College Football DFS Picks: Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

While some believe that the Red Raiders will go back to freshman Jake Strong , I believe Morton will be under center if he is healthy enough to go. Of course, one

Many people will go to Riley Leonard at the top, and that's perfectly fine by me. I would rather go unique and pull a sneaky endorsement for Watson as the home favorite against the Jaguars. Over eight games, Watson has quietly compiled some impressive numbers, and he has the best TD/INT ratio on the slate. He's strictly a pocket passer, so he won't offer the running capability of some of the other candidates, but he should be able to win the day with his arm against a defense that is susceptible to the pass.

We have more weekday games on tap for Thursday, with three very interesting matchups to explore. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, so let's dig right in.

Slate Overview

Texas Tech (-3) vs. TCU O/U: 59.5

Duke (-12.5) vs. Wake Forest O/U: 45.5

Troy (-4) vs. South Alabama O/U: 44.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Picks Thursday on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

Quarterback

Gunnar Watson, Troy (DK $5,500, FD $8,200) vs. South Alabama

Many people will go to Riley Leonard at the top, and that's perfectly fine by me. I would rather go unique and pull a sneaky endorsement for Watson as the home favorite against the Jaguars. Over eight games, Watson has quietly compiled some impressive numbers, and he has the best TD/INT ratio on the slate. He's strictly a pocket passer, so he won't offer the running capability of some of the other candidates, but he should be able to win the day with his arm against a defense that is susceptible to the pass.

Behren Morton, Texas Tech ' DK $6,500, FD $10,400) vs. TCU

While some believe that the Red Raiders will go back to freshman Jake Strong, I believe Morton will be under center if he is healthy enough to go. Of course, one should keep their ear to the ground for any news to the contrary, but I think he's an excellent under-the-radar option if he plays. This gamer has the highest total on the slate, and I don't have much confidence in Chandler Morris' replacement, Josh Hoover.

Running Back

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech (DK $7,400, FD $9,600) vs. TCU

I've called Brooks' number a few times in my Saturday night article, and it looks like a smash spot against a TCU defense that's a tad overrated. The Horned Frogs are 4-4 and flailing without Chandler Morris. The blowout loss to Kansas State indicates how far they've fallen, and I expect Texas Tech will wear the defense down with a heavy dose of Brooks. As I've said, the projected total of this game far exceeds the other matchups, and I will take every prudent opportunity to get involved.

La'Damian Webb, South Alabama (DK $7,000, FD $10,200) @ Troy

Webb is a bit expensive on FanDuel, and it's a well-warranted price. He's the offensive engine for the Jaguars, with 13 rushing touchdowns to his credit this season. He's also usually good for some passes out of the backfield, and South Alabama's fortunes would be lifted if they can get Carter Bradley back. He did not make our QB endorsements, but Bradley's arm will help out Webb considerably.

Also consider: Jordan Waters, Duke (DK $6,400, FD $8,000) vs. Wake Forest

Wide Receiver

Jabre Barber, Troy (DK $4,400, FD $8,200) vs. South Alabama

FanDuel has the correct number, but I have no idea why Barber is so cheap on DraftKings. Baarver keeps improving, with several excellent stat lines to his credit. He caught 10 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown against Texas State in his last game, and I will use him at will as a stack with Watson. Chris Lewis (DK $4,100, FD $7,700) is also a favorite target of Watson's, and I will fire up a Troy triple stack in some instances.

Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech (DK $5,300, FD $7,300) vs. TCU

We'll go back to the Red Raiders with our next selection. Even though we aren't 100 percent sure who the Red Raiders will use at quarterback, I'm not worried about Bradley. He has similar numbers to Myles Price and has the same number of touchdowns as his teammate, but Bradley is cheaper than Price on DraftKings. Price is the least expensive on FanDuel, so this might be a spot where you can pivot to Price instead.

Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama (DK $5,400, FD $8,000) @ Troy

If Bradley plays, I'd like to get a receiver involved, and although Caullin Lacy is the obvious target, he comes at a hefty price. Pritchett has a respectable 541 yards and three touchdowns, and with Devin Voisin shut down, there isn't much competition for snaps. I have no problem with Lacy if you can afford him, but I don't think Pritchett will disappoint.