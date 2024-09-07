College Football DFS: Week 2 Saturday Night Slate for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

I hand-delivered Milroe and another soon-to-be-mentioned wideout to all of you last week, and the stack was in every lineup winner. I will go back to the well with the same combo against a slightly tougher opponent on Saturday.

Luckily, most of our games have high projected totals. The only games I am sour on are Clemson-Appalachian State and most of the Houston-Texas matchup. Otherwise, this is a jam-packed collection of potent DFS contests. My favorite is a tie between Kansas-Illinois and Nebraska-Colorado. The outlier matchup for DraftKings will also pack a lot of firepower.

Week 2's Saturday Night slates align perfectly except for the Georgia Southern-Navada game, which we will cover for DraftKings at the conclusion of the article.

Slate Overview

Wake Forest (-1) vs. Virginia O/U: 56

Alabama (-30.5) vs. South Florida O/U: 63.5

Kansas (-5.5) @ Illinois O/U: 57.5

Tennessee (-9.5) @ North Carolina State O/U: 60.5

Nebraska (-6) vs. Colorado O/U: 56

Ohio State (-37) vs. Western Michigan O/U: 54.5

Oklahoma (-27.5) vs. Houston O/U: 49.5

Clemson (-16.5) vs. Appalachian State O/U: 52.5

Nevada (-1) vs. Georgia Southern O/U: 58.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

CFB Saturday Night DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 2

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe, Alabama (DK $9,500, FD $12,800) vs. South Florida

I hand-delivered Milroe and another soon-to-be-mentioned wideout to all of you last week, and the stack was in every lineup winner. I will go back to the well with the same combo against a slightly tougher opponent on Saturday. Milroe only made nine passing attempts, but three of those were for touchdowns and he was equally adept as a runner out of the backfield. I wouldn't let the passing volume bother you. He's expensive, but he's as close to a lock as you're going to get on this slate.

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee (DK $8,600, FD $10,600) @ North Carolina State

The talented freshman is a Heisman hopeful who will face his first tough test against a new-look Wolfpack who will match a strong defense with a more potent offense led by Grayson McCall. I still think this is a talent mismatch on both sides of the ball, and the only issue for the Vols is the hostile environment in Raleigh. Iamaleavey threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns against a weak opponent, and while I doubt the total will be that high, it will be better than most other signal callers in this slate.

Also consider: Dylan Raiola, Nebraska (DK $8,000, FD $8,800) vs. Colorado

Running Back

Phil Mafah, Clemson (DK $5,800, FD $8,800) vs. Appalachian State

I know I mentioned this game as a downer, but its time to let Mafah out of the box after getting trounced a stifling Georgia defense. Mafah is the best player on this offense, and the Tigers will need a heavy dose of him to get back on track. As long as Cade Klubnik is calling the shots, this team will be run-first all season, and Mafah is the key to victory, plain and simple.

Kaden Feagin, Illinois (DK $4,900, FD $6,300) vs. Kansas

Kansas should be on upset alert because the Illini look very solid and Feagin is the real deal. He passed the century mark and averaged seven yards per carry against a subpar Eastern Illinois squad, Although Kansas is weakest in the secondary, Luke Altmeyer will need to open up the pass by establishing a solid run game, and Feagin should be able to do just that in what should be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the day.

Devin Neal, Kansas (DK $7,900, FD $10,200) @ Illinois

I am not worried about Neal at all, and the only thing keeping him from universal exposure is his lofty price. Kansas is still getting its sea legs on offense, but Neal is a surefire way to get things started early in what should be a back-and-forth free-for-all. He had a similar night to Feagin in Week 1, but I expect Kansas to go to the run a bit more frequently, especially if Jalon Daniels starts in his first game back.

Wide Receiver

Ryan Williams, Alabama (DK $4,500, FD $6,500) vs. South Florida

My Milroe/Williams stack was right on the money last week, so I hope you all listened, If you watched the highlights, you can see how special Williams is, especially in open space. He's drawn comparisons to Amari Cooper as the next big-play man for Alabama football, and after earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors, I can't believe he is still this cheap on both sites.

Colorado Receivers @ Nebraska

Although I believe Nebraska will prevail in this game, the Buffaloes have one of the most pass-focused offenses available Saturday evening, so slotting in the best Colorado receiver your budget can allow is a strong play. Travis Hunter (DK $9,200, $10,700) is obvious but a bit expensive. Jimmy Horn Jr. (DK $7,100, FD $7,900) is the most favorably priced option, and LaJohntay Wester (DK $5,600, FD $5,900) has the lowest cost.

Also consider: Malachi Fields, Virginia (DK $8,300, FD $7,400) vs. Wake Forest

Georgia Southern - Nevada Picks (DraftKings)

We have a wide array of options in this additional game for DraftKings, as both teams possess high-powered offenses. The connection between JC French ($6,500) and Derwin Burgess Jr. ($5,100) served Georiga Southern well despite losing 54-45 to Boise State. They will be more successful through the air, as Nevada's run defense is quite good. Georgia Southern allowed Ashton Jeanty to run all over them, so Nevada's Patrick Garwo III ($4,500) is set up on a great pot against the Eagles.