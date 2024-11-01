College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

The spot to watch entering Friday's game is the status of USF's Byrum Brown (DK $7,200, FD $9,000), who missed his last two games but was spotted throwing at practice. He's one of the slate's best options if he plays, but Bryce Archie (DK $6,700, FD $9,000) has played well in his absence and is perfectly fine. Keep your ear to the ground and slot one of them in.

We have three games on tap for Friday, and the Boise State-San Diego State matchup has the highest projected total. While we'll focus a lot on that contest, we've managed to find options elsewhere to keep us under the salary cap.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Connecticut (-7) vs. Georgia State O/U: 48.5

South Florida (-2.5) @ Florida Atlantic O/U: 48

Boise State (-23.5) @ San Diego State O/U: 57.5

WEATHER

USF/FAU - 21 m.p.h. winds, 20 percent chance of rain

San Diego State/Boise State - 14 m.p.h. winds, 60 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Tools

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, Boise State (DK $7,100, FD $10,200) @ San Diego State

Madsen is one of the steadiest options for Friday. The other available arms lack the consistency present in Boise State's offense. Although the Aztecs have been heralded as a good defensive team in the past, they've yielded an average of 231 yards to opposing passers (75th nationally) in 2024. San Diego State will try to slow down the pace, but it'll be a tall order thanks to Madsen's partner in the backfield—more on him in a moment.

Running Back

Eyebrows were raised when I faded Ashton Jeanty (DK $11,700, FD $12,800) last week, and it turned out to be the right move relative to his massive salary. Although his total was good by most standards, it was one of his lowest results of the season. I'm not fading him against the Aztecs, however. He's losing ground to Dillon Gabriel and Travis Hunter in the Heisman race, and the Aztecs have been dreadful against the run. They've allowed an average of 175.7 yards to the opposition on the ground, and Jeanty should feast on the weak defensive effort. He's expensive, but you risk falling behind the pace if you ignore him.

Kelley Joiner, South Florida (DK $5,500, FD $7,600) @ Florida Atlantic

FAU is near the bottom of the barrel in every defensive category, and I'm happy with locking in all forms of USF's offense this week. Joiner has only 364 yards and five touchdowns, but he's had trouble against some of the nation's better rush defenses. That won't be the case against FAU, who ranks 127th against the run.

Durell Robinson, Connecticut (DK $5,000, FD $7,000) vs. Georgia State

Robinson is a great budget option, and his numbers through eight games are respectable. He has 565 yards and five touchdowns, and he is coming off his second game with 100-plus rushing yards. As far as rushing defenses go, Georgia State is slightly better than FAU, but they still rank a terrible 122nd in the country against the run. While I won't be fading Jeanty on Friday, Robinson and Joiner are in plum positions to produce.

Wide Receiver

Cameron Camper, Boise State (DK $5,900, FD $7,400) @ San Diego State

If you go with Madsen, I think Camper is the best stack among Boise State's receivers. He has a bigger target share than the other available options, and although Jeanty will be the clear focus of the offense, Madsen will pass frequently enough to make Camper viable.

TJ Sheffield, Connecticut (DK $4,200, FD $5,800) vs. Georgia

These are great salaries for Sheffield, who has popped with some upside in a few games this season. His floor is also fairly stable and he will still rack up some receptions if he doesn't find the end zone. We're also playing catchup with the salary cap by grabbing a player in this price range.

Omari Hayes, FAU (DK $5,000, FD $5,900) vs. USF

Keep an eye on Hsyes' status since he is coming back from an injury. Taking a receiver with an underdog is often a smart call, and there's little doubt that FAU's defense will force the offense to play catch-up. That should increase passing volume, and Hayes has been the team's best-receiving option this season.