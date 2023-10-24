College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday and Wednesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

We've combined two day's worth of games into one article again this week, so you'll want to look back again at our selections before Wednesday's slate begins. Let's get to it!

Tuesday Slate Overview

Louisiana Tech (-2.5) vs. New Mexico State O/U: 52.5

Liberty (-4.5) @ Western Kentucky O/U: 61.5

Quarterback

Uncertainty with Louisiana Tech's QB competition leaves us only three quarterbacks to choose from, and for my money, one stands out above the rest.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky (DK $9,300, FD $10,000) vs. Liberty

Reed is my pick in what should be the more productive contest, and I prefer him over Liberty's Kaidon Salter for a few reasons. Salter is $1,000 more expensive on FanDuel, which makes him a clearer fade there. Although the drop on DraftKings to Reed is far less significant, Liberty's pass defense and the home-field advantage lead me to a universal add for Reed and WKU's prolific passing attack. Reed has 1,908 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions over seven games, and although Reed doesn't offer the added running bonus Salter possesses, you will get similar production with Reed's passing numbers, which should outdo Salter by a significant amount. I would still like Salter over Diego Pavia in the S-FLEX position, however.

Running Back

Quinton Cooley, Liberty (DK $6,300, FD $9,800) @ Western Kentucky

I've utilized Cooley for multiple weeks, and he hasn't disappointed. He laid down the hammer against MTSU last week with 134 yards and three touchdowns, and he'll be looking to log his fifth consecutive 100-plus yard performance against a Western Kentucky defense that allows an average of 208 yards per game to opposing rushers. One could argue that this also signals a good day out of the backfield for Salter, but Cooley has seen over 52 carries over the past two games. He will receive many opportunities.

Monte Watkins, New Mexico State (DK $4,900, FD $7,000) @ Louisiana Tech

Watkins is in a committee with Star Thomas, but he was the more productive back last week against UTEP, and Thomas has yet to post more than 54 yards in a contest this season. The salary on both sites is very favorable for Watkins and should save you plenty of cash to grab some quality wideouts.

Wide Receiver

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (DK $7,500, FD $9,500) vs. Liberty

Selecting Corley should be no surprise, as he's easily the Hilltoppers' top target in the best passing offense on the slate, and he's an effective stack for Austin Reed. Several of my builds will include a WKU receiver double stack, but making a choice there isn't easy. Easton Messer (DK $5,100, FD $6,800) registered a goose egg last week without much explanation, but the corresponding salary drop still makes him a worthwhile addition. Tight end River Helms (DK $3,400, FD $5,700) came out of nowhere and outplayed starter Dalvin Smith, registering 50 yards and a touchdown. Though that selection carries a lot of variance, he may be a good picot if we hear negative news about Messer closer to game time.

Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech (DK $7,000, FD $9,200) vs. New Mexico State

Harris will register a solid total regardless of who's throwing the ball. The Aggies have a pretty porous secondary, and they'll have difficulty containing Harris, a superior athlete trapped in a subpar system. His snap count will be high and is about more valuable on DraftKings due to his PPR potential.

Also consider: K.D. Hutchinson, Western Kentucky (DK $3,400, FD $5,200) vs. Liberty

Wednesday Slate Overview

Jacksonville State (-7.5) @ Florida International O/U: 45

Sam Houston State (-3.5) vs. UTEP O/U: 36.5

CFB DFS Wednesday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel - Week 9

Quarterback

Making a call for Wednesday was tougher than Tuesday at quarterback, as there are pluses and minuses for every selection. I think I've picked the top two accurately, however. We can exclude Jacksonville state due to the dual-QB situation, and injury questions surround the signal-caller duties for UTEP, which leaves us with -

Keyone Jenkins, FIU (DK $6,200, FD $9,800) vs. Jacksonville State

Jenkins is still developing, but we've seen flashes of brilliance from him several times this season. Accuracy can be a problem, and he has more interceptions than touchdowns through the air, but his five rushing touchdowns are a nice bonus. All of the defenses on this slate struggle somewhat against the pass, and FBS newcomer Jacksonville State is no exception.

Keegan Shoemaker, Sam Houston State (DK $6,600, FD $10,200) vs. UTEP

Shoemaker is undoubtedly not shy about airing it out. He's made 136 passing attempts over the past three games and will probably get close to 40 attempts again. He gained a lot of confidence with a solid 306-yard, two-touchdown performance against FIU last week, and UTEP is giving up way too many points and passing yardage to opponents this season.

Running Back

Kejon Owens, FIU (DK $5,300, FD $8,000) vs. Jacksonville State

I watched last week's matchup and thought Shomari Lawrence had a good game, but Pwens still came through with a higher total. Picking a back in a committee scheme is never fun, but the salary is attractive for Owens in this spot. We had to pay dearly for our quarterbacks, and we need to find options below the median. You could go with Lawrence, but I think there's less variance with Owens.

Anwar Lewis, Jacksonville State (DK $5,900, FD $8,600) @ FIU

UTEP's RB timeshare is a little too scary for me, so I prefer Lewis here, with one exception. Keep tabs on Malik Jackson's status, and if he's a full participant in warmups, I'm keen to fade this duo. The short week casts some doubt on Jackson's readiness, and it's the primary reason why I will take this timeshare over UTEP's choices. Lewis has logged over 80 yards for two straight games and would get a full load if Jackson misses again.

Wide Receiver

I'm glad we saved some money at running back because it's hard to fade the top two guys at wide receiver tonight.

Kris Mitchell, FIU (DK $7,400, FD $8,300) vs. Jacksonville State

Mitchell is Conference USA's most NFL-ready receiver, and he's logged an impressive 711 yards and five touchdowns this season. Keyone Jenkins gave a little more love to alternate guys like Eric Rivers last week, but Mitchell was still his top target with 75 yards and a touchdown. The Jenkins/Mitchell stack is a solid path to production.

Noah Smith, Sam Houston State (DK $6,900, FD $9,600) vs. UTEP

What this pick lacks in creativity, it makes up for with production. We've already discussed shoemaker's prolific passing attempts, and Smith will be at the receiving end for most of them. The number of opportunities gives me additional confidence that Malik Phillips (DK $5,300, FD $7,700) will have heavy involvement, and he may actually be the better option on FanDuel due to the salary discount. I'm fine with either player, but give a clear edge to Smith.

Also consider: Kelly Akharaiyi, UTEP (DK $6,000, FD $8,800) @ SHSU