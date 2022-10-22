College Football DFS: FanDuel Saturday Night Picks and Lineup Strategy, Week 8

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Young's salary is justified due to his floor stability in Alabama's offensive scheme. The Bulldogs are only so-so against the pass but their biggest problem with Young may be containing his dual-threat ability out of the backfield. Although Young's numbers in that category have suffered recently, he's due for a scramble or two for 10 or more yards.

I've faded BSU/AF and COL/OSU entirely, but some running options for Air Force can be decent contrarian options. Endorsements that we missed but should still be included are TCU wideouts and Alabama rushers.

FanDuel is spreading a fun eight-game evening slate, with a lot of intriguing games to investigate. For those playing on DraftKings, we now have a separate article covering the night slate over there, so be sure to also check out that article as well!

FanDuel is spreading a fun eight-game evening slate, with a lot of intriguing games to investigate. For those playing on DraftKings, we now have a separate article covering the night slate over there, so be sure to also check out that article as well!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Air Force (-1.5) vs. Boise State O/U: 47.5

Alabama (-21) vs. Mississippi State O/U; 60.5

Penn State (-4.5) vs. Minnesota O/U: 43.5

Texas A&M (-3) @ South Carolina O/U: 44.5

Central Florida (4.5) @ South Carolina O/U: 63.5

Oregon State (-23.5) vs. Colorado O/U: 48.5

TCU (-3) vs. Kansas State O/U: 54.5

Louisville (-2) vs. Pittsburgh O/U: 55.5

I've faded BSU/AF and COL/OSU entirely, but some running options for Air Force can be decent contrarian options. Endorsements that we missed but should still be included are TCU wideouts and Alabama rushers.

WEATHER REPORT

COL/OSU: 100 percent chance of rain, 11 m.p.h. Winds

KSU/TCU: 17 m.p.h. winds

College Football DFS Tools

QUARTERBACK

Bryce Young, Alabama ($10,600) vs. Mississippi State

Young's salary is justified due to his floor stability in Alabama's offensive scheme. The Bulldogs are only so-so against the pass but their biggest problem with Young may be containing his dual-threat ability out of the backfield. Although Young's numbers in that category have suffered recently, he's due for a scramble or two for 10 or more yards.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State ($9,000) @ Alabama

I'm back on Rogers for a second straight week against an Alabama offense that's been uncharacteristically forgiving, especially against the pass. Rogers didn't do as well as I would have hoped last week, passing for only 203 yards against Kentucky, but I suspect he'll be in for a bounce-back game against the Crimson Tide.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina ($6,700) vs. Texas A&M

I'm always striving to include at least one bargain candidate per category, and Rattler's low salary against a suspect Aggie pass defense is a little too good to pass up. We haven't really seen a lot in the way of explosiveness from Rattler, but the Gamecocks are coming off of a bye week and have had plenty of time to watch tape of the Aggies, and hopefully, they will find\ some way to open up the passing game. I would consider him as an upside tournament play only

RUNNING BACK

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota ($9,700) @ Penn State

Ibrahim is a no-brainer selection, and the Gophers will open him against Penn State's defense, which ranks 170th against the run. He's pretty much a lock to guarantee you 20 FDFP, and he could certainly go north for that if he finds the end zone multiple times.

Kendre Miller, TCU ($9,100) vs. Kansas State

Kansas State has a pretty stout defense, but the Horned Frogs have developed a pretty balanced offense this season, and KSU's linebackers will need to make some choices when covering what Max Duggan (who just barely missed my cut) might do. Miller should fare well as a tool to open up the pass for Duggan and put up solid numbers in the process. Miller is the team's top option in the red zone, as he's scored eight touchdowns.

Devon Achane, Texas A&M ($8,500) @ South Carolina

It will serve the Aggies well to get the running game going early, as the team could find themselves challenged on defense on the road against the Gamecocks. Ahane is one of the better pass-catching backs on the slate, so he can burn you multiple ways.

Bargain: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State ($6,200) vs. Minnesota

WIDE RECEIVER

Isaiah Winstead, ECU ($9,000) vs. UCF

If you can afford Winstead, I'd click on him at home. He has 53 catches for 714 yards over seven games, and although he's only found the end zone three times, the PPR value here is excellent. UCF is ranked just inside the top 100 against the pass, and Winstead should be able to break away for a few medium-length passes.

Ryan O'Keefe, UCF ($7,300) @ ECU

John Rhys Plumlee has a lot of weapons to choose from, and I've usually been more enamored with Javon Baker. It's hard to ignore what O' Keefe has done over the past few weeks, however. He's amassed 228 receiving yards and four touchdowns over his past two games, so we should just ride this wave while we can.

Caleb Ducking, Mississippi State ($7,500) @ Alabama

I will take a risk and promote a Rogers/Ducking stack this week. There is no question that Ducking is Rogers' favorite target, and although he's only caught 33 passes, seven of them have been for touchdowns. I don't mind giving Rara Thomas ($5,700) some love if you need to save some coin.

BARGAIN: Moose Muhammad, Texas A&M ($6,000) @ South Carolina