College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

While Hoover isn't the flashest name on this slate, he's arguably the most consistent quarterback of the bunch. He's converted 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,947 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he's coming off a huge night against Baylor, where he threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State is near the bottom

On Saturday night, the two major sites share eight games, and we'll tackle endorsements in those contests first. We'll then look into the two additional games to conclude the article, and there are a couple of blue-chip options to consider for your FanDuel rosters.

On Saturday night, the two major sites share eight games, and we'll tackle endorsements in those contests first. We'll then look into the two additional games to conclude the article, and there are a couple of blue-chip options to consider for your FanDuel rosters.

Slate Overview

Tennessee (-24.5) vs. Mississippi State O/U: 61.5

TCU (-10) vs. Oklahoma Starw O/U: 67.5

Arizona State (-2.5) vs. Central Florida O/U: 55.5

Notre Dame (-25.5) vs. Florida State O/U: 42.5

Alabama (-2.5) @ LSU O/U: 58.5

Pittsburgh (-7.5) vs. Virginia O/U: 57

Boise State (-24) vs. Nevada O/U: 61.5

Penn State (-13.5) vs. Washington O/U: 45.5

Oregon (-23.5) vs. Maryland O/U: 57.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

Oklahoma (-2.5) @ Missouri O/U: 41.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

Weather

MD/ORE - 63 percent chance of rain

BAMA/LSU - 60 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

Quarterback

Josh Hoover, TCU (DK $8,600, FD $11,000) vs, Oklahoma State

While Hoover isn't the flashest name on this slate, he's arguably the most consistent quarterback of the bunch. He's converted 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,947 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he's coming off a huge night against Baylor, where he threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State is near the bottom of the FBS in passing yards allowed, ranking 101st with 292 yards surrendered in road games.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame (DK $8,700, FD $10,700) vs. Florida State

Marcus Freeman isn't a coach who takes his foot off the gas, so I suspect we'll see four quarters from Leonard regardless of how far the Irish are ahead. I look at Leonard as more of an alternate to Hoover and not an S-FLEX. After we spent up at other positions, one darkhorse quarterback climbed to the top of our list based on cost, and he is -

Dylan Rizk, UCF (DK $7,000, FD $7,600) @ Arizona State

ASU's offense will be hampered without Cam Skattebo, and it seems like the Knights have finally found their answer at QB in Rizk, who led UCF to a blowout over Arizona, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. The Sun Devils' defense is markedly better than what the Wildcats could accomplish, but Sam Leavitt will be forced into some tough third-down situations without their marquee back. The result will be more possessions for Rizk and more opportunities for the excellent playmakers around him.

Also consider: Maddux Madsen, Boise State (DK $7,000, FD $10,500) vs. Nevada

Running Back

RJ Harvey, UCF (DK $9,800, FD $11,600) @ Arizona State

Will Ashton Jeanty crush it against Nevada? Probably. Will I use him? Probably not. While Jeanty may beat the field, I found that his exorbitant salary limited our ability to balance our rosters, especially on DraftKings. I can get Harvey for $3,100 less on DraftKings and feel just fine with the Jeanty fade. Harvey is the fourth-ranked running back in the country and has been matchup-proof despite the team's numerous struggles in search of a quarterback. Now that they have Rizk under center, the sky is the limit for Harvey, who is a better pass-catcher than Jeanty and will get some PPR points to combine with some excellent rushing totals.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (DK $6,500, FD $8,100) vs. Washington

There were several backs in this range that I could have targeted, but Singelton stands out against a Washington team that will have to travel 2,253 miles to meet their opponent in Happy Valley. The Huskies have a very good defense but are weaker against the run, so the Nittany Lions will try to make an impact there right away.

Also consider: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame (DK $3,200, FD $5,400)vs. Florida State

Wide Receiver

Jack Bech (DK $7,700, FD $10,000) or

Savion Williams (DK $5,800, FD $9,100), TCU vs. Oklahoma State

I am fine with either choice as a stack with Hoover, and I will use them independently even without their quarterback. Williams is the better fit for most lineups, but if you find yourself well below the cap I have no issue jumping up to Bech. Both of these players will succeed once Hooever gets going, and he's poised to shred a vulnerable Oklahoma State defense.

Bru McCoy, Tennessee (DK $3,300, FD $5,900) vs. Mississippi State

Budget wideouts will set us up well for our splurges at quarterback and running back. Injuries have plagued McCoy all season, but he has a good shot at eating into Dylan Sampson's production when he's fully healthy. He's a green light to go against the Bulldogs, who rank a paltry 108th nationally in offensive passing yards allowed.

Also consider: Tyler Warren, Penn State (DK $6,800, FD $7,600), Raphael Williams, Pittsburgh (DK $3,9000, FD $6,000)

Fanduel-Only Options

Unlike previous weeks, the additional FanDuel games offer some excellent options that we'll likely use over our universal endorsements above.

Oregon @ Maryland

With Tez Johnson (shoulder) sidelined, Dillon Gabriel will have to look for other options, and I think Traeshon Holden ($8,300) will be the main target. The game could get out of hand quickly, which is why I like Noah Whittington ($6,100) a bit better than Jordan James ($9,500), who may take a back seat if the game gets out of hand. Nothing excites me on the other side of the ball.

Oklahoma @ Missouri

The projected total for this game is abysmal, but there are a couple of guys to consider. I'm not interested in either quarterback, but the Sooners will get Deion Burks ($7,300) back. He's a dynamic wideout who could transform the passing offense if he gets his share of snaps. It's hard to go anywhere with Missouri due to Brady Cook's potential absence, but Drew Pyne will need to keep the ball on the ground. Marcus Carroll ($7,100) would be fine with me.