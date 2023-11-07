College Football DFS: Picks: Tuesday and Wednesday MACtion Slates on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

We'll work under the assumption that Bert Emanuel will still be out. Bauer is a legit dual threat, and he logged his best rushing total of the season last week against Northern Illinois with 106 yards and two touchdowns. Neither defense is particularly strong, so the game should be a high-scoring affair where Bauer will have ample opportunity to get things done through the air and on the ground. I am not as confident in Hayden Wolff (DK $6,900, FD $8,000) on the other side of this matchup, but his FanDuel price is very enticing. The high projected total alone forces me to consider Wolff as an alternate or S-FLEX candidate.

We've got two days of MACtion madness to cover this week, and this article will encompass the cornucopia of MAC action taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bookmark the article so you can get back to it when Wednesday rolls around.

Tuesday Slate Overview

Northern Illinois (-9.5) vs. Ball State O/U: 43.5

Western Michigan (-3) vs. Central Michigan O/U: 56.5

Ohio (-7) @ Buffalo O/U: 43.5

Quarterback

Jase Bauer, Central Michigan (DK $7,500, FD $11,500)) @ Western Michigan

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio (DK $7,200, FD $8,700) @ Buffalo

One could argue that Rourke is the most complete quarterback on the slate. He had his best passing total during a loss to Miami [OH) in his last outing, and while Buffalo's defense is somewhat effective against the pass, Rourke is a candidate to hit a floor of at least 220 yards and a touchdown with some rushing attempts thrown in.

Running Back

Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan (DK $7,500, FD $9,800) vs. Central Michigan

Buckley went off for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Michigan in his last game. The running back's numbers carry some variance, but Central Michigan allows an average of 151 yards to opposing rushers and sets up as an exploitable spot for Buckley, who has 769 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Marion Lukes, Central Michigan (DK $6,000, FD $8,800) @ Western Michigan

I wasn't sure which way to go for my second endorsement, but I concluded that the situation for Northern Illinois had too much variance due to the number of touches among multiple running backs. I ultimately went back to the highest-scoring game and took Lukes, who had a monster 202-yard game against Northern Illinois last week. His main competition in the backfield is Mykes Bailey, and it looks like he could miss his third straight game. I would downgrade Lukes if Bailey is available, but I expect the Chippewas to stick with Lukes as the hot hand.

Also consider: Sieh Bangura, Ohio (DK $6,100, FD $7,800) @ Buffalo

Wide Receiver

Sam Wiglusz, Ohio (DK $5,600, FD $8,000) @ Buffalo

While you could pivot to Miles Cross (DK $5,600, FD $8,500) on DraftKings due to the lower salary, Wiglusz began the season as the projected top wideout and is putting up good numbers after a slow start to the season. This could be a site-specific play between Rourke's top targets, but I have more confidence in Wiglusz.

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan (DK $5,100, FD $7,000) vs. Central Michigan

I'm a little surprised at Womack's salaries, but I'll gladly take him at a discount. If you opted for Hayden Wolff, he would get an upgrade as a decent stack for your roster, although I'm more likely to use a stack with Rourke in most of my lineups. If you want slightly more savings on DraftKings, you could pivot to Anthony Sambucci (DK $4,900, FD $7,700).

Grayson Barnes, Northern Illinois (DK $4,100, FD $6,300) vs. Ball State

If you're running out of cash on either site, I tend to look at a trending budget player with a nose for the end zone. Barnes fits that bill this week, as he's scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. He'll need to find paydirt to be worthwhile because his snap count is less than desirable, but he'll clear some cap space for you if you're desperate.

Wednesday Slate Overview

Miami (OH) (-17.5) vs. Akron O/U: 41.5

Bowling Green (-8.5) @ Kent State O/U: 40.5

Toledo (-18.5) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 46.5

Weather

There's a significant chance of rain for all three matchups, so there's no avoiding the precipitation for this slate.

Quarterback

Due to a lack of solid options, I will only give you one quarterback and recommend fading a passer for your S-FLEX position today.

Dequan Finn, Toledo (DK $8,300, FD $12,000) vs. Eastern Michigan

You'll pay a pretty penny for Finn on FanDuel, but I think the quarterback is your best chance for a vash on Wednesday. He has the most solid floor of the group, and although Eastern Michigan represents one of the stronger defenses on this slate, Finn should be able to make headway with his deft dual-threat results. Finn has better rushing results than most of the running backs available.

Running Back

Peny Boone, Toledo (DK $7,200, FD $11,000) vs. Eastern Michigan

Boone is my first running back off the board and is a better S-FLEX selection than any quarterback I could target. I will likely use him often in that slot, and he's played far better at home than on the road. Six of his 10 touchdowns have occurred at the Glass Bowl.

Rashad Amos, Miami (OH) (DK $6,100, FD $8,500) vs. Akron

The loss of Brett Gabbert is a massive blow to the Redhawks, and I think they'll have no choice but to lean on their running game, as backup Aveon Smith isn't a very reliable source of production in the passing game. While I prefer Amos, Kenny Tracy is another less expensive way to get involved in the rushing attack.

Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan (DK $5,500, FD $6,800) @ Toledo

I realize that Jaylon Jackson is the higher-salaried running back for the Eagles, but the numbers are trending Evans' way. Evans has scored at least one touchdown for five consecutive games and had his best outing as a s receiver in his last game with nine catches for 11 yards and a touchdown. Although the team will be playing from behind, I have confidence in a suitable number at a significant discount.

Wide Receiver

Jerjuan Newton, Toledo (DK $7,100, FD $8,700) vs. Eastern Michigan

I'll go for a Finn stack with Newton, who has a very attractive salary on FanDuel. Newton didn't do much against Buffalo in his last game, but his nine touchdowns account for a large share of Finn's passing scores, and there isn't anyone on the roster that comes closer to Newton's receiving production. Since I fully plan on using Finn, Newton will probably have universal exposure for me as well.

Daniel George, Akron (DK $5,500, FD $7,700) @ Miami (OH)

I don't think Miami is as imposing without Brett Gabbert, but Akron will need to air it out to keep up with the opposition's running game. Although George has only one touchdown on the season, he's an excellent possession receiver, with 40 catches over nine games.

Odieu Hiliare, Bowling Green (DK $4,000, FD $6,800) @ Kent State

Okay, let's try this one again. I still think he's the best value option for Bowling Green, and to be honest, I'm not 100 percent sure why I am chasing him for another week. You could pivot to tight end Harold Fannin as a security blanket, but I feel like Odieu is due, and I will embrace the variance.