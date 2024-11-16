College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Henigan will be my spend-up QB, as I have my eyes on a couple of lower-priced gems for my S-FLEX. He's a home favorite against a weak two-win opponent. UAB looked good against Tulsa, but they've had trouble holding anyone else back recently. Memphis might be their stiffest test of the season, although they've also faced Tulane and Army

Memphis received the most endorsements from us, and we're also relying on an Arizona State stack. We also have a sneaky Oregon call and a Carolina premier back to consider.

DraftKings and FanDuel share seven games for their respective Saturday night slates, and FanUel has an additional contest that we'll touch on at the end of the article. We have a lot of ground to cover, so let's dive in!

Slate Overview

Boise State (-14) @ San Jose State O/U: 61.5

Kansas State (-7.5) vs. Arizona StateO/U: 51.5

Georgia (-9.5) vs. Tennessee O/U: 47.5

Oregon (-13.5) @ Wisconsin O/U: 51.5

Memphis (-14.5) vs. UAB O/U: 62.5

Iowa State (-7.5) vs. Cincinnati O/U: 52.5

North Carolina (-10.5) vs. Wake Forest O/U: 63.5

Texas A&M (-38.5) vs. New Mexico State O/U: 54.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Saturday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

Quarterback

Seth Henigan, Memphis (DK $8,400, FD $9,000) vs. UAB

Henigan will be my spend-up QB, as I have my eyes on a couple of lower-priced gems for my S-FLEX. He's a home favorite against a weak two-win opponent. UAB looked good against Tulsa, but they've had trouble holding anyone else back recently. Memphis might be their stiffest test of the season, although they've also faced Tulane and Army (both blowout losses). Henigan had an off day against Rice last week but should be ready to bounce back. He's thrown for 2,691 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State (DK $7,200, FD $9,100) @ Kansas State

I've been sounding the alarm about this upset all week, so I'd better put my money where my mouth is and take Leavitt. He proved that he doesn't need Cam Skattebo to play well after pulling out a win against UCF last week, and I think he'll be able to pick apart a KSU secondary that has struggled mightily against the pass. This game could be decided in the final minutes, and Leavitt has been clutch in a series of close wins for the Sun Devils.

Also consider: Maddux Madsen, Boise State (DK $6,700, FD $9,800) @ San Jose State

Running Back

We're going to fade Ashton Jeanty again this week. I get the allure, but he's too expensive. He compromises our ability to construct a balanced lineup, and there are less expensive options out there to consider. I'd rather have two strong running backs than Jeanty and a budget option.

Mario Anderson, Memphis (DK $9,500, FD $10,400) vs. UAB

I'm pleasantly surprised to find Anderson at this salary. He's rock-solid consistent and has scored seven touchdowns over his last four games. If you've watched Memphis play at all, you can see that Anderson has NFL prototype written all over him. When he's running, I'm reminded of another famous 5-9 running back - Emmitt Smith. He even makes cuts like him; watch and see if you agree.

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (DK $9,800, FD $11,400) vs. Wake Forest

Hampton is expensive, but he's $4,200 cheaper than Jeanty on DraftKings and $1,400 cheaper on FanDuel. On DraftKings, that's equal to two wideout upgrades. I'm more likely to take Anderson and someone else on FanDuel, but he's very difficult to ignore at the DraftKings price. He had one of the best stat lines in the nation last week against Florida State, racking up 172 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, plus 93 receiving yards and a touchdown. The numbers suggest that he can carve up Wake, as the Demon Deacons allow an average of 143.3 rushing yards per game and rank 80th nationally in Rushing First Downs Allowed. Although Hampton won't be considered, he has Heisman-worthy numbers.

Noah Whittington, Oregon (DK $3,500, FD $7,200) @ Wisconsin

Jordan James carries an undisclosed injury tag heading into this game, and if the Ducks manage a comfortable lead, I doubt they'll keep him on the field. That's good news for Whittington. This is the kind of back to pair with Jaenty if you can't bear to fade him!

Wide Receiver

Roc Taylor, Memphis (DK $6,300, FD $7,900) vs UAB

I'll be utilizing a couple of stacks at wideout, beginning with the Henigan-Taylor combo. Last week's game against Rice was an outlier, but Taylor has been hauling in big plays from Henigan regularly. Although he only has two touchdowns, he's a PPR beast with 87 targets and 50 catches on the season. Granted, that's not a great percentage, but it highlights the amount of volume Henigan sends his way.

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (DK $5,500, FD $8,800) @ Kansas State

I know using 'LOL' is a bit outdated, but that's exactly what I did when I saw Tyson's salary on DraftKings. This is insanely cheap for Sam Leavitt's favorite target, and a bad showing during Sam Leavitt's one-game absence has Tyson disappearing from your average optimizers and lineup crunchers. With any luck, his rostership will be low, and we can ride the Leavitt-Tyson combination all the way to the bank.

Also consider: Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (DK $7,000, FD $8,600), Justin Lockhart, San Jose State (DK $5,700, FD $6,600)

FanDuel-Only Game



Texas A&M: Obviously, Marcel Reed ($10,400) is a quarterback you can consider, but he doesn't come cheap. The fantasy goodness is spread around on this team, and I don't have a strong interest in anyone. RB Amari Daniels ($8,200) or WR Noah Thomas ($6,400) are borderline considerations.

New Mexico State: No endorsements