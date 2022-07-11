College Football Fantasy Five: SEC Analytics, Systems and Trends

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

Here are five interesting trends and patterns that popped off the paper at me:

Top Five Offensive Trends and Analytics for the SEC

5.) More About Volume than Efficiency at Mississippi State

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Mississippi St Rank 63 108 37 23 79 Off YPP 5.9 4.83 6.16 6.32 5.51 Total Yards 5739 3032 5201 4824 5442 Total Pass Att 704 489 315 291 353 Total Rush Att 270 139 529 472 634 Pass % 72.28% 77.87% 37.32% 38.14% 35.76%

Head Coach Mike Leach took over in Starkville in 2020 and installed his infamous Air Raid offense where he has consistently utilized a passing rate in excess of 70 percent. Here are his numbers as a coach for the last five years:

HC Mike Leach Miss. St. Washington St. 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Rank 63 108 5 33 70 Off YPP 5.9 4.83 7.14 6.21 5.56 Total Yards 5739 3032 6568 5542 5653 Total Pass Att 704 489 710 628 713 Total Rush Att 270 139 210 264 303 Pass % 72.28% 77.87% 77.17% 70.40% 70.18%

With SEC defenses having the ability to adjust and plan for pretty much any type of college offense, I don't see the Bulldogs getting near a top-10 efficiency like Leach's 2019 Washington State squad, but the play volume will be plentiful. Outside of the conference, Mississippi State should roll with some monster fantasy performances against Memphis, Arizona, Bowling Green and East Tennessee State.

CFF Players to Consider

QB Will Rogers (ADP ~ Rounds 3-5)

RB Jo'quavious Marks (ADP ~ Rounds 10-12)

WR Jaden Walley (ADP ~ Rounds 17-20)

WR Austin Williams (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

RB Dillon Johnson (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

4.) Restocked and Reloaded via the Portal at Mississippi

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Mississippi Rank 37 10 54 7 9 Off YPP 6.3 7.02 6 7.12 6.9 Total Yards 6402 4508 5343 6126 5548 Total Pass Att 430 263 332 441 434 Total Rush Att 589 379 559 419 370 Pass % 42.20% 40.97% 37.26% 51.28% 53.98%

Ole Miss is returning just five starters on the offensive end, yet make this list because they hit the transfer portal hard. They bring in Zach Evans from TCU, a former five-star recruit who has the upside to be one of the best running backs in the country, and Jaxson Dart from USC to replace two-year starter, Matt Corral, at quarterback. Lane Kiffin is one of the best offensive minds in college football as he more than proved that while at Florida Atlantic where he ranked 57th, 38th and 11th in Offensive FPP in his three years there.

CFF Players to Consider

RB Zach Evans (ADP ~ Rounds 3-4)

TE Michael Trigg (ADP ~ Rounds 5-7)

WR Jordan Watkins (ADP ~ Rounds 5-7)

QB Jaxson Dart (ADP ~ Rounds 10-12)

WR Jonathan Mingo (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

WR Jaylon Robinson (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

3.) It's Not Just the Defense That's Great at Georgia

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Georgia Rank 4 36 46 5 12 Off YPP 7 6.12 6.08 7.25 6.7 Total Yards 6637 3792 5713 6224 6529 Total Pass Att 407 267 415 322 305 Total Rush Att 545 353 525 537 670 Pass % 42.75% 43.06% 44.15% 37.49% 31.28%

The Bulldogs are known for their NFL-level defenders, yet their offense has been one of the best and most consistent units over the last five years as well. Last season's national championship squad averaged 39 points and 442 yards of total offense per game. In early summer drafts, tight ends Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert have been their only playmakers getting some ADP love. That's an oversight as this team is going to be productive and put up all kinds of offense. In my opinion, Kendall Milton has breakout potential and Stetson Bennett is worth at least a flyer late in drafts as he had seven different games with more than 20 fantasy points in 2021. You can not go wrong with building depth on your fantasy squad with Georgia playmakers.

CFF Players to Consider

TE Brock Bowers (ADP ~ Rounds 3-4)

WR Arik Gilbert (ADP ~ 14-16)

RB Kendall Milton (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

WR Ladd McConkey (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

QB Stetson Bennett (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

2.) Transfer Receivers are Worth Targeting at Alabama

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Alabama Rank 16 2 3 2 13 Off YPP 6.6 7.9 7.89 7.92 6.59 Total Yards 7323 5378 6640 6859 6217 Total Pass Att 571 307 406 374 332 Total Rush Att 547 374 436 492 612 Pass % 51.07% 45.08% 48.22% 43.19% 35.17%

The Crimson Tide's offense has been statistically awesome and early ADP data is certainly suggesting that notion. One trend to note is the uptick in pass percentage last year with Bryce Young, so I think there's a chance that continues to go up. Young will be showcasing for the NFL and he has a loaded receiver corps with a couple of transfers coming over. I'm a huge fan of speedster Tyler Harrell, who is going undrafted in some leagues. In my eyes, he's a realistic candidate to replace the role played by Jameson Williams and is significantly easier to attain than Jermaine Burton. Alabama wouldn't have brought in the transfer receivers if they didn't feel they needed them.

CFF Players to Consider

QB Bryce Young (ADP ~ Mid-1st Round)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP ~ Mid-1st Round)

WR Jermaine Burton (ADP ~ Rounds 2-3)

WR Ja'Corey Brooks (ADP ~ Rounds 10-12)

WR JoJo Earle (ADP ~ Rounds 12-14)

TE Cameron Latu (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

WR Tyler Harrell (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

1.) All the Arrows are Up at Tennessee

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Tennessee Rank 17 91 67 88 121 Off YPP 6.5 5.22 5.79 5.46 4.77 Total Yards 6169 3249 4752 3906 3493 Total Pass Att 376 265 360 297 319 Total Rush Att 576 358 461 419 413 Pass % 39.50% 42.54% 43.85% 41.48% 43.58%

HC Josh Heupel and OC Alex Golesh worked their offensive magic in their first year with Tennessee and the Volunteers set an all-time scoring record with 39 points per game. They return eight starters from that squad including their top quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The SEC is loaded with some nice offenses, but Tennessee is my favorite and the one I trust most to return value on players selected in college fantasy drafts. If some of those starting playmakers go down with an injury, I would just lock and load with this offense, so I advise keeping an eye on this team for waiver wire purposes as well.

CFF Players to Consider

QB Hendon Hooker (ADP ~ Rounds 1-2)

WR Cedric Tillman (ADP ~ Rounds 1-2)

RB Jabari Small (ADP ~ Rounds 14-16)

WR Jalin Hyatt (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)