College Football DFS: Week 6 Friday Night Slate

I'd'slot both QBs in this matchup, and Henigan is also a shoo-in on FanDuel, where I think he is undervalued. The

Tune gets the top nod for me as the team that will likely be playing from behind in this game. The Houston QB has been cruising along with excellent stat lines despite their 2-3 record. He's thrown for a respectable 1,201 yards and nine touchdowns over five games, adding 194 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground over that span.

The smash spot here is Houston and Memphis. The game has the highest total and a lot of great targets to hit. Rutgers, CSU and UNLV are teams I have faded completely.

DraftKings and FanDuel share a four-game slate for Friday, and we've got you covered for DFS action. For those who read my single-game article and followed my picks for UCF/SMU, you've already started off the week right. Let's keep the streak going!

CFB DFS Picks: Friday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

SLATE OVERVIEW

Nebraska (-3) @ Rutgers O/U: 50.5

Memphis (-2.5) vs. Houston o/U: 57.5

Nevada (-3.5) vs. Colorado State O/U:44.5

San Jose State (-6.5) vs, UNLV O/U: 51.5

WEATHER REPORT

No weather concerns

Quarterback Picks

Clayton Tune, Houston (DK $7,400, FD $10,800) @ Memphis

Tune gets the top nod for me as the team that will likely be playing from behind in this game. The Houston QB has been cruising along with excellent stat lines despite their 2-3 record. He's thrown for a respectable 1,201 yards and nine touchdowns over five games, adding 194 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground over that span.

Seth Henigan, Memphis (DK $7,200, FD $9,600) vs. Houston'

I'd'slot both QBs in this matchup, and Henigan is also a shoo-in on FanDuel, where I think he is undervalued. The Tigers rely heavier on the pass, and Henigan has been excellent overall, with 1,276 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. Although he's not as much of a dual threat as Tune, he's rushed for well over 100 yards and has two touchdowns on the ground.

Also consider: Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State (DK $7,000, FD $10,000) vs. UNLV

Running Back Picks

Using a running back in the flex is not my direction this week, so I am only giving full-throated endorsements on two players at the position.

Anthony Grant, Nebraska (DK $6,700, FD $9,400) @ Rutgers

I expect San Jose State to bottle up Aidan Robbins, so Grant is next up in the pool and a very logical choice. While Rutgers has also held opposing rushers to under 100-yard rushing on average, they haven't really played anyone except for Ohio State, and Miyan Williams lit them up for 189 yards. That's one big reason why you should take the Scarlet Knight's rushing defense numbers with a grain of salt. Grant may be the most talented rusher they've faced, and despite the struggles of the Cornhuskers, Grant is averaging 120 yards per game and has five touchdowns to his credit.

Toa Taua, Nevada (DK $6,400, FD $8,600) vs. Colorado State

Taua is an easy add here because the Rams have been dreadful against the run and rank in the bottom fourth of the FBS in rushing defense. The projected total of the game isn't encouraging, but I expect the Wolfpack to pound CSU into submission behind their ground attack. I moved past Houston because they split their carries, and Taua has the lion's share for Nevada.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Nathaniel Dell, Houston (DK $7,900, FD $9,400) @ Memphis

Since I am using Tune in almost every lineup, Dell is a logical choice here. Although he's had some troubles with his shoulder over the past couple of weeks, he has 33 catches for 453 yards, with eight of them coming in his last game. While making a pivot to a secondary receiver is sometimes wise when your salary cap needs it, I wouldn't go that way with Houston. The rest of the passing load is spread pretty wide across a number of other receivers, and the difference in production won't merit the salary discount.

Elijah Cooks, San Jose State (DK $5,200, FD $8,500) vs, UNLV

You can get Cooks for cheap, especially on DraftKings. The talented wideout is coming off an explosive 177-yard game against Wyoming, and although his production graph is a bit up and down, the upside for Cooks is clearly there. The Rebels give up a porous 252 yards per game through the air, so Cooks could be in line for another big day.



Caden Prieskorn, Memphis (DK $4,100, FD $6,500) vs. Houston

The Tigers spread the ball out to a lot of receivers, but Prieskorn has a nose for the end zone. He's scored at least one touchdown in four of the last five games. Five touchdowns on just 18 receptions is pretty dynamic, and although the call has boom-bust written all over it, he can help you out of a salary cap jam.