College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Slate Plays on DraftKings for Week 2

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

I'll go right to the Heisman candidate in what should be an ideal matchup against

As always, our best matchups feature narrow spreads with high totals. While we know that Alabama and Texas will be a barnburner, Oregon and Texas Tech might hold a lot of our interest, and I think the Wisconsin-Washington State game could also yield a high number. Based on UCF's Week 1, I also want to place some focus there. The other matchups don't hold my interest.

DraftKings' Saturday night slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and there are some excellent matchups with far-reaching implications in this group. All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa for the Texas-Alabama game, but the other matchups also have some top-notch DFS talent.

DraftKings' Saturday night slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, and there are some excellent matchups with far-reaching implications in this group. All eyes will be on Tuscaloosa for the Texas-Alabama game, but the other matchups also have some top-notch DFS talent.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Alabama (-7) vs. Texas O/U: 53.5

Central Florida (-3,5) @ Boise State O/U: 50.5

Oregon (-6) @ Texas Tech O/U: 68.5

Wisconsin (-6) @ Washington State O/U: 58.5

UCLA (-14.5) @ San Diego State

LSU(N/A) vs.Grambling State O/U: N/A

Florida (N/A) vs.McNeese O/U: N/A

Maryland (-24.5) vs. UNC-Charlotte O/U: 51.5

Minnesota (-20.5) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 48.5

As always, our best matchups feature narrow spreads with high totals. While we know that Alabama and Texas will be a barnburner, Oregon and Texas Tech might hold a lot of our interest, and I think the Wisconsin-Washington State game could also yield a high number. Based on UCF's Week 1, I also want to place some focus there. The other matchups don't hold my interest.

WEATHER

Charlotte @ Maryland - 72 percent chance of rain

Eastern Michigan @ Minnesota - 65 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS TOOLS

CFB Saturday Night Slate Plays for DraftKings

Quarterback

Bo Nix, Oregon @ Texas Tech ($9,400)

I'll go right to the Heisman candidate in what should be an ideal matchup against a team that will keep the starters on the field. Nix played only two and a half quarters in the Week 1 blowout, and we can safely assume that his touchdown count will be higher this time around. Nix routinely put up four-touchdown games last season and inflicted damage with his feet. Texas Tech is decent defensively, but few teams can outdo Nix and his offensive engine.

Quinn Ewers, Texas @ Alabama ($7,000)

Most of the field will consider Jalen Milroe in this matchup, but I will flip the script and go unique with Ewers. There's no denying Milroe's talent, but Texas' defense will definitely cause some problems. Alabama''s defense is also tough, but their tendency to give up the big play cost them the game in Austin last season, and Ewers looks a lot better this year, especially in the passing game. He tagged Rice for 260 yards and three touchdowns last week, and while that pales in comparison to Milroe's record-breaking day against another weak opponent, I am going with the discounted option.

John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida @ Boise State

Plumlee's tour-de-force against Kent State last week is enough for me to give an endorsement. He wasn't mistake-free as he threw two careless picks, but his work through the air and on the ground was exemplary. Boise State presents a stiffer challenge, but the Broncos have a young secondary that could play the foil for Plumlee and his receiving corps. UCF will face a tough challenge in the run game, but Plumlee should have no problem posting a significant number.

Also consider: Cameron Ward, Washington State vs. Wisconsin ($8,200)

Running Back

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin @ Washington State ($6,900)

Allen posted one of the best rushing performances in the nation last week, and I like him again despite playing a much stronger opponent. The Cougars shut down Colorado State's run game, but Wisconsin's offensive line is a much stronger unit, and the Badgers will rely on Allen to slow the pace.

Bucky Irving, Oregon @ Texas Tech ($6,800)

Irving took a seat early but managed to put up 119 yards and two touchdowns anyway. Most of that production came from two huge breakaway runs. Irving will see many more touches in this matchup, as the Ducks will execute a balanced attack that could also see Irving catching some passes out of the backfield as well. Irving is one of the most reliable options on the slate relative to his salary.

Jonathon Brooks, Texas @ Alabama ($5,400)

A couple of factors surround his endorsement, but the salary differential between the Alabama and Texas backs is at the forefront. The two teams have comparable rush defenses, but I think the big play potential is highest with Brooks. CJ Baxter is also slightly banged up with a rib injury, so he's set up to be the unquestioned bell-cow back.

Also consider: Jase McClellan, Alabama vs. Texas ($6,000)

Wide Receiver

Xavier Worthy, Texas @ Alabama ($6,200)

If we are playing Ewers, utilizing Worthy as a stack makes perfect sense. He didn't find the end zone in Week 1, but he snagged seven catches for 90 yards before taking a seat. If we hear 'Ewers to Worthy' frequently, Alabama's secondary could be in for a long day.

Josh Kelly, Washington State vs. Wisconsin ($5,300)

Actually, there are several wideouts for Cameron Ward to choose from, and Kelly is just one of several that arrived via the transfer portal. OC Ben Arbuckle's pass-happy offense showed off in week 1, and despite being an underdog against Wisconsin, the Cougars are primed to surprise many people. I would explore the other wideouts, but Kelly received the most attention from Ward in Week 1.

Troy Franklin, Oregon @ Texas Tech ($6,600)

Franklin is an NFL-ready dynamo, and Bo Nix will have him in his sights as he did last season. In last week's blowout, Franklin caught seven balls for 106 yards and two touchdowns, which is just another day at the office for the first-team Pac-12 All-Conference member. His salary is almost laughably low.

Jermaine Burton, Alabama vs. Texas ($6,500)

We'll round out the endorsements with the best Alabama receiver available, who is also at a ridiculously low salary point. The run/pass ratio in Alabama's first game might be a cause for concern, but Nick Saban wants a balanced offense. He also wants Milroe to develop into a vertical pass threat as well, because people will learn how to cover Milroe and his propensity to escape the pocket. As a seasoned senior with revenge on his mind, Burton will keep Milroe from checking down by staying open in the post.

Deep Dive: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas @ Alabama ($3,700)