College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday MACtion Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

My second endorsement was a difficult call, and Wolff's exorbitant FanDuel salary might compel me to pivot, but he's a solid choice on DraftKings. If I did make a move, it would likely be to Rocky Lombardi , who is $700 cheaper on

You don't need to get cute here. Despite his lofty price on both sites, go ahead and spend up for Finn. He's led the Rockets to a 9-1 record and does what's necessary to pull out a win. That may not translate on paper, but he still has the best overall numbers on the slate and is free from competition at the position, which is a DFS problem in this conference.

We're serving up more MACtion action to begin Week 12 with a trio of games from the Mid-American Conference. I like the spread and totals for all three games, and we'll be sampling selections from all of the contests.

Slate Overview

Toledo (-9.5) @ Bowling Green O/U: 50.5

Northern Illinois (-4.5) vs. Western Michigan O/U: 54.5

Eastern Michigan ( -4) vs. Akron O/U: 39.0

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Tuesday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

Quarterback

Dequan Finn, Toledo (DK $8,800, FD $12,500) @ Bowling Green

Hayden Wolff, Western Michigan (DK $6,900, FD $9,700) @ Northern Illinois

My second endorsement was a difficult call, and Wolff's exorbitant FanDuel salary might compel me to pivot, but he's a solid choice on DraftKings. If I did make a move, it would likely be to Rocky Lombardi, who is $700 cheaper on FanDuel. I prefer Wolff over Lombardi in a vacuum, but we risk a lower-quality complement if we spend less with FanDuel's salary cap. Northern Illinois' defense is a tough test for Wolff, but he is running hot after a three-touchdown performance against Central Michigan.

Running Back

Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan (DK $7,500, FD $10,000) @ Northern Illinois

Buckley is one reason why I think Wolff will have a good day. He will be able to capitalize on NIU's below-average run defense, thus opening up the passing lanes for his quarterback. Buckley's production and the matchup are why he's at the top of my list. He has 886 yards and nine touchdowns to his credit over nine games.

Antario Brown, Northern Illinois (DK $6,700, FD $9,400) vs. Western Michigan

It pains me to pass over Toledo's Peny Boone, but we're required to look a little further down due to our salary cap imitations. I like both ends of the ball in this game, as WMU's run defense is equally tepid. Brown's TD output has been spotty, but his 914 rushing yards and pass-catching ability make him a solid selection.

If Lorenzo Lingard (arm) doesn't suit up, I will make my budget RB selection with Drake Anderson (DK $4,300, FD $5,500), who would be next up on Akron's running back rotation.

Wide Receiver

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan (DK $6,100, FD $8,000) @ Northern Illinois

Womack is an obvious stack with Wolff, and among the grab bags available at wideout, I like Womack's overall target consistency best. While I think NIU's Trayvon Rudolph (DK $6,500, FD $9,200) is perfectly fine, making even slight salary decreases work for us while staying competitive is necessary. Anthony Sambucci (DK $4,900, FD $7,300) would work as a lower-cost pivot if you wanted to go deeper with the Broncos.

Grayson Barnes, Northern Illinois (DK $4,000, FD $6,000) vs. Western Michigan

With three touchdowns over the past four games, I'm taking Barnes as a budget pick with high upside, and it should help put a dent in our overspending elsewhere. It's an excellent way to get involved with NIU's offense, which should have a good day against Western Michigan.

Anthony Torres, Toledo (DK $3,800, FD $6,000) @ Bowling Green

I'm taking some shots at wide receiver out of necessity, but I still want to get a piece of Finn for a potential stack. I think his tight end is the best I could do from a cost-saving perspective. He has 18 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and while he's no Jerjuan Newton, he allows us to spend up at running back, which is the more critical position on this slate.