College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday MACtion Slate, Week 11

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

We have a very fun MAC slate on Tuesday, with several productive offenses and pretty weak defenses to choose from. It's safe to say that all of these games will be high-scoring affairs. Both sites are fielding contests, so we'll give you the rundown for our best endorsements.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Eastern Michigan (-7.5) @ Akron O/U: 56.5

Ohio (-1.5) @ Miami (OH) O/U: 50.5

Toledo (-11) vs. Ball State O/U: 50.5

WEATHER REPORT

No weather concerns

College Football DFS Tools

QUARTERBACK

Kurtis Rourke, Ohio (DK $8,200, FD $10,600) @ Miami(OH)

Even though Buffalo came through with the win last week, Rourke threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns in the loss. Despite the salary expense, Roarke is tough to fade on the small slate. Last week's performance bolstered an already-impressive resume. Over nine games, he's accrued 2,725 yards with a 22:4 TD/INT ratio.

DJ Irons, Akron (DK $7,100, FD $9,500) vs. Eastern Michigan

Irons had a masterful game against Miami (OH) last week with a 316-yard outing. He did throw a pick and also fumbled so his game was far from perfect but among this slate of quarterbacks, Irons looks like the guy with the most upside. Eastern Michigan also has the worst pass defense of the six teams on the docket, so Irons sets up better than anyone else.

RUNNING BACK

Carson Steele, Ball State (DK $7,500, FD $9,800) @ Toledo

Steele is the heart of Ball State's offense and although the Rockets are heavily favored, they don't do themselves any favors defensively. Toledo gives up an average of 158 yards against opposing running backs, and although Jacquez Stuart (DK $4,100, FD $7,500) is a solid budget option on the other side of the ball due to an equally weak defense, Steele will get more touches and has great TD upside, provided they can get into the red zone.

Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan (DK $7,100, FD $9,500) @ Akron

We already spoke of EMU's weak pass defense, but Akron's run defense is far worse, surrendering an average of 186.4 yards to opposing running backs. Things couldn't set up better for Evans, who is a touchdown magnet and can burn you in multiple ways. He averages five yards per carry so he can get a lot done with 20 touches.

Clyde Price, Akron (DK $3,000, FD $6,700) vs. Eastern Michigan

As usual, I'm keen to give you a solid budget option at running back, and Price stands out. Although he hasn't done much over the past two weeks, he has six touchdowns to his credit and can rack up some multi-purpose yards on the ground and through the air. He's a bit of a boom-or-bust, but you can't do much better if you need salary cap relief.

WIDE RECEIVER

Sam Wiglusz, Ohio (DK $6,800, FD $9,700) @ Miami(OH)

There are several excellent receivers on this slate and it's z tough choice among them, but we'll start at the top. Wiglusz completes a Rourke stack, and as we said, it's a great defense to set up against. Wiglusz has 55 catches for 710 yards and nine touchdowns this season, so the PPR and scoring numbers are right there for the taking.

Jayshon Jackson, Ball State (DK $6,500, FD $8,200) @ Toledo

The Cardinals will need to air it out to stay competitive, and with Steele drawing the defense's attention and creating heavier boxes, I'm hoping for Jackson to have a good PPR total, at the very least. There's ample evidence to support a good PPR number, with 64 catches and 10 of them occurring last week. He only has three touchdowns this season so that's a check against him, but fantasy productions from receptions can add up quickly, especially on DraftKings.

Mac Hippenhammer, Miami(OH) (DK $5,600, FD $6,700) vs. Ohio

I'm running it back with Hippenhammer on the Miami side, mostly because the salaries on both sites are excellent. Ohio's secondary is pretty weak, and they've been giving up big numbers to receivers all season. There's no reason to think that Hippenhammer will underperform in this intrastate rivalry. He's Miami's top wideout by a wide margin, and although he doesn't have the same blow-up stats as some of the other receivers on the slate, his salary is hard to beat, and he will make grabbing the top-flite quarterbacks a lot easier.

Shocky Jacques-Louis, Akron (DK $3,900, FD $ 7,800) vs. Eastern Michigan

I'm trying to find a reason why this salary is so low, but I can't seem to locate any justification. I'm not complaining, however. Jacques-Louis has logged 19 receptions and 191 yards over the past two weeks, and he's topped the century mark in yards four times this season. What's not to like? Granted, he only has two touchdowns this season, but with weekly yardage and receptions alone, he's a good bet to crush value at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.