College Football DFS Picks: Wednesay Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

Although one could argue that this slate has more established names, I like Smothers' dual-threat capability against the Blue Raiders. Although early defeats to Missouri and Alabama skew their defensive numbers somewhat, the rest of their schedule has also proven more difficult. The team's only win came against Murray State, and I'm not sure why Vegas has them favored in this game. Smothers transferred from Nebraska as the Gamecocks made their move to the FBS, and although you won't get a top-flite passing performance from him, it's hard to deny his rushing

I think MTSU's Nicholas Vattiato (DK $6,900, FD $9,800) is the strongest passer of the group, but it's also going to drive his popularity through the roof. I want to get involved in the Blue Raiders' passing game, but I will do it with Vattiato's receivers instead.

Week 6 begins with a two-game slate that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET. All four teams have worthwhile DFS targets, and the matchups sport narrow threads and high projected totals.

Slate Overview

Middle Tennessee State (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville State O/U: 52

New Mexico State (-6.5) vs. Florida International O/U: 48.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Wednesday Night Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

Quarterback

I think MTSU's Nicholas Vattiato (DK $6,900, FD $9,800) is the strongest passer of the group, but it's also going to drive his popularity through the roof. I want to get involved in the Blue Raiders' passing game, but I will do it with Vattiato's receivers instead.

Logan Smothers, Jacksonville State (DK $7,100, FD $9,000) @ MTSU

Although one could argue that this slate has more established names, I like Smothers' dual-threat capability against the Blue Raiders. Although early defeats to Missouri and Alabama skew their defensive numbers somewhat, the rest of their schedule has also proven more difficult. The team's only win came against Murray State, and I'm not sure why Vegas has them favored in this game. Smothers transferred from Nebraska as the Gamecocks made their move to the FBS, and although you won't get a top-flite passing performance from him, it's hard to deny his rushing numbers. He's rushed for 255 yards and five touchdowns, and he's also thrown for five scores without recording a pick. Smothers struggled a bit to start the season but still helped the team go 1-1 against UTEP and Coastal Carolina. I'm also buying into Smothers because the Blue Raiders haven't shown me anything on the defensive end worth mentioning.

Keyone Jenkins, FIU (DK $6,700, FD $8,200) @ New Mexico State

While I have no problem with Diego Pavia, he's likely to be very popular, and we won't win GPPs by playing it safe. Jenkins is a true freshman who responded well as a fill-in and now has the job full-time. His best game came against a scrappy Connecticut team, where he threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns. The Aggies have been forgiving against the pass, so Jenkins sets up well in this matchup. Jenkins has thrown four picks this season, but he's only thrown one interception in his past two games.

Running Back

Malik Jackson, Jacksonville State (DK $6,900, FD $10,000) @ MTSU

Jackson is another reason why I like the Gamecocks in this game. Over the past two weeks, it's hard to find a running back in FBS who has matched Jackson's numbers. Once he took over for Ron Wiggins (chest), Jackson has been lights out, compiling 256 yards over his past two contests. He has very little competition at the position, and the swift footwork of Smothers will keep offenses guessing when both players run out of the pocket.

Star Thomas, New Mexico State (DK $5,500, FD $6,700) vs. FIU

A common mistake when analyzing tunning backs is to undervalue them without looking at their receiving numbers, as the sites tend to send mixed signals when ranking them. Thomas is actually one of Diego Pavia's favorite targets, and the Aggies run the ball frequently. Thomas committed two costly fumbles against Hawaii in their last game, but I believe he'll come back with a good number against FIU, who have struggled in all aspects of their defense.

Wide Receiver

Elijah Metcalf (DK $6,000, FD $8,800) or Holden Willis (DK $5,600, FD $8,500), MTSU

I will take Metcalf and his PPR potential on DraftKings and lean toward Willis' big-play capability on FanDuel. The PPR scoring differential between the two sites is a big deal, and Metcalf is definitely Nicholas Vattatio's more frequent target. It's hard to discount Willis, who has almost as many yards with just 19 receptions to Metcalf's 27, and he saw more targets than Metcalf in their last game.

Kris Mitchell, FIU (DK $6,400, FD $7,800) @ New Mexico State

I'm not crazy about Mitchell's DraftKings salary, but I think he's way undervalued on FanDuel and is a smash option over there. If you are using Keyone Jenkins in your S-FLEX, Mitchell is a must-have as his favorite target. With 469 yards and four touchdowns, Mitchell has already eclipsed his 2022 totals in just four games and is showing a great connection with Jenkins, who took over for a struggling Grayson James.

Also consider: Justin Olson, MTSU (DK $5,400, FD $6,800) vs. Jacksonville State