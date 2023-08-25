College Football DFS Picks on FanDuel: Main Slate Plays for Week 0

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

The 2023 college football season is set to kick off with an abbreviated slate Saturday, but that doesn't mean there isn't a ton of fantasy intrigue! Notre Dame-Navy kicks off the action with an afternoon game from Dublin, while the remainder of the contests play out in the evening. At 20.5 points, The Irish on home turn are the second-largest favorites on the weekend behind USC (-30.5), though Navy's triple-options offense keeps the total relatively low (48.5). USC-San Jose State tops the expected totals as well, while the Trojans (48.5), Vanderbilt (36.5), Louisiana Tech (35.0) and Notre Dame (34.5) are the clubs sporting expected totals of 30 or greater.

Without further adieu, let's get into the meat and potatoes.

Notable Injuries for Week 0 in College Football

QB

None

RB

Tyre Shelton, Louisiana Tech - Listed on the depth chart after dealing with an injury in fall camp and being termed questionable for the opener.

Anwar Lewis Louisiana-Lafayette - Absent from the opening depth chart, while four others are listed.

Tim Baldwin Jr. UMass - Absent from opening depth chart after sitting out during fall camp.

Marquis Crosby Louisiana Tech - Out for opener

Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii, - Not listed on opening depth chart after dealing with an injury in camp.

Aaron Dumas, UTEP - Not on opening depth chart, still awaiting waiver.

WR

Mario Williams, USC - Was recently banged up but is close to full health.

Justin Lockhart, San Jose State - Listed on the opening depth chart after missing time in camp with an arm injury.

Josh Nicholson, San Diego State - Holds a starting spot on depth chart despite missing time in fall camp with a boot on his foot.

TE

Jackson Canaan, San Jose State - Missed a practice last weekend.

Week 0 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Caleb Williams, USC ($12,800) vs. San Jose State

We kick things off with the chalkiest of chalk picks. The battle for the Greek empire wages on, but the Trojans are the head-and-shoulders favorites to claim this one. While Williams may not play the entire game if things get out of hand, the Spartans have enough offensive firepower to potentially offer some resistance to the blowout. Williams and co. should have their way with the defense, however, facing a Spartans defensive 11 that needs to replace more than half of its production from last year. Williams can contribute both as a passer and a runner, and I expect him to do so for a portion of this contest long enough to rack up fantasy points.

Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State ($8,000) at USC

Cordeiro crossed the 40-pass threshold on five occasions last season, and it wouldn't shock me if he kicks off 2023 with another one, given the opponent. While that doesn't guarantee big results from a fantasy standpoint, it's definitely a scenario where just one rushing touchdown and a passing score could provide adequate fantasy value on a small slate. As mentioned above, San Jose State returns some solid fantasy pieces, including Justin Lockhart and Kairee Robinson. Lockhart's status isn't guaranteed, however, so his will be worth monitoring as the game approaches.

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State ($7,700) vs. UMass

From a regular fandom perspective, this game likely doesn't hold much interest. Even the expected total (44.5) is unimpressive and ranks last on the slate, but the Aggies are seven-point favorites in the contest, and Pavia sits at the center of the team's scoring options. Pavia ended the 2022 season averaging 188 passing yards, 2.2 touchdown passes and 67.7 rushing yards per contest over the last six games, also adding four rushing scores. He kicks 2023 off versus a UMass defense that yielded 641 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over 11 games last season versus FBS opponents and 25.0 fantasy points per game. Pavia clearly has that type of contribution in his tool kit, and it comes at a nice salary to open the season.

Running Back

Audric Estime, Notre Dame ($9,500) vs. Navy

Estime led the Fighting Irish last season with 30 percent of the team's carries, and there is no clear competitor to siphon away his workload heading into 2023. Chris Tyree, his biggest challenger for work last year, has switched positions to slot receiver, and the others on the depth chart are all listed together behind Notre Dame's lead runner. While it's not expected to be a particularly high-scoring affair in Dublin, the game script certainly favors a heavy ground approach, and Estime figures to be front and center for that. Among the options near the top of the board for Week 0, he's likely best positioned to return the most value.

Sieh Bangura, Ohio ($8,700) at San Diego State

Bangura faces a San Diego State front that was sout against the run last season, allowing just 80 rushing yards per contest. While that doesn't look particularly appealing, what it doesn't take into account is that the Aztecs lose both of their key tacklers for loss from last season and 60 percent of the defense's production overall. That means a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball and potentially more openings for Bangura. The Bobcats aren't shy to lean on him in the ground game, with Bangura topping 20 carries in each of the team's last five games last season, and Bangura could be a player avoided because of what looks like a rough matchup on the surface.

Charvis Thornton, Louisiana Tech ($6,400) vs. FIU

Thornton is about as good as it gets when we're checking for potential bang-for-your-buck options heading into Week 0. There's certainly some risk here with a somewhat unknown quantity heading the rushing attack, but what we've seen from him is explosive, including eight carries for 132 yards and a touchdown against UAB to close out the 2022 campaign. Thornton is listed alone as the starter atop the Bulldogs' depth chart, and his team is favored by 12.5 points in the game ranking second on the expected scoring charts. There is a lot to like here, and he faces an FIU defensive front that yielded 230 rushing yards and 2.5 rushing scores per game last season.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Dorian Singer, USC ($9,800) vs. San Jose State

Again with the top-of-the-board chalk play at wide receiver, but there is good reasoning behind it. Mario Williams has reportedly been banged up in camp, so it wouldn't be particularly surprising if the team elects to take a safe route with him in a game the Trojans should handle easily. Even if it gets out of hand relatively quickly, Singer is also a player who doesn't necessarily need a huge number of touches to turn in massive games, averaging 10.8 yards per target a season ago at Arizona. Williams gives him an upgrade at quarterback too, so big numbers on a lower volume shouldn't be a problem.

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt ($8,500) vs. Hawaii

The Commodores aren't often a heavy favorite in a game, but this is one such instance. Sheppard seems like a good place to get a piece of that action against a Rainbow Warriors team set to go back to the Colt Brennan days of the Run and Shoot offense, which should result in a high volume of plays. With a 55.5 expected total, Vandy checks in as a 17.5-point favorite and is expected to score the second-most points on the opening slate. Sheppard is the most reliable candidate in the scoring department, racking up nine receiving touchdowns a season ago. Look for him to rack up some scores early in this one.

Justin Lockhart, San Jose State ($6,100) at USC

Going with the other side of the game, if you decide to go with Cordeiro, Lockhart seems the most prudent option to pair him with. He's second among San Jose State wideouts on the salary table behind Charles Ross, but many believe he's the best returning receiver for the Spartans and is set for a breakout year. There is some injury concern here, so keep an eye on his status leading up to the game, but Cordeiro will likely need to chuck the ball around in this one, and Lockhart's salary tag certainly warrants some consideration.

Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii ($4,000) at Vanderbilt

Those who are risk averse should avert their eyes, but Ashlock is a minimum-salary play on a Hawaii run-and-shoot offense that figures to throw the ball around a lot. It was a mystery exactly who would emerge as sizable contributors in the Rainbow Warriors' wide receiver rotation, but Ashlock is listed among the starters at wide receiver. Given the new scheme and the ability to spend up elsewhere, it's definitely worth considering Ashlock in GPP formats.

