

RB Elijah Young, Western Kentucky (DK $8,000, FD $12,000)

WR Reymello Murphy, Old Dominion (DK $7,200, FD $10,500)

RB Keshawn Wicks, Old Dominion (DK $5,400, FD $12,500), but pivot to Kadarius Calloway (DK $6,600, FD $11,000) if active

WR Isiah Paige, Old Dominion (DK $5,200, FD $9,500)

TE Dalvin Smith, Western Kentucky (DK $8,400, FD $11,500)



We've decided to fade WKU's receivers for the most part, but Dalvin Smith is one of the nation's premier tight ends and should be a reliable security blanket for Helton. We are paying a premium across the board on DraftKings, so I would suggest a tight end pivot to River Helms ($1,600) to make selections on the site much more doable. The Hilltoppers will need to establish the run game, so Young figures to be a primary add, as there's some uncertainty on the Old Dominion side. Wicks is a great value if Calloway is out, but we are unsure if Calloway will make it, and Wicks' production will drop if Calloway dresses. Barring an unlikely change of heart from Austin Reed, this is the most important spot to monitor before kickoff.

Thanks to Helton's bargain cost on FanDuel, you will have no problem getting a wide array of top targets. DraftKings was a little more difficult, and if reaching for Helms was too scary, taking a flier on the kickers seemed to be the wisest and safest point guarantee. Old Dominion's Ethan Sanchez ($4,400) is the better kicker on paper.