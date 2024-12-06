College Football Picks: ACC Championship, Clemson vs. SMU

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Clemson vs. SMU

Clemson vs. SMU Betting Odds for Week 15

Spread: Clemson +2.5 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook); SMU -2.5 (-108, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Under 57 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Clemson +115 (Caesars Sportsbook); SMU -128 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Clemson vs. SMU Betting Picks for Conference Championship Weekend

The Clemson Tigers (9-3, 7-1) surprisingly find their way to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship Game against the SMU Mustangs (11-1, 8-0).

The Syracuse Orange helped out the orange of Clemson, knocking off the Miami Hurricanes in the final weekend to get the Tigers into the title game. Clemson lost just a single game inside the ACC, with losses to Georgia and South Carolina in non-conference games. SMU went unbeaten in all eight conference games in its first season in the ACC, quite the impressive feat.

Clemson's only league loss came on Nov. 2 at home against Louisville, a 33-21 setback in Death Valley as a 10.5-point favorite as the Under (62.5) cashed. The Tigers are in Charlotte, with a chance to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs, despite three losses, including two in the past four games against FBS opponents.

Clemson heads to Charlotte just 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in the past five games against FBS foes, while scoring 24 or fewer points in four of the past five outings.

The Tigers piled up 465.7 total yards per game this season, ranking eighth in the nation, while checking in 16th with 275.1 passing yards per outing. Clemson is good for 190.6 rushing yards (29th) and 35.7 PPG (14th) this season.

QB Cade Klubnik completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,041 yards, 29 TDs and just 5 INTs, while running for 437 yards and seven scores, averaging 4.8 yards per game. RB Phil Mafah leads the way with 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns, while picking up 5.4 yards per attempt.

In the pass game, WR Antonio Williams looks like the next big star, going for a team-high 786 yards and 10 TDs, while averaging 12.1 PPG.

Defensively, Clemson allowed 21.6 PPG (34th in the nation), while giving up 357.2 total yards (57th), 206.9 passing yards (206.9) and 150.3 rushing yards (72nd) per game. WR Bryant Wesco is also sharp with 30 grabs for 535 yards with three TDs. After missing time, TE Jake Briningstool is back with 41 receptions for 438 yards and five TDs. He is a vital part of the pass game.

For the Mustangs, they thumped Virginia and Cal to finish up strong, averaging 35.5 PPG in the final two games, while allowing a total of just 13 points, or 6.5 PPG. SMU is 7-2 ATS in the past nine games, while cashing the Under in the past two outings, cashing low in consecutive games for the first time this season.

SMU has rolled up 39.2 PPG (5th) with 441.8 total yards (21st), 263.9 passing yards (31st) and 177.9 rushing yards per game (48th). Defensively, the Mustangs have allowed just 326.1 total yards (28th), 230.5 passing yards (85th) and just 95.8 rushing yards (4th). SMU allowed only 19.8 PPG, which was 19th in the country.

A lot of people might talk about the offenses of both sides, but the defenses are pretty good, too. Let's go low on the total for the best bet.

Clemson vs. SMU Expert Pick: Under 57 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Clemson vs. SMU Predictions for ACC Championship

More on the total, the Under has cashed in four in a row for Clemson against FBS teams, while cashing at a 7-1 clip in the past eight outings against FBS foes. The lone Over in the span was a wild 48-31 victory over Virginia, of all teams, back on Oct. 19.

Backing the Under for SMU is always a roll of the dice, too. The Under did hit in the past two games, including a 33-7 win over the aforementioned Cavaliers. The defense stepped up and allowed just 6.5 PPG in the past two games, and the Over-Under is split 3-3 in the past six games.

These teams didn't face each other during the season, and, they've actually never faced each other at any point. So, this is pretty exciting. Not only is it the first battle as ACC foes, and for all of the marbles in the conference this season, but it's the first-ever meeting of any kind.

If you were able to catch three and a hook or four at some point, backing Clemson would be a good idea. I don't have a strong opinion on either side, but if I had to make a selection it would be Clemson, based on coaching and experience.