College Football DFS: FanDuel Saturday Night Slate, Week 5

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

While the spread is pretty wide for this game, the Tigers are just strong enough to encourage four quarters from the starters. The Bulldogs are also likely motivated after letting things go last week against Kent State. The story for this Bulldogs squad is all about the defense, but Bennet is doing everything right, aptly directing the offense while making very few mistakes. He holds an impressive 74.2 percent completion percentage heading into the weekend and has only thrown one interception over the first four games of the season.

Even though Clemson and N.C State have the lowest game total, we're hitting the Tigers a bit more than we usually would. We're also counting on Georgia to keep their starters on the field.

FanDuel College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate, Week 5

FanDuel is spreading eight games for their Week 5 Saturday night slate. Let's take look at the games and betting details to begin.

SLATE OVERVIEW

LSU (-8) @ Auburn O/U: 45.5

Cincinnati (-10) @ Tulsa O/U: 58.5

Texas (-9) vs. West Virginia O/U: 63

Georgia (-29.5) @ Missouri O/U: 54

Duke (-2.5) vs. Virginia O/U: 52.5

Clemson (-6.5) vs. N.C. State O/U: 44.5

Nebraska (-4.5) vs. Indiana O/U: 61.5

Pittsburgh (-22) vs. Georgia Tech O/U: 48.5

Even though Clemson and N.C State have the lowest game total, we're hitting the Tigers a bit more than we usually would. We're also counting on Georgia to keep their starters on the field.

WEATHER REPORT

UVA/DUKE: 45 percent chance of rain

VT/PITT: 10 m.p.h winds, 100 percent chance of rain

NCST/CLEM: 15 m.p.h. winds, 30 percent chance of rain

QUARTERBACK

Stetson Bennett, Georgia ($10,000) @ Missouri

While the spread is pretty wide for this game, the Tigers are just strong enough to encourage four quarters from the starters. The Bulldogs are also likely motivated after letting things go last week against Kent State. The story for this Bulldogs squad is all about the defense, but Bennet is doing everything right, aptly directing the offense while making very few mistakes. He holds an impressive 74.2 percent completion percentage heading into the weekend and has only thrown one interception over the first four games of the season.

Davis Brin, Tulsa ($8,800) vs. Cincinnati

Brin's numbers are among the best in the nation, and he'll need all of his tools to keep this game within reach. He's thrown for 1,318 yards, a whopping 12 touchdowns and only one interception over four games, a mark that's almost unparalleled in the FBS. The 10-point spread and high projected game total are good indicators that the two teams will swap possessions frequently, and considering the state of the defense on both squads, a lot of those possessions will end with scores. The Bearcats are a little stronger in their secondary than Tulsa, but it's nothing that Brin and his talented corps of receivers can't handle.

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson vs. N.C. State

Will the criticism of DJ ever end? Over the past couple of weeks, he's posted the numbers to silence the critics. The name "Klubnik" isn't even said every other minute anymore. So why not plug him in here? This game will likely be the bellwether moment for the Tigers and the future of their season, so they'll need Uigalelei to be at his best against the Wolfpack. His 10:1 TD/INT ratio is excellent, and although his completion percentage and yardage are just average for a Power 5 QB, he has boosted his fantasy upside by logging 169 yards and a touchdown in 41 rushing attempts.

RUNNING BACK

Opting for the top tier with Bijan Robinson ($11,000) or Anthony Grant ($9,000) is totally fine, but we wouldn't be doing a service if we just regurgitated smash spots that you already know. So, we'll reach down a little bit for other options that will work for cash as well as tournament builds.

Will Shipley, Clemson ($8,800) vs. N.C. State

If the weather turns in Death Valley, you can bet they'll lean on Shipley and the running game to get things done. The former moniker of "Wide Receiver U" is a bit faded for the 2022 Tigers, as injuries have thwarted breakout seasons for a couple of promising pass-catchers. It isn't unreasonable to say that the Tigers rely too much on Shipley, but no amount of keying in on the back will stop him. He hits the line hard, and negative yardage is a rarity. The Wolfpack need to win the war in the trenches to contain him.

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh ($8,600) vs. Georgia Tech

Abanikanda is no longer a secret, and for good reason. Week after week, he's posted solid fantasy numbers and shows no sign of allowing down. There have even been a few Heisman whispers for the running back. There's a chance the Panthers might give him a breather if the game gets out of hand, which is why I'll mention Vincent Davis ($4,800) as a tournament flier. There are plenty of great options right the FanDuel median salary, though. It's not necessary to reach this low unless you absolutely need to. Abanikanda will give you at least two quarters of solid work.

CJ Donaldson, West Virginia ($6,800) @ Texas

If you play on two sites, Donaldson has been confounding. His position switch appears to be permanent now, and he's posting solid numbers as a lead back for the Mountaineers. He has 380 yards and six touchdowns over the first four games, and at this point, it appears the lead role is his to lose. Texas had some problems against Texas Tech's rushers last week, and Donaldson should have a good night if that trend continues.

WIDE RECEIVER

Brock Bowers, Georgia ($8,700) @ Missouri

I wouldn't typically list a tight end at the top of my endorsements, but that's just how consistent this guy is for the Bulldogs. He runs the ball, he catches - I wouldn't be surprised if they start drawing up TE option pass plays to fill out the trifecta. He has five touchdowns over four games. Don't be surprised if he racks up another in this game.

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa ($8,700) vs. Cincinnati

We already spoke of Brin's prolific season, and Stokes is one of the top recipients of that production. He's enjoyed three straight 100-plus-yard performances, and all signs point to another shootout this weekend. JuanCarlos Santana ($7,400) is also a fixture in Tulsa's passing game, and he's worth an add if you're getting too close to the salary cap

Cam Camper, Indiana ($8,500) @ Nebraska

No one is certain what version of Nebraksa will show up week-to-week, but the Hoosiers definitely have a shot at an upset. Camper is coming off a 10-catch, 126-yard performance against Cincinnati last week, and he has one other game over 100 yards receiver. He's only registered one touchdown so far, but that number is certain to balance out eventually..

Jalon Calhoun, Duke ($6,600) vs. Virginia

Calhoun is a nice budget pick for the slate in what should be a back-and-forth game with a lot of passing. Calhoun has flourished with Riley Leonard under center, and he's on pace to crush his previous respectable season totals with the Blue Devils. He only has 17 catches on the year, but he's generated almost 300 yards in the process.