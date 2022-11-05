College Football DFS: Week 10 Saturday Night Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

We won't be looking at SC/VANDY because I see no real value there. We also completely faded the CLEM/ND game, not because the game lacks targets, but because the low O/U makes us worry about optimal production from the game's top playmakers.

DraftKings and FanDuel are offering remarkably similar slates Saturday night, with a few exceptions. We'll begin with endorsements from the game they share and then take a look at the remaining games available for each site.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Alabama (-13.5) @ LSU O/U: 56.5

Texas (-2.5) @ Kansas State O/U: 54.5

Boise State (-7.5) vs. BYU O/U: 54.5

Mississippi State (-12.5) vs, Auburn O/U: 50.5

Utah (-17.5) vs. Arizona O/U: 64.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

Clemson (-3.5) @ Notre Dame O/U: 43.5

Florida State (-7.5) @ Miami O/U: 53.5

Michigan (-26) @ Rutgers O/U: 45

Wake Forest (-3) @ N.C. State O/U: 54.5

SMU (-3) @ Houston O/U: 66 (FANDUEL ONLY)

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt (FANDUEL ONLY)

WEATHER REPORT

Alabama/LSU: 60 percent chance of rain

Clemson/Notre Dame: 21 m.p.h. Winds, 70 percent chance of rain

Arizona/Utah: 42 degrees, 100 percent chance of rain

FSU/Miami: 100 percent chance of rain

Wake Forest/N.C. State: 30 percent chance of rain

QUARTERBACK

Jordan Travis, Florida State (DK $8,000, FD $9,800) @ Miami

Travis sois coming off a monster game against Georgia Tech where he passed for almost 400 yards and threw three touchdowns. The Seminoles have had their share of troubles but Travis has been consistent throughout, and he even put together a great line against Clemson, which is the toughest defense he's faced. He's thrown for 2,052 yards and rushed for 215 yards, and is responsible for 16 touchdowns overall. The Hurricanes have proven to be much tougher against the run and somewhat weak in their secondary, so Travis should be in a great spot.

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (DK $8,800, FD $10,300) @ N.C. State

Hartman has suffered a bit in the past couple of games, uncharacteristically throwing four picks over the two contests. The Wolfpack have a pretty good defense, but Hartman isn't your average quarterback, and I think his recent run of turnovers is an aberration compared to his career output. Hartman also has a lot more balance in this offense than he's had in previous years, as the run game for the Deacons is strong and can keep defenses guessing. I'd look for Hartman to build on his 22 passing touchdowns Saturday night.

RUNNING BACK

Blake Corum, Michigan (DK $7,700, FD $10,800) @ Rutgers

I can't endorse Corum fully, as I think his salary on FanDuel causes a lot of cap concerns. He's great on DraftKings, however. Teammate Donovan Edwards (FD $7.7000) might be the better call for FanDuel, as the self-dubbed lightning-and-lightning combo should have a good deal of success against Rutgers. Edwards carries more risk than Corum, so you might be better off fading Michigan if you don't want to handle the variance.

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (DK $7,100, FD $9,100) vs. Texas

Kansas State's QB situation is up in the air, so I expect them to lean on Vaughn more than usual. Bijan Robinson is unfadeable on the other side of this matchup, but his immense popularity will be a handicap in tournaments. Uncertainty about the state of the offense will drive down Vaughn's roster percentage, making him a better overall selection. Vaughn is also coming off one of his best college performances, rushing for 158 yards along with a rushing and receiving touchdown against Oklahoma State.

Jo'quavious Marks, Mississippi State (DK $5,200, FD $7,800)

I wanted to find some value for you at this position, and Marks provides it. He's racked up 412 yards of total offense this season, 200 of which comes as a pass-catcher. Marks also has six rushing touchdowns to his credit.

WIDE RECEIVER

Xavier Worthy, Texas (DK $6,400, FD $8,300) @ Kansas State

No Longhorn receiver gets as many looks as Worthy does, and Worthy needs to do a better job capitalizing on his targets. Despite the mediocre conversion percentage, he's still putting together an excellent season with 510 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (DK $7,300, FD $8,100) @ N.C. State

Here's the other half of a Hartman stack. Perry and the rest of the receiving corps took a hit when Hartman was away from the team for a few weeks, so that should be taken into account when looking at Perry's numbers. Were it not for Hartman's absence, Perry's numbers would have been much higher, and his salary would be nowhere near where it is now. For that reason alone, both sites have him listed as a bargain.

Rara Thomas, Mississippi State (DK $5,600, FD $6,500) vs. Auburn

Like running back, I wanted to find a great value candidate for this position as well. Thomas has been hit-or-miss and only has three touchdowns to this credit, but he experienced an uptick in production last week after a couple of poor performances. He's a good source of salary relief if you need it.

ARIZONA/UTAH (DRAFTKINGS)

We don't know if Cameron Rising will play, but even if he does, he'll do so without Dalton Kincaid, his favorite target. For that reason, I think the connection between Jayden de Laura ($7,700) and Jacob Cowing ($8,000) is your best plan for fantasy action in this outlier game for DK.

HOUSTON/SMU (FANDUEL)

This game has two of the slates' best wideouts in Nathaniel Dell ($9,600) and Rashee Rice ($9,500). They are the top fantasy selections from this game, but I would give an honorable mention to Velton Gardner ($5,500) who will see an uptick in carries while Tre Siggers is out.