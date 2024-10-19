College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Ewers wasn't a top choice going in, but upon seeing FanDuel's salary, I changed my thinking. $8,500 is definitely on the low end for a typical elite quarterback on FanDuel, and despite facing a tough Georgia defense, I view this as a pricing

The only game we avoided was Kentucky-Florida, but we featured options in every other game. There are several new quarterbacks and quarterback questions on the slate, so we aimed for safety and stability at that position.

DraftKings and FanDuel share seven games for their Saturday night slates. And we'll cover those plus the one outlier game that FanDuel is offering. We have some exciting games on the docket, headlined by a key matchup between Texas and Georgia. Let's get to it!

SLATE OVERVIEW

LSU (-2.5) @ Arkansas O/U: 56.5

Kansas State (-2.5) @ West Virginia O/U: 55.5

Iowa State (-13.5) vs. UCF O/U: 50.5

Texas (-4.5) vs. Georgia O/U: 56/5

Iowa (-5.5) @ Michigan State O/U: 39.5

Kentucky (-1.5) @ Florida O/U: 42.5

SMU (-15.5) @ Stanford O/U: 53.5

Colorado State (-6.5) @ Air Force O/U: 44.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

WEATHER

CSU/AF - 60 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS TOOLS

CFB DFS Saturday Night Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers, Texas (DK $8,700, FD $8,500) vs. Georgia

Ewers wasn't a top choice going in, but upon seeing FanDuel's salary, I changed my thinking. $8,500 is definitely on the low end for a typical elite quarterback on FanDuel, and despite facing a tough Georgia defense, I view this as a pricing mistake for the site. Using Ewers at QB or S-FLEX gives us a lot more wiggling room when selecting other playmakers on FanDuel. I could conceivably go another way on DraftKings, and I'll supply some other alternatives.

Avery Johnson, Kansas State (DK $7,800, FD $10,200) @ West Virginia

I like Johnson a lot in this spot, and I'm predicting a much larger rostership for Garrett Greene, who I am not as high on but predict will be quite popular. There's a good chance that the public won't pick both sides of the ball and that most of the love will go to Greene here, so I'll take Johnson gladly in the hopes of lower rostership. Johnson only had struggles against BYU this season, but he's otherwise posted successful totals through the air and on the ground. He's a safe, stable pick who is a little expensive on FanDuel but properly priced on DraftKings.

Taylen Green, Arkansas (DK $7,200, FD $10,000) vs. LSU

This will be a wild crowd and a hostile environment for LSU, and while I like Garrett Nussmeier's skill set, the Tigers are ranked much higher than they should be. They've snuck through the schedule without putting all the pieces together. They barely snuck by USC, South Carolina and Ole Miss, and failed to completely put away UCLA. This is an upset spot, and I think Bobby Petrino has had this game circled on his calendar. Green will lead the offense, and I think his dual-threat capability will cause some problems for the defense. While he's also a bit expensive on FanDuel, he generates quality passing numbers week after week, and he'll throw the ball into a pretty forgiving LSU secondary.

Also consider: Rocco Becht, Iowa State (DK $6,300, FD $9.100) vs. UCF

Running Back

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (DK $9,100, FD $11,400) @ Michigan State

I may elect to go another way on FanDuel unless I decide to put Johnson in my S-FLEC there. He's expensive on both sites, and deservedly so. The Spartans are a poor defensive team that won't have an answer for Johnson, and I predict he'll take the game over quickly. It will just take one broken play on the defensive end for Johnson to accrue his full allotment, and I believe that will happen multiple times.

Brashard Smith, SMU (DK $7,600, FD $10,000) @ Stanford

Smith had a quiet performance against Louisville in his last game, but he's fresh and rested off of a bye week and should be ready to run all over Stanford, who allowed 229 rushing yards to Notre Dame's rushers in its last game. SMU is still unbeaten in the ACC and getting hot at the right time, so they'll be very motivated to get this conference win on the road. Smith will be critical in that effort.

Quintrevion Wisner, Texas (DK $5,000, FD $6,400) vs. Georgia

It might not be the wisest call to play a rusher against Georgia, but Texas' offensive line has shown me enough to take Wisner here. I'm surprised by the low salary on both sites, and Wisner should exceed expectations relative to the cost. We need a budget option like this if we are taking Johnson, who I want to be involved in all of my lineups.

Wide Receiver

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (DK $6,200 FD $8,400) vs. UCF

Home-field advantage varies by team, but playing in Ames is a huge advantage for the Cyclones. Rocco Becht's connection with Higgins is red-hot, and he'll be looking to log his third consecutive 100-yard game against the Knights. UCF ranks 113th nationally, allowing an average of 276.2 passing yards per game, which is one reason why Becht was mentioned in our endorsements. Higgins is at an excellent salary for both sites, and we should have little difficulty fitting him in. Jaylin Noel (DK $5,200, FD $7,400) is also viable in this spot.

Jayce Brown, Kansas State (DK $5,000, FD $6,300) @ West Virginia

If you opt for Johnson, Brown represents a nice stack option for our rosters. Brown is running hot with three touchdowns over his past three games and is close to breaking the 400-yard mark in receiving yards.

Dillon Bell, Georgia (DK $5,300, FD $7,600) @ Texas

I expect Georgia will be playing from behind at several points in this game, so Carson Becj will need to open up the passing game. Bell has been the clutch wideout for Beck over the past few weeks, and he's scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Ewers spreads the ball around a lot and Isiah Bond is banged up, so I believe Gerogia's passing game will offer more opportunities for us.

Colorado State @ Air Force (FANDUEL ONLY)

There isn't much that excites me here, but Colorado State's Avery Morrow ($8,400) is a running back that I wouldn't hesitate to play. He's logged 490 yards and six touchdowns this season and is the heart of the Rams' offense.