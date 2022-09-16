Jock MKT Promo Code And Review - $100 Bonus With Code ROTO

New players can sign up with the Jock MKT Promo Code "ROTO" and get a $100 deposit bonus.

Jock MKT is a unique player exchange platform that is categorized as a daily fantasy sports app where you trade shares of players like they are stocks.

While with your traditional DFS platform, you build lineups with players and enter them into contests, that is not how it works on the Jock MKT app. Instead, you buy and sell players like they are stocks and trade them.

When you use the promotional offer as a new users, you get a 100% deposit match, up to $100.

In this Jock MKT review, you will learn everything you need to know about the platform, including how to sign up for a new account and the types of contests you can enter.

The Jock MKT Promo Code is ROTO. When a new user signs up for the Jock MKT app with the promo code ROTO, they can secure a 100% deposit match offer, up to $100.

Once users create their new account and it is verified, they must make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20. The maximum bonus you can receive is $100.

For example, if you place a $10 deposit, you will get no bonus since a $10 deposit is below the required initial deposit limit. If you make a $60 deposit, your bonus will be $60.

All bonus funds from the Jock MKT Promo Code ROTO will be credited to your account within 24 hours of meeting the Jock MKT bonus qualifications.

To qualify for the generous welcome offer, you must be a new user of the app, at least 18 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate.

How Do I Sign Up With The Jock MKT Promo Code?

Signing up for any Jock MKT offers is very easy. Follow the simple steps below to find out how to sign up with the Jock MKT Promo Code ROTO.

Click on the direct sign-up link on this page so you will be redirected to the app to begin the new user registration process.

Begin registering for your new account by entering some basic information including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. Once you enter all of the required information, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. This is where you will enter the promo code ROTO.

Next, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20. If you deposit less, you will be disqualified from the Jock MKT bonus. However, you can deposit $100 or more to maximize the bonus. Be mindful that your bonus will be maxed out at $100.

Finally, download the mobile app, which is available in both the iOS and Android app stores, and enjoy playing on one of the top player exchange-focused DFS apps on the market.

JockMKT App Review

The Jock MKT app offers users a unique new way to play DFS. Although with traditional DFS apps, you are building lineups within a salary cap and entering them into a contest, that is not the case with Jock MKT.

On the app, players are assets that are bought, sold, and traded like in the stock market. Hence the name, "Jock MKT" which rhymes with "stock market".

How Do I Download The Jock MKT App

Downloading the mobile app is a streamlined process that can be completed in just a few steps. Since the app can be found in both the iOS and Android app stores, you will find detailed steps below that teaches you how to download this new innovative DFS platform on your device of choice.

How To Download Jock MKT On iOS Devices

Click on the direct sign-up link located in this article. Enter all of the necessary information to create a new account. When the time comes to enter the Jock MKT Promo Code to secure your Jock MKT offer, enter the promo code ROTO. Now, visit the app store that corresponds with your device. if you are rising an Apple product, you will go to the iOS app store. Search for "Jock MKT" and click on the download button. Once the app is downloaded, sign in to your new account and start trading players

How To Download Jock MKT On Android Devices

First, click on the direct sign-up link located on this page. Now, begin entering all of the required information you need to create your new account. Once your account is created, you will be prompted to enter the Jock MKT Promo Code to activate the Jock MKT offer. This is where you will enter the promo code ROTO. Next, go to the app store that correlates with the device you are using. If you are using an Android device, you will visit the Android Google Play store. Search for "Jock MKT" and click on the download button. Once the Jock MKT app finishes the downloading process, sign in to it and begin playing.

What States Can I Play Jock MKT In?

You can play on the app in 35 states as of late 2022. While DFS is legal in 44 states, the Jock MKT app is not licensed to operate in all of them.

At this time, Jock MKT is available in the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

How Do I Play On Jock MKT?

The Jock MKT app features two different game types. You can play on the market or enter contests. Either way, when you play, you are trading shares of players in a marketplace-like atmosphere.

Jock MKT Contests

When you enter Jock MKT contests, you are playing against other users. All users who entered will be given the same amount of chips that will be used for trading.

Then, at the conclusion of the contest, each user will be ranked according to the number of pints that they collect as well as the number of chips that are allocated to shareholders.

Once points and chips are tallied and the users are ranked, prizes will be paid out.

Jock MKT Market

When you play in the Jock MKT marketplace, users can buy in for as little as $10 or as high as $10,000. While you can cash out in as little as 10 minutes, you can also remain in the IPO until the end of the trading day.

Users also have the choice between being an active player trader or you can buy your shares of players and hold on to them, giving you the ultimate flexibility as a trader.

When the IPO opens, users will buy their shares of players by bidding on those shares. Then, when the IPO closes, users that had the highest bids will be awarded their player shares.

Once you get your shares, the market will open as will the process (and fun) of buying and selling.

The payouts in the market contests are simple. Once the contest ends, prizes are paid out according to your shares and the rankings of the players. But again, you can decide to sell your shares and walk away at any time.

How Does Scoring Work On Jock MKT?

Every sports league has its own scoring system on Jock MKT. Therefore, it is wise to understand how the scoring works before playing. While you can see the full scoring formats on Jock MKT, you will find examples of how it works below.

For NFL markets, passing touchdowns are worth four points while an interception is worth -3 for quarterbacks.

For NASCAR markets, each lap completed is worth one point whereas a start bonus can get you 40points.

There is one scoring rule to note that corresponds with every league. That is tiebreakers are decided by pre-rankings on the app.

What Sports Can I Play On Jock MKT?

Jock MKT may not feature as many sports markets as your traditional DFS apps to play on, but the platform does offer all of the top leagues.

NFL

MLB

NHL

NBA

NASCAR

PGA

Jock MKT Deposit And Withdrawal Options

The Jock MKT app was launched in 2020 and is licensed and regulated in 35 states by each individual state's governing body that corresponds with DFS.

For example, in New Jersey, the platform is regulated by the Fantasy Sports Unit (FSU) of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

The following are the deposit and withdrawal options,

Deposits:

Credit and Debit cards

PayPal

Withdrawals:

eCheck

Final Thoughts On Jock MKT Promo Code ROTO

This Jock MKT review detailed everything you need to know about the app, including the Jock MKT Promo Code ROTO. While DFS apps don't always offer strong welcome bonuses, this 100% deposit bonus, up to $100, is one of the best in the space. What can be better than doubling your money?

When it comes to unique ways to play DFS, Jock MKT is a game-changer. While you can trade players in the marketplace just like the stock market, you can also enter DFS-like contests with traditional fantasy scoring.

Despite limited sports and banking methods, Jock MKT's unique platform paired with its 100% deposit bonus of up to $100 with the Jock MKT Promo Code ROTO should be enough to pique anyone's interest to give it a try.

Jock MKT Promo Code FAQ

What is the Jock MKT promo code?

The Jock MKT promo code is ROTO. You can use the promo code when you sign up for a generous new user welcome offer.

How do I redeem the Jock MKT promo code?

You can easily redeem the Jock MKT Promo Code ROTO by entering it in the appropriate field during the new-user sign-up process.

After you register and your new account is created and verified, you must enter the promo code, which is ROTO, to get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $100.

Does Jock MKT have an app?

Yes. Jock MKT has an app. You can find the mobile app and download it in both the iOS and Android app stores.

Is Jock MKT legal?

Yes. Jock MKT is legal. As long as you are playing on the app in one of the 35 states the platform is licensed to operate, you can legally play and win real money on this unique DFS app.

