College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate, Week 5

The collection of quarterbacks is top-notch for Friday's slate, and it's admittedly one of the tougher selection processes I've made so far this

CFB DFS Picks: Friday Night Slate, Week 5

Friday night offers five intriguing games that all avoid any hurricane concerns. Both sites are offering identical slates, so let's start with a look at the raw numbers for our contests to begin the article.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Houston (-2.5) vs. Tulane O/U: 54.5

UTSA (-4) @ Middle Tennessee State O/U: 64.5

Boise State (-6.5) vs. San Diego State O/U: 38.5

Washington (-2.5) @ UCLA O/U: 64.5

UNLV (-13.5) vs. New Mexico O/U: 43.5

While the DFS headliner is probably the UW/UCLA matchup, other interesting storylines are worth considering on this slate. The firing of BSU's OC and the abrupt departure of Hank Bachmeier leave a lot of question marks for Boise State as they take on San Diego State's above-average defense. The low O/U is justified, as the Aztecs have struggled to find the end zone all season, and it's anyone's guess what Taylen Green will do in his first start.

Additionally, we'll see a 3-1 MTSU squad that upset Miami last week, and they'll face UTSA's porous defense. There are some definite targets to consider from the Blue Raiders.

WEATHER REPORT

No significant weather concerns

CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

The collection of quarterbacks is top-notch for Friday's slate, and it's admittedly one of the tougher selection processes I've made so far this season. Let's get the obvious targets out of the way first.

Michael Penix, Washington (DK $8,500, FD $11,200) vs. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (DK $8,100, FD $10,700)

This game is the obvious smash spot, so both of these quarterbacks are excellent cash options. Penix has been stellar for the Huskies, and DTR has been his usual consistent self for the Bruins. I have to give Penix the edge here, however. UCLA has had trouble out of the gate and usually starts a little sluggish. If the Huskies can neutralize the run game, UCLA could be playing from behind at the half. That being said, the potential for production from these two is massive, and if you can afford to take some hits elsewhere, using this duo in the Q and Superflex is an excellent idea.

Frank Harris, UTSA (DK $6,800, FD $11,000) @ MTSU

You have to love the O/U and narrow spread in this matchup, and the game has all the hallmarks of a hotly-contested shootout. Harris has had a red-hot start, logging 1,310 yards through the air alongside a 67.5 completion percentage and a 10:2 TD/INT ratio. He represents a big discount for anyone willing to fade DTR and/or Penix, and the sheer rostership volume discrepancy makes him a better tournament play.

Michael Pratt, Tulane (DK $6,500, FD $9,400) @ Houston

I'd stamp upset alert on this game, as Pratt is ideally suited to attack a Houston defense that has been terrible against the pass. Pratt is an excellent FanDuel budget pick at quarterback, especially considering how the site inflates salaries at the position. Pratt can burn you through the air or on the ground, and he should be able to move the ball and keep his squad competitive.

CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (DK $6,500, FD $9,000) vs. Washington

The Huskies are tough against the run, but Charbonnet has proven to be mostly matchup-proof during his tenure with the Bruins. Although injuries have been a concern early on this season, he rebounded from a one-game absence with two consecutive 100-yard performances, and he'll be ready to go at the Rose Bowl Friday night. Don't let his numbers fool you - the missed game makes it look like he's a step behind other elites at the position.

Ta'Zhawn Henry, Houston (DK $5,900, FD $7,500) vs. Tulane

Brandon Campbell muddies the waters a bit, but this was Henry's job to begin the season and his role should increase as he returns from an ankle injury. He represents one of Houston's best chances to win this game. Tulane has an excellent secondary that should give Clayton Tune fits, so the run should have more focus Friday night. Although the backfield looks like a timeshare on paper, I would go with Henry, especially on DraftKings, where his salary is lower than Campbell's.

Frank Peasant, MTSU (DK $5,100, FD $6,600) vs. UTSA

The salary structure in this player pool allows for some shot-taking at running back, and I like Peasant's chances against the Roadrunners, who have allowed an average of 213 yards per game to opposing rushing attacks. Peasant has six touchdowns over four games and is the unquestioned leader in the Blue Raiders' backfield. He'll be good for around 20 touches and has a shot to be the best back available.

Also consider: Cameron Davis, Washington (DK $4,900, FD $7,900) @ UCLA

CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Zakhari Franklin, UTSA (DK $7,500, FD $9,500) @ MTSU

Franklin's connection with Frank Harris has generated nation-leading numbers, and this production source is one factor that could ruin MTSU's chances. The Bluee Raiders have big problems defending the pass, and even though he represents the most expensive option on both sites, you won't find a more dependable wideout in the player pool. He's coming off a 1,000-yard season and appears destined for another. De'Corian Clark (DK $6,500, FD $8,800) is Harris' other target and is having a great season as well, and you can't go wrong with either option.

Jalen McMillan, Washington (DK $7,100, FD $8,300) @ UCLA

Michael Penix can attribute part of his stellar season to McMillan's dependability. He's averaging just under 100 yards per game and has made the most of his 21 catches. He's not a possession receiver in the traditional sense, but Penix has a propensity for improvising in the backfield, and the scheme doesn't allow for many quick passes. If McMillan can haul in a couple of medium-length passes on a crossing route, he'll deliver a good number. If Rome Odunze is able to go, he's to go, you can pivot to him in a GPP setting.

Jake Bobo, UCLA (DK $7,300, FD $6,600) vs. Washington

It doesn't take a math whiz to see Bobo's gradual increase in production as the season progresses, and while Kazmeir Allen is still in sharp focus for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bobo is also clearly in his quarterback's sights. He's not as fast as Allen, but he has great hands and an uncanny ability to get open, a skill he showed often while at Duke. This shootout allows for both of these pass-catchers, but the gradual uptick from Bobo seems to be a portent for things to come as games get more competitive for the Bruins.