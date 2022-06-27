College Football Fantasy Five: Pac 12 Analytics, Systems and Trends

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

Even though there are no official college football games being played, it doesn't mean that we can't start preparing for the 2022 fantasy college football season. I've already revealed my top five new head coach landing spots with significant college fantasy football (CFF) implications.

Now I'm going to dig into each conference to find some interesting offensive trends with an emphasis on Offensive Yards Per Play data over the last five seasons. Offensive YPP is a great indicator for a team's true efficiency and is extremely relevant for CFF purposes. I'll also sprinkle in some team passing and rushing percentages which help us understand whether a team has a tendency towards a certain play style on offense. Please be aware that 2020 was an odd season with the COVID-19 protocols and a smaller sample size of games.

Here are five interesting trends and patterns that popped off the paper at me:

Top Five Offensive Trends and Analytics for the Pac-12

5.) Stanford Passing Game Could Surprise in 2022

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Stanford Rank 102 51 82 27 18 Off YPP 5.2 5.84 5.59 6.27 6.45 Total Yards 3633 1961 4415 4745 5441 Total Pass Att 373 174 444 407 363 Total Rush Att 324 162 346 350 480 Pass % 53.52% 51.79% 56.20% 53.76% 43.06%

The Cardinal's projected 2022 offense has fantasy value stamped all over it in my opinion. A big reason why is the public's misconception of what David Shaw's modern offense is. The first half of his 12-year tenure at Stanford was with a run-heavy scheme, but that has mostly changed over the last four years with his team's throwing the ball more than they run it. It was a tough year in 2021, but I see this team making a huge leap behind second-year QB Tanner McKee's development and 10 returning offensive starters.

CFF Players to Consider

TE Benjamin Yurosek (ADP ~ Rounds 10-12)

QB Tanner McKee (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

RB E.J. Smith (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

WR Michael Wilson (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

4.) Oregon is Too Talented to Go Away

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Oregon Rank 38 9 27 51 38 Off YPP 6.3 7.22 6.34 6.03 6.1 Total Yards 5931 2325 6063 5351 5732 Total Pass Att 411 144 446 385 311 Total Rush Att 535 178 510 502 628 Pass % 43.45% 44.72% 46.65% 43.40% 33.12%

There's a new regime in Eugene which could lead some to pause on expecting their previous success, yet there's so much talent, specifically on the offensive end, that they should continue to light up the scoreboard in the Pac-12. Their new offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, has some talent with the Ducks that is more reminiscent of his days at Memphis. Also expect the higher rushing percentage to continue.

OC Kenny Dillingham Florida St OC Auburn OC Memphis OC Memphis QB Coach 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Rank 71 77 83 4 4 Off YPP 5.8 5.54 5.58 7.34 7.35 Total Yards 4553 3570 5285 6946 6917 Total Pass Att 340 292 397 384 488 Total Rush Att 446 352 550 562 453 Pass % 43.26% 45.34% 41.92% 40.59% 51.86%

CFF Players to Consider

RB Byron Cardwell (ADP ~ Rounds 5-7)

RB/WR Seven McGee (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

QB Bo Nix (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

WR D'onte Thornton (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

3.) Nothing Wrong with Investing in the UCLA Offense

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 UCLA Rank 41 38 98 81 24 Off YPP 6.2 6.07 5.31 5.52 6.39 Total Yards 5288 2702 4868 4711 5952 Total Pass Att 336 177 426 403 536 Total Rush Att 518 268 490 451 396 Pass % 39.34% 39.78% 46.51% 47.19% 57.51%

Chip Kelly has shown some dramatic improvement with the Bruins' offense and he gets yet another year with DTR who is coming off back-to-back 2nd team Pac-12 seasons. This very well could be his breakout senior season as he has some talented weapons around him. Jake Bobo was known in deeper leagues from the waiver wire as Duke's top receiver and is still not being drafted in most leagues, so go out and get him as he projects to be the Bruins' top receiver.

CFF Players to Consider

RB Zach Charbonnet (ADP ~ Late 1st-Early 2nd Round)

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (ADP ~ Rounds 9-11)

TE Michael Ezeike (ADP ~ Rounds 16-18)

WR Jake Bobo (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential) *One of my favorite sleepers!

2.) USC Players will be Ready to Roll for CFF

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 USC Rank 62 54 15 66 15 Off YPP 5.9 5.8 6.52 5.78 6.55 Total Yards 5293 2142 5902 4591 6777 Total Pass Att 499 213 514 401 491 Total Rush Att 399 156 391 393 543 Pass % 55.57% 57.72% 56.80% 50.50% 47.49%

It's not as if USC was a slouch on the offensive end before snagging the best offensive mind in America. Here's Lincoln Riley's results at Oklahoma which speak for themselves:

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Oklahoma Rank 6 17 1 1 1 Off YPP 6.9 6.71 7.96 8.75 8.29 Total Yards 5863 4366 7527 7513 8114 Total Pass Att 404 303 381 364 433 Total Rush Att 447 348 565 495 546 Pass % 47.47% 46.54% 40.27% 42.37% 44.23%

The more important question for CFF players should be whether you want to go all-in on the Trojans' passing game or their run-game? Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison's ADPs will become more expensive as we near the season, but I think Travis Dye and Austin Jones are great values as Riley always had a more balanced attack at Oklahoma.

CFF Players to Consider

QB Caleb Williams (ADP ~ Late 1st-Early 2nd Round)

WR Jordan Addison (ADP ~ Late 1st-Early 2nd Round)

WR Mario Williams (ADP ~ Rounds 4-6)

RB Travis Dye (ADP ~ Rounds 6-8)

RB Austin Jones (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

WR Gary Bryant (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

1.) Utah is Flying Under the Radar as Best Team in Conference

2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Utah Rank 24 67 14 67 64 Off YPP 6.4 5.66 6.59 5.75 5.64 Total Yards 6034 1529 6006 5144 5374 Total Pass Att 401 116 321 363 427 Total Rush Att 545 154 591 531 526 Pass % 42.39% 42.96% 35.20% 40.60% 44.81%

USC is going to continue to get all the love this off-season, but the best team in the Pac-12 is Utah as they proved during the 2021 season. Not sure how you argue against it since they return eight starters on the offensive end, including their quarterback, running back and stud tight end. Moreover, you won't need to pay nearly as steep a price for their playmakers and they're going to run up the score on inferior opponents. I can't wait for their season opener at Florida.

CFF Players to Consider

RB Tavion Thomas (ADP ~ Rounds 2-3)

TE Brant Kuithe (ADP ~ Rounds 11-13)

QB Cameron Rising (ADP ~ Rounds 16-18)

WR Devaughn Vele (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)

RB Jaylon Glover (ADP ~ Sleeper Potential)